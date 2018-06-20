Leaflet plugin for displaying markers on canvas instead of DOM. Working with Leaflet 1.0.0 and above. Feel free to contribute

There's a demo for 10000 points, running on Canvas

Just download leaflet.canvas-markers.js from the dist folder and attach it to your project.

< script src = "leaflet.canvas-markers.js" > </ script >

Now attach layer to map and some markers.

var ciLayer = L.canvasIconLayer({}).addTo(map); var marker = L.marker([ 58.5578 , 29.0087 ], { icon : icon}); ciLayer.addMarker(marker);

Benchmark

Plugin was tested in Google Chrome v66 & IE11. There is results for 100000 markers:

Parameter Default Leaflet Markers Leaflet.Canvas-Markers Memory used up to 2.8 Gb about 300 Mb First load time 160-200 seconds <1 seconds Zoom and move time more than 3 minutes 0.5 seconds

As you can see DOM operations are slow, so you should use canvas for a large number of markers.

You can also use L.circleMarker for your points with similar performance, but then you're limited to icon design.

Methods

addMarker(marker) : Adds a marker to the layer.

: Adds a marker to the layer. addMarkers(markers) : Adds a markers to the layer.

: Adds a markers to the layer. removeMarker(marker, redraw) : Removes a marker from the layer. Set redraw to true if you want to redraw layer after marker remove

: Removes a marker from the layer. Set to if you want to redraw layer after marker remove redraw() : Redraws the layer

: Redraws the layer addOnClickListener(eventHandler) : Adds common click listener for all markers

: Adds common click listener for all markers addOnHoverListener(eventHandler): Adds a hover over listener for all markers

I also implemented binds for default addLayer, addLayers and removeLayer (equal to removeMarker(marker, true) methods.

crzo, Spaction