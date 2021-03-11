openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

leaflet-canvaslayer-field

by IHCantabria
1.4.1 (see all)

Load and style Raster files in Leaflet (geotiff & asciigrid)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

99

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IH.Leaflet.CanvasLayer.Field

A plugin for LeafletJS that adds layers to visualize fields (aka Rasters) from ASCIIGrid or GeoTIFF files (EPSG:4326).

Warning! New url for npm install

npm install ih-leaflet-canvaslayer-field

Leaflet.CanvasLayer.Field EXAMPLES

Travis CI npm version

It includes:

  • L.CanvasLayer.ScalarField - a "typical" raster layer (from scalars such as DTM, temperature...) that can be rendered with different color scales and arrows.
  • L.CanvasLayer.VectorFieldAnim - an animated layer representing a vector field (wind, currents...), based on the excellent earth by Cameron Becarrio

This plugin extends L.CanvasLayer Leaflet Plugin by Stanislav Sumbera and uses geotiff.js by Fabian Schindler. For the 'arrow' renderer, it includes a modified portion of leaflet-geotiff by Stuart Matthews.

Demo

The figures below show the results for three basic layers, showing Currents in the Bay of Santander (Spain)

Example

Example

Example

The following animation shows the usage of the built-in Layers Player controller to display an hypothetical precipitation event in the North American Great Lakes region.

Example

If you want to have a quick testing environment, have a look at these snippets at codepen.io:

Instructions

Basic Usage

  1. Get the JavaScript file. You can grab a copy from ongoing work at leaflet.canvaslayer.field.js. If you prefer to work locally with npm, then go with npm install ih-leaflet-canvaslayer-field --save. Every version is automatically published to unpkg CDN (last version at: https://unpkg.com/leaflet-canvaslayer-field/dist/leaflet.canvaslayer.field.js)

  2. Include the JavaScript dependencies in your page:

    <!-- CDN references -->
    <script src="//npmcdn.com/leaflet@1.2.0/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
    
    <script src="//d3js.org/d3.v4.min.js"></script>
    <script src="//npmcdn.com/geotiff@0.3.6/dist/geotiff.js"></script> <!-- optional -->

    <!-- Plugin -->
    <script src="https://ihcantabria.github.io/Leaflet.CanvasLayer.Field/dist/leaflet.canvaslayer.field.js"></script>

  1. Prepare a Raster File with your favourite GIS tool, using EPSG:4326 (ASCII Grid or GeoTIFF format)

  2. Create a ScalarField layer and add it to the map, using your raster files as source (e.g. this .asc)

d3.text("https://ihcantabria.github.io/Leaflet.CanvasLayer.Field/data/Bay_Speed.asc", function (asc) {
    var s = L.ScalarField.fromASCIIGrid(asc);
    var layer = L.canvasLayer.scalarField(s).addTo(map);

    map.fitBounds(layer.getBounds());
});
  1. Or try the VectorFieldAnim layer, adding also a popup (previously you have to prepare 2 raster files, with 'u' and 'v' components in 'm/s'):
d3.text('https://ihcantabria.github.io/Leaflet.CanvasLayer.Field/data/Bay_U.asc', function(u) {
    d3.text('https://ihcantabria.github.io/Leaflet.CanvasLayer.Field/data/Bay_V.asc', function(v) {
        let vf = L.VectorField.fromASCIIGrids(u, v);
        let layer = L.canvasLayer.vectorFieldAnim(vf).addTo(map);
        map.fitBounds(layer.getBounds());

        layer.on('click', function(e) {
            if (e.value !== null) {
                let vector = e.value;
                let v = vector.magnitude().toFixed(2);
                let d = vector.directionTo().toFixed(0);
                let html = (`<span>${v} m/s to ${d}&deg</span>`);
                let popup = L.popup()
                    .setLatLng(e.latlng)
                    .setContent(html)
                    .openOn(map);
            }
        });
    });
});

Developers

  • This plugin works with Leaflet >=v1.0.0
  • node & npm are needed to build and test the plugin, and it uses webpack 2 as module bundler. To use it just:
npm install
npm run start
  • Navigate to docs/index.html for some examples.

License

Licensed under the GNU General Public License v3.0

This software currently depends a copy of:

At runtime it uses:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial