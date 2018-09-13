Adds support for drawing and editing vectors and markers on Leaflet maps.

Supports Leaflet 0.7.x and 1.0.0+ branches.

Please check out our Api Documentation

Upgrading from Leaflet.draw 0.1

Leaflet.draw 0.2.0 changes a LOT of things from 0.1. Please see BREAKING CHANGES for how to upgrade.

In this readme

Customizing language and text in Leaflet.draw

Leaflet.draw uses the L.drawLocal configuration object to set any text used in the plugin. Customizing this will allow support for changing the text or supporting another language.

See Leaflet.draw.js for the default strings.

E.g.

L.drawLocal.draw.toolbar.buttons.polygon = 'Draw a sexy polygon!' ; L.drawLocal.draw.handlers.rectangle.tooltip.start = 'Not telling...' ;

Common tasks

The following examples outline some common tasks.

Example Leaflet.draw config

The following example will show you how to:

Change the position of the control's toolbar. Customize the styles of a vector layer. Use a custom marker. Disable the delete functionality.

var cloudmadeUrl = 'http://{s}.tile.cloudmade.com/BC9A493B41014CAABB98F0471D759707/997/256/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , cloudmade = new L.TileLayer(cloudmadeUrl, { maxZoom : 18 }), map = new L.Map( 'map' , { layers : [cloudmade], center : new L.LatLng( -37.7772 , 175.2756 ), zoom : 15 }); var editableLayers = new L.FeatureGroup(); map.addLayer(editableLayers); var MyCustomMarker = L.Icon.extend({ options : { shadowUrl : null , iconAnchor : new L.Point( 12 , 12 ), iconSize : new L.Point( 24 , 24 ), iconUrl : 'link/to/image.png' } }); var options = { position : 'topright' , draw : { polyline : { shapeOptions : { color : '#f357a1' , weight : 10 } }, polygon : { allowIntersection : false , drawError : { color : '#e1e100' , message : '<strong>Oh snap!<strong> you can\'t draw that!' }, shapeOptions : { color : '#bada55' } }, circle : false , rectangle : { shapeOptions : { clickable : false } }, marker : { icon : new MyCustomMarker() } }, edit : { featureGroup : editableLayers, remove : false } }; var drawControl = new L.Control.Draw(options); map.addControl(drawControl); map.on(L.Draw.Event.CREATED, function ( e ) { var type = e.layerType, layer = e.layer; if (type === 'marker' ) { layer.bindPopup( 'A popup!' ); } editableLayers.addLayer(layer); });

Changing a drawing handlers options

You can change a draw handlers options after initialisation by using the setDrawingOptions method on the Leaflet.draw control.

E.g. to change the colour of the rectangle:

drawControl.setDrawingOptions({ rectangle : { shapeOptions : { color : '#0000FF' } } });

Contributing

Testing

To test you can install the npm dependencies:

npm install

and then use:

jake test

Documentation

Documentation is build with Leafdoc, to generate the documentation use

jake docs

and the generated html documentation is saved to ./docs/leaflet-draw-latest.html

Thanks

Touch friendly version of Leaflet.draw was created by Michael Guild (https://github.com/michaelguild13).

The touch support was initiated due to a demand for it at National Geographic for their Map Maker Projected (http://mapmaker.education.nationalgeographic.com/) that was created by Michael Guild and Daniel Schep (https://github.com/dschep)

Thanks so much to @brunob, @tnightingale, and @shramov. I got a lot of ideas from their Leaflet plugins.

All the contributors and issue reporters of this plugin rock. Thanks for tidying up my mess and keeping the plugin on track.

The icons used for some of the toolbar buttons are either from http://glyphicons.com/ or inspired by them. <3 Glyphicons!

Finally, @mourner is the man! Thanks for dedicating so much of your time to create the gosh darn best JavaScript mapping library around.