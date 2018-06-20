Leaflet plugin for displaying markers on canvas instead of DOM. Working with Leaflet 1.0.0 and above. Feel free to contribute
There's a demo for 10000 points, running on Canvas
Just download
leaflet.canvas-markers.js from the
dist folder and attach it to your project.
<script src="leaflet.canvas-markers.js"></script>
Now attach layer to map and some markers.
// Adds a layer
var ciLayer = L.canvasIconLayer({}).addTo(map);
// Marker definition
var marker = L.marker([58.5578, 29.0087], {icon: icon});
// Adding marker to layer
ciLayer.addMarker(marker);
Plugin was tested in Google Chrome v66 & IE11. There is results for 100000 markers:
|Parameter
|Default Leaflet Markers
|Leaflet.Canvas-Markers
|Memory used
|up to 2.8 Gb
|about 300 Mb
|First load time
|160-200 seconds
|<1 seconds
|Zoom and move time
|more than 3 minutes
|0.5 seconds
As you can see DOM operations are slow, so you should use canvas for a large number of markers.
You can also use L.circleMarker for your points with similar performance, but then you're limited to icon design.
true if you want to redraw layer after marker remove
I also implemented binds for default addLayer, addLayers and removeLayer (equal to removeMarker(marker, true) methods.