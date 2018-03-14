Bing Maps Layer for Leaflet v1.0.0
Create a new Bing Maps Layer. Depends on Promises which needs a polyfill for older browsers by adding this script to your html
<head>:
<script src="https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=Promise"></script>
|parameter
|type
|description
options
|string|object
|A valid Bing Maps Key or an
options object.
options inherits from L.TileLayer options (e.g. you can use
minZoom and
opacity and etc)
options.bingMapsKey
|string
|A valid Bing Maps Key [required]
[options.imagerySet]
|string
|optional: Imagery Type [default=Aerial]
-
Aerial - Aerial imagery
-
AerialWithLabels - Aerial imagery with a road overlay
-
AerialWithLabelsOnDemand - Aerial imagery with on-demand road overlay.
-
CanvasDark - A dark version of the road maps.
-
CanvasLight - A lighter version of the road maps which also has some of the details such as hill shading disabled.
-
CanvasGray - A grayscale version of the road maps.
-
Road - Roads without additional imagery. Uses the legacy static tile service.
-
RoadOnDemand - Roads without additional imagery. Uses the dynamic tile service.
-
OrdnanceSurvey - Ordnance Survey imagery. This imagery is visible only for the London area.
Not supported:
Birdseye and
BirdseyeWithLabels
[options.culture]
|string
|optional: Language for labels, see options [default=en_US]
[options.style]
|string
|optional: Use a custom map style - only works with the
AerialWithLabelsOnDemand and
RoadOnDemand imagerySet options.
Other options are passed through to a Leaflet TileLayer
|Method
|Returns
|Description
getMetaData(<LatLng> latlng, <Number> zoom)
Promise
|Get the Bing Imagery metadata for a specific
LatLng and zoom level.
latLng or
zoom are optional if the layer is attached to a map, they default to current map center and zoom. Returns a Promise that resolves to the metadata JSON from Bing
var map = L.map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13)
L.tileLayer.bing(MyBingMapsKey).addTo(map)
MIT