Adds support for drawing and editing vectors and markers on Leaflet maps.
Supports Leaflet 0.7.x and 1.0.0+ branches.
Please check out our Api Documentation
Leaflet.draw 0.2.0 changes a LOT of things from 0.1. Please see BREAKING CHANGES for how to upgrade.
Leaflet.draw uses the
L.drawLocal configuration object to set any text used in the plugin. Customizing this will allow support for changing the text or supporting another language.
See Leaflet.draw.js for the default strings.
E.g.
// Set the button title text for the polygon button
L.drawLocal.draw.toolbar.buttons.polygon = 'Draw a sexy polygon!';
// Set the tooltip start text for the rectangle
L.drawLocal.draw.handlers.rectangle.tooltip.start = 'Not telling...';
The following examples outline some common tasks.
The following example will show you how to:
var cloudmadeUrl = 'http://{s}.tile.cloudmade.com/BC9A493B41014CAABB98F0471D759707/997/256/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
cloudmade = new L.TileLayer(cloudmadeUrl, {maxZoom: 18}),
map = new L.Map('map', {layers: [cloudmade], center: new L.LatLng(-37.7772, 175.2756), zoom: 15 });
var editableLayers = new L.FeatureGroup();
map.addLayer(editableLayers);
var MyCustomMarker = L.Icon.extend({
options: {
shadowUrl: null,
iconAnchor: new L.Point(12, 12),
iconSize: new L.Point(24, 24),
iconUrl: 'link/to/image.png'
}
});
var options = {
position: 'topright',
draw: {
polyline: {
shapeOptions: {
color: '#f357a1',
weight: 10
}
},
polygon: {
allowIntersection: false, // Restricts shapes to simple polygons
drawError: {
color: '#e1e100', // Color the shape will turn when intersects
message: '<strong>Oh snap!<strong> you can\'t draw that!' // Message that will show when intersect
},
shapeOptions: {
color: '#bada55'
}
},
circle: false, // Turns off this drawing tool
rectangle: {
shapeOptions: {
clickable: false
}
},
marker: {
icon: new MyCustomMarker()
}
},
edit: {
featureGroup: editableLayers, //REQUIRED!!
remove: false
}
};
var drawControl = new L.Control.Draw(options);
map.addControl(drawControl);
map.on(L.Draw.Event.CREATED, function (e) {
var type = e.layerType,
layer = e.layer;
if (type === 'marker') {
layer.bindPopup('A popup!');
}
editableLayers.addLayer(layer);
});
You can change a draw handlers options after initialisation by using the
setDrawingOptions method on the Leaflet.draw control.
E.g. to change the colour of the rectangle:
drawControl.setDrawingOptions({
rectangle: {
shapeOptions: {
color: '#0000FF'
}
}
});
To test you can install the npm dependencies:
npm install
and then use:
jake test
Documentation is build with Leafdoc, to generate the documentation use
jake docs
and the generated html documentation is saved to
./docs/leaflet-draw-latest.html
Touch friendly version of Leaflet.draw was created by Michael Guild (https://github.com/michaelguild13).
The touch support was initiated due to a demand for it at National Geographic for their Map Maker Projected (http://mapmaker.education.nationalgeographic.com/) that was created by Michael Guild and Daniel Schep (https://github.com/dschep)
Thanks so much to @brunob, @tnightingale, and @shramov. I got a lot of ideas from their Leaflet plugins.
All the contributors and issue reporters of this plugin rock. Thanks for tidying up my mess and keeping the plugin on track.
The icons used for some of the toolbar buttons are either from http://glyphicons.com/ or inspired by them. <3 Glyphicons!
Finally, @mourner is the man! Thanks for dedicating so much of your time to create the gosh darn best JavaScript mapping library around.