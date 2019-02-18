openbase logo
leaflet-contextmenu

by Adam Ratcliffe
1.4.0

A context menu for Leaflet.

Overview

4.4K

GitHub Stars

292

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Leaflet.contextmenu

CDNJS npm Bower

A context menu for Leaflet. See the demo.

Now supporting Leaflet 1.0

Usage

The context menu is implemented as a map interaction handler. To use the plugin include the script and enable using the map contextmenu option.

var map = L.map('map', {
    contextmenu: true,
    contextmenuWidth: 140,
    contextmenuItems: [{
        text: 'Show coordinates',
        callback: showCoordinates
    }, {
        text: 'Center map here',
        callback: centerMap
    }, '-', {
        text: 'Zoom in',
        icon: 'images/zoom-in.png',
        callback: zoomIn
    }, {
        text: 'Zoom out',
        icon: 'images/zoom-out.png',
        callback: zoomOut
    }]
});


function showCoordinates (e) {
    alert(e.latlng);
}

function centerMap (e) {
    map.panTo(e.latlng);
}

function zoomIn (e) {
    map.zoomIn();
}

function zoomOut (e) {
    map.zoomOut();
}

The context menu mixin allows markers and vector features to extend the map context menu with their own menu items. In addition to the menu item options available for the map context menu marker's also accept an index option that specifies where the menu item should be inserted relative to the existing map menu items.

L.marker(ll, {
    contextmenu: true,
    contextmenuItems: [{
        text: 'Marker item',
        index: 0
    }, {
        separator: true,
        index: 1
    }]
}).addTo(map);

All Options

Map Context Menu Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
contextmenuBoolfalseEnables the context menu.
contextmenuWidthNumberundefinedIf defined sets the context menu width, if undefined the menu will be sized by the maximum width of its menu items.
contextmenuAnchorL.Point/ArrayundefinedAn offset applied to the click point to control the context menu position.
contextmenuItemsArray[]Specification for the context menu items. See following options for individual menu items. A separator may also be added with a dash character '-'.
OptionTypeDefaultDescription
textStringundefinedThe label to use for the menu item (required).
iconStringundefinedUrl for a 16x16px icon to display to the left of the label.
retinaIconStringundefinedUrl for a retina-sized version (32x32px) icon to display to the left of the label.
iconClsStringundefinedA CSS class which sets the background image for the icon (exclusive of the icon option).
retinaIconClsStringundefinedA CSS class which sets the background image for a retina version of the icon (exclusive of the retinaIcon option).
callbackFunctionundefinedA callback function to be invoked when the menu item is clicked. The callback is passed an object with properties identifying the location the menu was opened at: latlng, layerPoint and containerPoint.
contextObjectThe mapThe scope the callback will be executed in.
disabledBoolfalseIf true the menu item will initially be in a disabled state and will not respond to click events.
separatorBoolundefinedIf true a separator will be created instead of a menu item.
hideOnSelectBooltrueIf true the context menu will be automatically hidden when a menu item is selected

Mixin Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
contextmenuBoolfalseEnables the context menu.
contextmenuItemsArray[]Specification for the context menu items.
contextmenuInheritItemsBooltrueIf true (the default) the feature menu items are displayed in addition to the map's context menu items.

Methods

A reference to the map's context menu can be obtained through the map variable e.g. map.contextmenu.

showAt(L.Point/L.LatLng, [data])

Opens the map's context menu at the specified point. data is an optional hash of key/value pairs that will be included on the map's contextmenu.show event.

hide()

Hides the map's context menu if showing.

addItem(options)

Adds a new menu item to the context menu.

insertItem(options, index)

Adds a new menu item to the context menu at the specified index. If the index is invalid the menu item will be appended to the menu.

removeItem(HTMLElement/index)

Removes a menu item.

removeAllItems()

Removes all menu items.

setDisabled(HTMLElement/index, disabled)

Set's the disabled state of a menu item.

isVisible()

Returns true if the context menu is currently visible.

Mixin Methods

The following methods are available on supported layer types when using the context menu mixin.

bindContextMenu(contextMenuOptions)

Binds a context menu to the feature the method is called on.

unbindContextMenu()

Unbinds the context menu previously bound to the feature with the bindContextMenu() method.

GeoJSON Data

To use the context menu with GeoJSON data it's necessary to use one of the GeoJSON layer's pointToLayer or onEachFeature methods.

Point Data

var jsonLayer = L.geoJson(jsonData, {
    pointToLayer: function (data, latLng) {
        var marker = new L.Marker(latLng, {
            contextmenu: true,
            contextmenuItems: [{
                text: 'Marker item'
            }]
        });
        return marker;
    }
 }).addTo(map);

Other Types

var jsonLayer = L.geoJson(jsonData, {
    onEachFeature: function (feature, layer) {
        layer.bindContextMenu({
            contextmenu: true,
            contextmenuItems: [{
                text: 'Marker item'
            }]
        });
    }
 }).addTo(map);

Events

The following events are triggered on the map:

contextmenu.show

Fired when the context menu is shown. If the context menu was shown in response to a map contextmenu event the event object will extend MouseEvent.

PropertyTypeDescription
contextmenuMap.ContextMenuThe context menu.
relatedTargetL.Marker/L.Path/undefinedIf the context menu was opened for a map feature this property will contain a reference to that feature.

contextmenu.hide

Fired when the context menu is hidden.

PropertyTypeDescription
contextmenuMap.ContextMenuThe context menu.

contextmenu.select

Fired when a context menu item is selected.

PropertyTypeDescription
contextmenuMap.ContextMenuThe context menu.
elHTMLElementThe context menu item element that was selected.

contextmenu.additem

Fired when a menu item is added to the context menu.

PropertyTypeDescription
contextmenuMap.ContextMenuThe context menu.
elHTMLElementThe context menu item element.
indexNumberThe index at which the menu item was added.

contextmenu.removeitem

Fired when a menu item is removed from the context menu.

PropertyTypeDescription
contextmenuMap.ContextMenuThe context menu.
elHTMLElementThe context menu item element.

contextmenu.enableitem

Fired when a menu item is enabled.

PropertyTypeDescription
contextmenuMap.ContextMenuThe context menu.
elHTMLElementThe context menu item element.

contextmenu.disableitem

Fired when a menu item is disabled.

PropertyTypeDescription
contextmenuMap.ContextMenuThe context menu.
elHTMLElementThe context menu item element.

Development

Edit files in src/. To build the files in dist/, run:

npm install
npm run build

License

This software is released under the MIT licence. Icons used in the example are from http://glyphicons.com.

