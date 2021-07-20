A leaflet control plugin to make simple rotating compass
Tested in Leaflet 0.7 and 1.2
require HTML5 API on mobile device!
Tested platforms:
Demo online:
opengeo.tech/maps/leaflet-compass
Adding the Compass Control to the map:
map.addControl( new L.Control.Compass() );
|Option
|Default
|Description
|autoActive
|false
|activate control at startup
|showDigit
|false
|show angle value bottom compass
|textErr
|''
|error message on alert notification
|callErr
|null
|function that run on compass error activating
|angleOffset
|2
|min angle deviation before rotate, big angleOffset is need for device have noise in orientation sensor
|position
|'topright'
|position of control inside map
|Method
|Arguments
|Description
|autoActive
|false
|activate control at startup
|getAngle
|return Azimut angle
|setAngle
|angle
|set rotation compass
|activate
|active tracking on runtime
|deactivate
|deactive tracking on runtime
|Event
|Data
|Description
|'compass:rotated'
|angle
|fired after compass data is rotated
|'compass:disabled'
|fired when compass is disabled
Source code: