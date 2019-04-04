Choropleth plugin for Leaflet (color scale based on value) - Demo
This plugin extends
L.geoJson, giving each feature a
style.fillColor that corresponds to a specified value
in its
properties object. For information on how to use
L.geoJson, see the Leaflet
tutorial and documentation.
While Leaflet provides a choropleth tutorial, that approach requires you to specify exact breakpoints and colors. This plugin uses chroma.js to abstract that for you. Just tell it which property in the GeoJSON to use and some idea of the color scale you want.
L.choropleth(geojsonData, {
valueProperty: 'incidents', // which property in the features to use
scale: ['white', 'red'], // chroma.js scale - include as many as you like
steps: 5, // number of breaks or steps in range
mode: 'q', // q for quantile, e for equidistant, k for k-means
style: {
color: '#fff', // border color
weight: 2,
fillOpacity: 0.8
},
onEachFeature: function(feature, layer) {
layer.bindPopup(feature.properties.value)
}
}).addTo(map)
colors: ['#fff', '#777', ...] instead of
scale.
Just make sure the number of colors is the same as the number of
steps specified.
valueProperty that is passed
(feature) and returns a number (example).
npm install leaflet-choropleth
bower install leaflet-choropleth
Include
dist/choropleth.js from this repository on your page after Leaflet:
<script src="path/to/leaflet.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/choropleth.js"></script>
Or, if using via CommonJS (Browserify, Webpack, etc.):
var L = require('leaflet')
require('leaflet-choropleth')
This project uses webpack to build the JavaScript and standard for code style linting.
npm run watch to automatically rebuild when files are saved
npm test to run unit tests and code style linter
dist/, use
npm run build to optimize and minify for production use