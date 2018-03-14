openbase logo
leaflet-bing-layer

by digidem
3.3.1 (see all)

Bing Maps Layer for Leaflet v1.0.0

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Bing Maps Layer for Leaflet v1.0.0

L.TileLayer.Bing(options|BingMapsKey)

Create a new Bing Maps Layer. Depends on Promises which needs a polyfill for older browsers by adding this script to your html <head>:

<script src="https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=Promise"></script>

Parameters

parametertypedescription
optionsstring|objectA valid Bing Maps Key or an options object. options inherits from L.TileLayer options (e.g. you can use minZoom and opacity and etc)
options.bingMapsKeystringA valid Bing Maps Key [required]
[options.imagerySet]stringoptional: Imagery Type [default=Aerial]
- Aerial - Aerial imagery
- AerialWithLabels - Aerial imagery with a road overlay
- AerialWithLabelsOnDemand - Aerial imagery with on-demand road overlay.
- CanvasDark - A dark version of the road maps.
- CanvasLight - A lighter version of the road maps which also has some of the details such as hill shading disabled.
- CanvasGray - A grayscale version of the road maps.
- Road - Roads without additional imagery. Uses the legacy static tile service.
- RoadOnDemand - Roads without additional imagery. Uses the dynamic tile service.
- OrdnanceSurvey - Ordnance Survey imagery. This imagery is visible only for the London area.
Not supported: Birdseye and BirdseyeWithLabels
[options.culture]stringoptional: Language for labels, see options [default=en_US]
[options.style]stringoptional: Use a custom map style - only works with the AerialWithLabelsOnDemand and RoadOnDemand imagerySet options.

Other options are passed through to a Leaflet TileLayer

Methods

MethodReturnsDescription
getMetaData(<LatLng> latlng, <Number> zoom)PromiseGet the Bing Imagery metadata for a specific LatLng and zoom level. latLng or zoom are optional if the layer is attached to a map, they default to current map center and zoom. Returns a Promise that resolves to the metadata JSON from Bing

Example

var map = L.map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13)
L.tileLayer.bing(MyBingMapsKey).addTo(map)

Live Example see index.html

License

MIT

