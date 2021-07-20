openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lc

leaflet-compass

by Stefano Cudini
1.5.4 (see all)

Leaflet plugin to show a rotating Compass!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

104

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet.Control.Compass

npm version

A leaflet control plugin to make simple rotating compass

Tested in Leaflet 0.7 and 1.2

require HTML5 API on mobile device!

Tested platforms:

  • Chrome on Android
  • Safari on iOS

Demo online:
opengeo.tech/maps/leaflet-compass

Image

Usage

Adding the Compass Control to the map:

map.addControl( new L.Control.Compass() );

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
autoActivefalseactivate control at startup
showDigitfalseshow angle value bottom compass
textErr''error message on alert notification
callErrnullfunction that run on compass error activating
angleOffset2min angle deviation before rotate, big angleOffset is need for device have noise in orientation sensor
position'topright'position of control inside map

Methods

MethodArgumentsDescription
autoActivefalseactivate control at startup
getAnglereturn Azimut angle
setAngleangleset rotation compass
activateactive tracking on runtime
deactivatedeactive tracking on runtime

Events

EventDataDescription
'compass:rotated'anglefired after compass data is rotated
'compass:disabled'fired when compass is disabled

Where

Source code:

Github
Bitbucket
Atmosphere NPM

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial