A context menu for Leaflet. See the demo.

Now supporting Leaflet 1.0

Usage

The context menu is implemented as a map interaction handler. To use the plugin include the script and enable using the map contextmenu option.

var map = L.map( 'map' , { contextmenu : true , contextmenuWidth : 140 , contextmenuItems : [{ text : 'Show coordinates' , callback : showCoordinates }, { text : 'Center map here' , callback : centerMap }, '-' , { text : 'Zoom in' , icon : 'images/zoom-in.png' , callback : zoomIn }, { text : 'Zoom out' , icon : 'images/zoom-out.png' , callback : zoomOut }] }); function showCoordinates ( e ) { alert(e.latlng); } function centerMap ( e ) { map.panTo(e.latlng); } function zoomIn ( e ) { map.zoomIn(); } function zoomOut ( e ) { map.zoomOut(); }

The context menu mixin allows markers and vector features to extend the map context menu with their own menu items. In addition to the menu item options available for the map context menu marker's also accept an index option that specifies where the menu item should be inserted relative to the existing map menu items.

L.marker(ll, { contextmenu : true , contextmenuItems : [{ text : 'Marker item' , index : 0 }, { separator : true , index : 1 }] }).addTo(map);

All Options

Map Context Menu Options

Option Type Default Description contextmenu Bool false Enables the context menu. contextmenuWidth Number undefined If defined sets the context menu width, if undefined the menu will be sized by the maximum width of its menu items. contextmenuAnchor L.Point/Array undefined An offset applied to the click point to control the context menu position. contextmenuItems Array [] Specification for the context menu items. See following options for individual menu items. A separator may also be added with a dash character '-' .

Menu Item Options

Option Type Default Description text String undefined The label to use for the menu item (required). icon String undefined Url for a 16x16px icon to display to the left of the label. retinaIcon String undefined Url for a retina-sized version (32x32px) icon to display to the left of the label. iconCls String undefined A CSS class which sets the background image for the icon (exclusive of the icon option). retinaIconCls String undefined A CSS class which sets the background image for a retina version of the icon (exclusive of the retinaIcon option). callback Function undefined A callback function to be invoked when the menu item is clicked. The callback is passed an object with properties identifying the location the menu was opened at: latlng , layerPoint and containerPoint . context Object The map The scope the callback will be executed in. disabled Bool false If true the menu item will initially be in a disabled state and will not respond to click events. separator Bool undefined If true a separator will be created instead of a menu item. hideOnSelect Bool true If true the context menu will be automatically hidden when a menu item is selected

Mixin Options

Option Type Default Description contextmenu Bool false Enables the context menu. contextmenuItems Array [] Specification for the context menu items. contextmenuInheritItems Bool true If true (the default) the feature menu items are displayed in addition to the map's context menu items.

Methods

A reference to the map's context menu can be obtained through the map variable e.g. map.contextmenu .

showAt(L.Point/L.LatLng, [data])

Opens the map's context menu at the specified point. data is an optional hash of key/value pairs that will be included on the map's contextmenu.show event.

hide()

Hides the map's context menu if showing.

addItem(options)

Adds a new menu item to the context menu.

insertItem(options, index)

Adds a new menu item to the context menu at the specified index. If the index is invalid the menu item will be appended to the menu.

removeItem(HTMLElement/index)

Removes a menu item.

removeAllItems()

Removes all menu items.

setDisabled(HTMLElement/index, disabled)

Set's the disabled state of a menu item.

isVisible()

Returns true if the context menu is currently visible.

Mixin Methods

The following methods are available on supported layer types when using the context menu mixin.

bindContextMenu(contextMenuOptions)

Binds a context menu to the feature the method is called on.

unbindContextMenu()

Unbinds the context menu previously bound to the feature with the bindContextMenu() method.

GeoJSON Data

To use the context menu with GeoJSON data it's necessary to use one of the GeoJSON layer's pointToLayer or onEachFeature methods.

Point Data

var jsonLayer = L.geoJson(jsonData, { pointToLayer : function ( data, latLng ) { var marker = new L.Marker(latLng, { contextmenu : true , contextmenuItems : [{ text : 'Marker item' }] }); return marker; } }).addTo(map);

Other Types

var jsonLayer = L.geoJson(jsonData, { onEachFeature : function ( feature, layer ) { layer.bindContextMenu({ contextmenu : true , contextmenuItems : [{ text : 'Marker item' }] }); } }).addTo(map);

Events

The following events are triggered on the map:

Fired when the context menu is shown. If the context menu was shown in response to a map contextmenu event the event object will extend MouseEvent.

Property Type Description contextmenu Map.ContextMenu The context menu. relatedTarget L.Marker/L.Path/undefined If the context menu was opened for a map feature this property will contain a reference to that feature.

Fired when the context menu is hidden.

Property Type Description contextmenu Map.ContextMenu The context menu.

Fired when a context menu item is selected.

Property Type Description contextmenu Map.ContextMenu The context menu. el HTMLElement The context menu item element that was selected.

Fired when a menu item is added to the context menu.

Property Type Description contextmenu Map.ContextMenu The context menu. el HTMLElement The context menu item element. index Number The index at which the menu item was added.

Fired when a menu item is removed from the context menu.

Property Type Description contextmenu Map.ContextMenu The context menu. el HTMLElement The context menu item element.

Fired when a menu item is enabled.

Property Type Description contextmenu Map.ContextMenu The context menu. el HTMLElement The context menu item element.

Fired when a menu item is disabled.

Property Type Description contextmenu Map.ContextMenu The context menu. el HTMLElement The context menu item element.

Development

Edit files in src/ . To build the files in dist/ , run:

npm install npm run build

License

This software is released under the MIT licence. Icons used in the example are from http://glyphicons.com.