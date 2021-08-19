A Leaflet extension to distort images -- "rubbersheeting" -- for the MapKnitter.org (src) image georectification service by Public Lab. Leaflet.DistortableImage allows for perspectival distortions of images, client-side, using CSS3 transformations in the DOM.
Advantages include:
Download as zip or clone the repo to get a local copy.
Also available on NPM as leaflet-distortableimage:
npm i leaflet-distortableimage
Compatible with Leaflet 1.0.0 and greater
Check out this simple demo.
And watch this GIF demo:
To test the code, open
index.html in your browser and click and drag the markers on the edges of the image. The image will show perspectival distortions.
For the additional features in the multiple image interface, open
select.html and use shift + click on an image or shift + drag on the map to "multi-select" (collect) images. For touch screens, touch + hold the image.
The simplest implementation is to create a map with our recommended
TileLayer, then create an
L.distortableImageOverlay instance and add it onto the map.
// set the initial map center and zoom level
map = L.map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13);
// adds a Google Satellite layer with a toner label overlay
map.addGoogleMutant();
map.whenReady(function() {
// By default, 'img' will be placed centered on the map view specified above
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg').addTo(map);
});
Note:
map.addGoogleMutant() is a convenience function for adding our recommended layer to the map. If you want a different baselayer, skip this line and add your preferred setup instead.
Options available to pass during
L.DistortableImageOverlay initialization:
actions (optional, default: [
L.DragAction,
L.ScaleAction,
L.DistortAction,
L.RotateAction,
L.FreeRotateAction,
L.LockAction,
L.OpacityAction,
L.BorderAction,
L.ExportAction,
L.DeleteAction], value: array)
If you would like to overrwrite the default toolbar actions available for an individual image's
L.Popup toolbar, pass an array with the actions you want. Reference the available values here.
For example, to overrwrite the toolbar to only include
L.OpacityAction and
L.DeleteAction , and also add on an additional non-default like
L.RestoreAction:
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
actions: [L.OpacityAction, L.DeleteAction, L.RestoreAction],
}).addTo(map);
corners (optional, default: an array of
LatLangs that position the image on the center of the map, value: array)
Allows you to set an image's position on the map manually (somewhere other than the center default).
Note that this can manipulate the shape and dimensions of your image.
The corners should be passed as an array of
L.latLng objects in NW, NE, SW, SE order (in a "Z" shape).
They will be stored on the image. See the Quick API Reference for their getter and setter methods.
Example:
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
corners: [
L.latLng(51.52,-0.14),
L.latLng(51.52,-0.10),
L.latLng(51.50,-0.14),
L.latLng(51.50,-0.10),
],
}).addTo(map);
// you can grab the initial corner positions
JSON.stringify(img.getCorners())
=> "[{"lat":51.52,"lng":-0.14},{"lat":51.52,"lng":-0.1},{"lat":51.5,"lng":-0.14},{"lat":51.5,"lng":-0.1}]"
// ...move the image around...
// you can check the new corner positions.
JSON.stringify(img.getCorners())
=> "[{"lat":51.50685099607552,"lng":-0.06058305501937867},{"lat":51.50685099607552,"lng":-0.02058595418930054},{"lat":51.486652692081925,"lng":-0.06058305501937867},{"lat":51.486652692081925,"lng":-0.02058595418930054}]"
// note there is an added level of precision after dragging the image
editable (optional, default: true, value: boolean)
Internally, we use the image
load event to trigger a call to
img.editing.enable(), which sets up the editing interface (makes the image interactive, adds markers and toolbar).
If you want to enable editing based on custom logic instead, you can pass
editable: false and then write your own function with a call to
img.editing.enable(). Other passed options such as
selected: true and
mode will still be applicable and applied then.
Note: when using the multiple image interface (
L.DistortableCollection) this option will be ignored on individual
L.DistortableImageOverlayinstances and should instead be passed to the collection instance.
fullResolutionSrc (optional)
We've added a GPU-accelerated means to generate a full resolution version of the distorted image.
When instantiating a Distortable Image, pass in a
fullResolutionSrc option set to the url of the higher resolution image. This image will be used in full-res exporting.
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
fullResolutionSrc: 'large.jpg',
}).addTo(map);
Our project includes two additional dependencies to enable this feature, glfx.js and webgl-distort, both of which you can find in our package.json.
mode (optional, default: "distort", value: string)
This option sets the image's initial editing mode, meaning the corresponding editing handles will always appear first when you interact with the image.
Values available to pass to
mode are:
L.ExportAction will still be enabled.
In the below example, the image will be initialiazed with "freeRotate" handles:
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
mode: 'freeRotate',
}).addTo(map);
If you select a
mode that is removed or unavailable, your image will just be assigned the first available
mode on initialization.
Limiting modes:
Each
modeis just a special type of action, so to ensure that these are always in sync the
modesavailable on an image instance can be limited by the
actionsavailable on it. To remove a mode, limit its corresponding action via the
actionsoption during initialization. This holds true even when
suppressToolbar: trueis passed.
In the below example, the image will be initialiazed with
'freeRotate' handles, and limit its available modes to
'freeRotate' and
'scale'.
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
mode: 'freeRotate',
actions: [L.FreeRotateAction, L.ScaleAction, L.BorderAction, L.OpacityAction],
}).addTo(map);
Likewise, it is possible to remove or add
actions during runtime (
addTool,
removeTool), and if those actions are modes it will remove / add the
mode.
rotation (optional, default: {deg: 0, rad: 0}, value: hash)
Set the initial rotation angle of your image, in degrees or radians. Set the unit as the key, and the angle as the value.
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
rotation: {
deg: 180,
},
}).addTo(map);
selected (optional, default: false, value: boolean)
By default, your image will initially appear on the screen as unselected (no toolbar or markers). Interacting with it will make them visible.
If you prefer that an image initially appears as selected instead, pass
selected: true.
Note: when working with the multi-image interface, only the last overlay you pass
selected: true to will appear with editing handles and a toolbar.
suppressToolbar (optional, default: false, value: boolean)
To initialize an image without its
L.Popup instance toolbar, pass it
suppressToolbar: true.
Typically, editing actions are triggered through our toolbar interface. If disabling the toolbar, the developer will need to implement their own toolbar UI connected to our actions (WIP API for doing this)
Our
DistortableCollection class builds on the single image interface to allow working with multiple images simultaneously.
The setup is relatively similar.
Although not required, you will probably want to pass
corners to individual images when adding multiple or they will be positioned on top of eachother.
Here is an example with two images:
// 1. Instantiate map
// 2. Instantiate images but this time *dont* add them directly to the map
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
corners: [
L.latLng(51.52, -0.14),
L.latLng(51.52,-0.10),
L.latLng(51.50, -0.14),
L.latLng(51.50,-0.10),
],
});
img2 = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
corners: [
L.latLng(51.51, -0.20),
L.latLng(51.51,-0.16),
L.latLng(51.49, -0.21),
L.latLng(51.49,-0.17),
],
});
// 3. Instantiate an empty `DistortableCollection` group
imgGroup = L.distortableCollection().addTo(map);
// 4. Add the images to the group
imgGroup.addLayer(img);
imgGroup.addLayer(img2);
Note: You must instantiate a blank collection, then dynamically add layers to it like above. This is because
DistortableCollectioninternally uses the
layeraddevent to enable additional editing features on images as they are added, and it is only triggered when they are added dynamically.
Options available to pass during
L.DistortableCollection initialization:
actions (optional, default: [
L.ExportAction,
L.DeleteAction,
L.LockAction,
L.UnlockAction], value: array)
Overrwrite the default toolbar actions for an image collection's
L.Control toolbar. Reference the available values here.
For example, to overrwrite the toolbar to only include the
L.DeleteAction:
imgGroup = L.distortableCollection({
actions: [L.DeleteAction],
}).addTo(map);
To add / remove a tool from the toolbar at runtime, we have also added the methods
addTool(action) and
removeTool(action).
editable (optional, default: true, value: boolean)
See editable.
suppressToolbar (optional, default: false, value: boolean)
Same usage as suppressToolbar, but for the collection group's
L.Control toolbar instance.
This provides the developer with the flexibility to keep the popup toolbars, the control toolbar, both, or neither.
For ex.
// suppress this images personal toolbar
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
suppressToolbar: true,
corners: [
L.latLng(51.52, -0.14),
L.latLng(51.52,-0.10),
L.latLng(51.50, -0.14),
L.latLng(51.50,-0.10),
],
});
// suppress the other images personal toolbar
img2 = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
suppressToolbar: true,
});
// suppress collection toolbar accessed during multi-image selection
imgGroup = L.distortableCollection({
supressToolbar: true,
}).addTo(map);
Currently it supports multiple image selection and translations, and WIP we are working on porting all editing tools to work for it, such as opacity, etc. Image distortions (via modes) still use the single-image interface.
A single toolbar instance (using
L.control) renders the set of tools available to use on collections of images.
collect:
click.
touch +
hold (aka
longpress).
drag (Uses our
L.Map.BoxCollector).
decollect:
L.popup toolbar only applies actions on the image it's attached to, you must toggle all images out of collection with
shift + click /
touch +
hold, or...
confirm() modal dialog.
backspace / mac
delete
distort mode.
drag mode.
freeRotate mode.
lock mode and the initially set default mode (
distort by default).
rotate mode.
scale mode.
These may be added using
addTool(), like this:
distortableImageLayer.editing.addTool(L.StackAction);
bringToFront() and
bringToBack() from the Leaflet API.
Defaults:
lock mode for a collection of images.
lock mode for a collection of images.
L.Map
We have extended Leaflet's
L.Map to include a convenience method for this library:
addGoogleMutant(opts? <Mutant options>): this
Mutant options: {[mutantOpacity][, maxZoom][, minZoom][, labels][, labelOpacity][, doubleClickLabels]}
mutantOpacity (default 0.8, value: number 0..1)
L.TileLayer
opacity option.
maxZoom (default: 18, value: number 0..21)
L.TileLayer
maxZoom option, except has a maximum value of 21 because higher zoom levels on the mutant layer will result in an error being thrown.
minZoom (default: 0, value: number 0..maxZoom)
L.TileLayer
minZoom option.
labels (default: true, value: boolean)
false, the mutant layer will not have location labels.
labelOpacity (default: 1, value: number 0, 1)
0, labels will be initially invisible.
undefined if
labels: false is also passed.
doubleClickLabels (default: true, value: boolean)
dblclick. To turn this functionality off, set this option to false.
undefined if
labels: false is also passed.
map.mutantOptions.
doubleClickLabels: this
dblclick.
#addGoogleMutant unless the options
labels: false or
doubleClickLabels: false are passed to it.
labels: false passed, removed from map altogether.
doubleClickLabels: false was passed, just disabled and can always be enabled during runtime via Leaflet's Handler API.
doubleClickZoom handler when enabled.
boxCollector: this
boxZoom handler. To use
boxZoom instead, pass the options
{ boxCollector: false, boxZoom: true } to the map on initialization.
draging on the map for the multiple image interface.
doubleClickZoom: this
enabled (and will return false) while the
doubleClickLabels handler is
enabled.
doubleClickLabels time and fire a custom
singleclick event on map click.
Our "doubleClick" handlers mentioned above use a custom
singleclickevent to run logic on map
dblclickwhile allowing the images on the map to remain
selected. You can read more about the implications of this and how to disable it on our wiki "singleclick event".
L.DistortableImageOverlay
An individual image instance that can have transformation methods called on it and can be "selected".
getCorner(idx <number 0..3>): LatLng
getCorners(): 4 [LatLng, LatLng, LatLng, LatLng]
setCorner(idx <number 0..3>, LatLng): this
distort mode.
setCorners(LatLngCorners): this
#setCorner, but takes in a "corners" object made up of
LatLngs to update all 4 corners with only one UI update at the end.
var scaledCorners = {}; var i; var p; for (i = 0; i < 4; i++) { p = map .project(img.getCorner(i)) .subtract(center) .multiplyBy(scale) .add(center); scaledCorners[i] = map.unproject(p); } img.setCorners(scaledCorners);
setCornersFromPoints(PointCorners): this
#setCorners, but takes in a "corners" object made up of
Points instead of
LatLngs.
getCenter(): LatLng
getAngle([unit = 'deg'] <string>): Number
units, or in degrees by default.
Number will always be >= 0.
unit (optional, default: 'deg', value: string 'deg'|'rad')
img.getAngle(); img.getAngle('deg'); img.getAngle('rad');
setAngle(angle <number>, [unit = 'deg'] <string>): this
angle in
units, or in degrees by default.
unit (optional, default: 'deg', value: string 'deg'|'rad')
img.setAngle(180); img.setAngle(180, 'deg'); img.setAngle(Math.PI, 'rad');
rotateBy(angle <number>, [unit = 'deg'] <string>): this
angle in
units, or in degrees by default.
unit (optional, default: 'deg', value: string 'deg'|'rad')
img.rotateBy(180); img.rotateBy(180, 'deg'); img.rotateBy(Math.PI, 'rad');
scaleBy(factor <number>): this
#setCorners.
img.scaleBy(0.5)
restore(): this
isSelected(): Boolean
select(): this
imgGroup.anyCollected() === true), does not select and instead just returns undefined.
click.
deselect(): this
click and image collect (shift +
click).
L.DistortableImageOverlay.Edit
A handler that holds the keybindings and toolbar API for an image instance. It is always initialized with an instance of
L.DistortableImageOverlay. Besides code organization, it provides the ability to
enable and
disable image editing using the Leaflet API.
Note: The main difference between the
enable/
disableruntime API and using the
editableoption during initialization is in runtime, neither individual image instaces nor the collection group get precedence over the other.
enable(): this
img.editing.enable() after
imgGroup.editing.disable() is valid. In this case, the single image interface will be available on this image but not the multi-image interface.
disable(): this
enabled(): Boolean
img.editing.enabled()
hasMode(mode <string>): Boolean
getMode(): String
mode of the image.
getModes(): Hash
nextMode(): this
mode of the image to the next one in the
modes array by passing it to
#setMode.
modes only has 1
mode, it will instead return undefined and not update the image's
mode.
dblclick, but you can call it programmatically if you find a need. Note that
dblclick also selects the image (given it's not disabled and the collection interface is not on).
setMode(mode <string>): this
mode of the image to the passed one given that it is in the
modesarray, it is not already the current
mode, and the image editing interface is enabled. Otherwise, does not set the mode and instead just returns undefined.
L.DistortableCollection
A collection instance made up of a group of images. Images can be "collected" in this interface and a "collected" image is never also "selected".
isCollected(img <DistortableImageOverlay>): Boolean
L.DistortableImageOverlay instance is collected, i.e. its underlying
HTMLImageElement has a class containing "selected".
anyCollected(): Boolean
L.DistortableImageOverlay instances are collected.
L.DistortableCollection.Edit
Same as
L.DistortableImage.Edit but for the collection (
L.DistortableCollection) instance.
enable(): this
#enable method and then enables the multi-image interface.
disable(): this
#disable method and disables the multi-image interface.
enabled(): Boolean
imgGroup.editing.enabled()
removeTool(action <EditAction>): this
imgGroup.removeTool(Deletes)
addTool(action <EditAction>): this
replaceTool(old <EditAction>), next <EditAction>)
hasTool(action <EditAction>): Boolean
// add a position option with combinations of 'top', 'bottom', 'left' or 'right'
L.distortableImage.keymapper(map, {
position: 'topleft',
});
Options:
position (optional, default: 'topright', value: string)
Adds a control onto the map which opens a keymapper legend showing the available key bindings for different editing / interaction options.
(WIP) Currently includes keybindings for all available actions and does not update yet if you use the
actions API to limit available actions.
You can translate the LDI toolbar buttons in your native language by providing a custom
translation object to
DistortableImageOverlay or
DistortableCollection.
NOTE: If you don't specify a custom translation for a certain field, it will fallback to English.
These are the defaults:
var translation = {
deleteImage: 'Delete Image',
deleteImages: 'Delete Images',
distortImage: 'Distort Image',
dragImage: 'Drag Image',
exportImage: 'Export Image',
exportImages: 'Export Images',
removeBorder: 'Remove Border',
addBorder: 'Add Border',
freeRotateImage: 'Free rotate Image',
geolocateImage: 'Geolocate Image',
lockMode: 'Lock Mode',
lockImages: 'Lock Images',
makeImageOpaque: 'Make Image Opaque',
makeImageTransparent: 'Make Image Transparent',
restoreImage: 'Restore Natural Image',
rotateImage: 'Rotate Image',
scaleImage: 'Scale Image',
stackToFront: 'Stack to Front',
stackToBack: 'Stack to Back',
unlockImages: 'Unlock Images',
confirmImageDelete: 'Are you sure? This image will be permanently deleted from the map.',
confirmImagesDeletes: 'Are you sure? These images will be permanently deleted from the map.',
};
For
confirmImagesDeletes you can pass a function that returns a string.
This is useful for languages where noun form depends on the number:
var translation = {
confirmImagesDeletes: function(n) {
var cond = n%10 >= 2 && n%10 <= 4 && n%100 - n%10 !== 10;
var str = 'Czy na pewno chcesz usunąć ' + n;
if(cond) str += ' obrazy?';
else str += ' obrazów?';
return str;
},
// ...
}
L.DistortableImageOverlay
img = L.distortableImageOverlay('example.jpg', {
translation: {
deleteImage: 'Obriši sliku',
distortImage: 'Izobliči sliku',
dragImage: 'Pomjeri sliku',
// ...
},
}).addTo(map);
L.DistortableCollection
imgGroup = L.distortableCollection({
translation: {
deleteImages: 'Obriši slike',
exportImages: 'Izvezi slike',
// ...
},
}).addTo(map);
See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how you can contribute to Leaflet.DistortableImage.
Many more at https://github.com/publiclab/Leaflet.DistortableImage/graphs/contributors