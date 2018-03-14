Bing Maps Layer for Leaflet v1.0.0

Create a new Bing Maps Layer. Depends on Promises which needs a polyfill for older browsers by adding this script to your html <head> :

< script src = "https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=Promise" > </ script >

Parameters

parameter type description options string|object A valid Bing Maps Key or an options object. options inherits from L.TileLayer options (e.g. you can use minZoom and opacity and etc) options.bingMapsKey string A valid Bing Maps Key [required] [options.imagerySet] string optional: Imagery Type [default=Aerial]

- Aerial - Aerial imagery

- AerialWithLabels - Aerial imagery with a road overlay

- AerialWithLabelsOnDemand - Aerial imagery with on-demand road overlay.

- CanvasDark - A dark version of the road maps.

- CanvasLight - A lighter version of the road maps which also has some of the details such as hill shading disabled.

- CanvasGray - A grayscale version of the road maps.

- Road - Roads without additional imagery. Uses the legacy static tile service.

- RoadOnDemand - Roads without additional imagery. Uses the dynamic tile service.

- OrdnanceSurvey - Ordnance Survey imagery. This imagery is visible only for the London area.

Not supported: Birdseye and BirdseyeWithLabels [options.culture] string optional: Language for labels, see options [default=en_US] [options.style] string optional: Use a custom map style - only works with the AerialWithLabelsOnDemand and RoadOnDemand imagerySet options.

Other options are passed through to a Leaflet TileLayer

Methods

Method Returns Description getMetaData(<LatLng> latlng, <Number> zoom) Promise Get the Bing Imagery metadata for a specific LatLng and zoom level. latLng or zoom are optional if the layer is attached to a map, they default to current map center and zoom. Returns a Promise that resolves to the metadata JSON from Bing

Example

var map = L.map( 'map' ).setView([ 51.505 , -0.09 ], 13 ) L.tileLayer.bing(MyBingMapsKey).addTo(map)

Live Example see index.html

License

MIT