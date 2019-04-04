Leaflet Choropleth

Choropleth plugin for Leaflet (color scale based on value) - Demo

This plugin extends L.geoJson , giving each feature a style.fillColor that corresponds to a specified value in its properties object. For information on how to use L.geoJson , see the Leaflet tutorial and documentation.

While Leaflet provides a choropleth tutorial, that approach requires you to specify exact breakpoints and colors. This plugin uses chroma.js to abstract that for you. Just tell it which property in the GeoJSON to use and some idea of the color scale you want.

Usage

L.choropleth(geojsonData, { valueProperty : 'incidents' , scale : [ 'white' , 'red' ], steps : 5 , mode : 'q' , style : { color : '#fff' , weight : 2 , fillOpacity : 0.8 }, onEachFeature : function ( feature, layer ) { layer.bindPopup(feature.properties.value) } }).addTo(map)

Advanced

colors : If you prefer to specify your own exact colors, use colors: ['#fff', '#777', ...] instead of scale . Just make sure the number of colors is the same as the number of steps specified.

: If you prefer to specify your own exact colors, use instead of . Just make sure the number of colors is the same as the number of specified. valueProperty: To use computed values (such as standardizing), you can use a function for valueProperty that is passed (feature) and returns a number (example).

Installation

via NPM: npm install leaflet-choropleth

via Bower: bower install leaflet-choropleth

Include dist/choropleth.js from this repository on your page after Leaflet:

< script src = "path/to/leaflet.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/choropleth.js" > </ script >

Or, if using via CommonJS (Browserify, Webpack, etc.):

var L = require ( 'leaflet' ) require ( 'leaflet-choropleth' )

Examples

Development

This project uses webpack to build the JavaScript and standard for code style linting.