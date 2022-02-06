openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lcg

leaflet-control-geocoder

by Per Liedman
2.3.0 (see all)

A simple geocoder form to locate places. Easily extended to multiple data providers.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

435

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A few words on diversity in tech

I need to take some of your time. I can't believe we let shit like the Kathy Sierra incident or what happened to Brianna Wu happen over and over again. I can't believe we, the open source community, let sexist, misogynous shit happen over and over again.

I strongly believe that it is my — and your — duty to make the open source community, as well as the tech community at large, a community where everyone feel welcome and is accepted. At the very minimum, that means making sure the community and its forums both are safe, and are perceived as safe. It means being friendly and inclusive, even when you disagree with people. It means not shrugging off discussions about sexism and inclusiveness with handwaving about censorship and free speech. For a more elaborate document on what that means, the NPM Code of Conduct is a good start, Geek Feminism's resources for allies contains much more.

While I can't force anyone to do anything, if you happen to disagree with this, I ask of you not to use any of the open source I have published. Nor am I interested in contributions from people who can't accept or act respectfully towards other humans regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity, religion, age, physical appearance, body size, race, or similar personal characteristics. If you think feminism, anti-racism or the LGBT movement is somehow wrong, disturbing or irrelevant, I ask you to go elsewhere to find software.

Leaflet Control Geocoder NPM version Leaflet 1.0.0 compatible!

A simple geocoder for Leaflet that by default uses OSM/Nominatim.

The plugin supports many different data providers:

The plugin can easily be extended to support other providers. Current extensions:

Demos

Usage

Download latest release, or obtain the latest release via unpkg.com:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-control-geocoder/dist/Control.Geocoder.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-control-geocoder/dist/Control.Geocoder.js"></script>

Add the control to a map instance:

var map = L.map('map').setView([0, 0], 2);
L.tileLayer('https://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
  attribution: '&copy; <a href="https://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
}).addTo(map);
L.Control.geocoder().addTo(map);

Customizing

By default, when a geocoding result is found, the control will center the map on it and place a marker at its location. This can be customized by listening to the control's markgeocode event. To remove the control's default handler for marking a result, set the option defaultMarkGeocode to false.

For example:

var geocoder = L.Control.geocoder({
  defaultMarkGeocode: false
})
  .on('markgeocode', function(e) {
    var bbox = e.geocode.bbox;
    var poly = L.polygon([
      bbox.getSouthEast(),
      bbox.getNorthEast(),
      bbox.getNorthWest(),
      bbox.getSouthWest()
    ]).addTo(map);
    map.fitBounds(poly.getBounds());
  })
  .addTo(map);

This will add a polygon representing the result's boundingbox when a result is selected.

API

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial