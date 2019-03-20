A tile driven basemaps control for Leaflet.

It allows you to create a user interface control for choosing the basemap used on the map, based on a tile from a the underlying tile service.

See the example.

Tested with Leaflet 1.1.0

Install

npm install leaflet-basemaps

Usage

Include the CSS:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "L.Control.Basemaps.css" />

Include the JavaScript:

< script src = "L.Control.Basemaps-min.js" > </ script >

The control expects a list of TileLayer instances, constructed in the normal way.

An optional label property can be added in the options for each basemap, and this will be used to populate the tooltip (HTML title attribute) for that basemap.

Each basemap is represented using a tile from the underlying tile service. Choose the tile x, y, z that provides the best looking representative basemap image for your application.

TileLayer.WMS layers can also be used, and tile coordinates will be converted to bounding boxes to request the preview thumbnail.

The preview shows an alternative basemap to the currently selected basemap to be more apparent as a toggle between basemaps.

Note: this automatically adds the first basemap in your list to the map during initialization, so you don't need to add that TileLayer to your map.

Example usage:

var basemaps = [ L.tileLayer('//{s}.tile.stamen.com/toner-lite/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { attribution: 'Map tiles by < a href = "http://stamen.com" > Stamen Design </ a > , < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0" > CC BY 3.0 </ a > — Map data © < a href = "http://openstreetmap.org" > OpenStreetMap </ a > contributors, < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/" > CC-BY-SA </ a > ', subdomains: 'abcd', maxZoom: 20, minZoom: 0, label: 'Toner Lite' // optional label used for tooltip }), L.tileLayer('//{s}.tile.stamen.com/toner/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { attribution: 'Map tiles by < a href = "http://stamen.com" > Stamen Design </ a > , < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0" > CC BY 3.0 </ a > — Map data © < a href = "http://openstreetmap.org" > OpenStreetMap </ a > contributors, < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/" > CC-BY-SA </ a > ', subdomains: 'abcd', maxZoom: 20, minZoom: 0, label: 'Toner' }), L.tileLayer('//{s}.tile.stamen.com/watercolor/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { attribution: 'Map tiles by < a href = "http://stamen.com" > Stamen Design </ a > , < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0" > CC BY 3.0 </ a > — Map data © < a href = "http://openstreetmap.org" > OpenStreetMap </ a > contributors, < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/" > CC-BY-SA </ a > ', subdomains: 'abcd', maxZoom: 16, minZoom: 1, label: 'Watercolor' }), L.tileLayer.wms('https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/wms/viirs', { layers: 'NASA FIRMS', label: 'NASA Fire Hotspots' }) ]; map.addControl(L.control.basemaps({ basemaps: basemaps, tileX: 0, // tile X coordinate tileY: 0, // tile Y coordinate tileZ: 1 // tile zoom level }));

Toggle Mode

To enable toggling between 2 basemaps, simply provide only 2 basemaps.

See toggle example.

Alternative Basemap Icons

To use a different thumbnail for your basemap, simply provide iconURL .

See example.

iconURL can point to a tile image within that basemap, but at a different zoom level, x, or y position than the default for the basemaps. Or it can point to an arbitrary image. Just make sure that the target image is not too big.

Example:

L.tileLayer('//stamen-tiles-{s}.a.ssl.fastly.net/toner/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { attribution: 'Map tiles by < a href = "http://stamen.com" > Stamen Design </ a > , < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0" > CC BY 3.0 </ a > — Map data © < a href = "http://openstreetmap.org" > OpenStreetMap </ a > contributors, < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/" > CC-BY-SA </ a > ', subdomains: 'abcd', maxZoom: 20, minZoom: 0, label: 'Toner', iconURL: '//stamen-tiles-a.a.ssl.fastly.net/toner/4/2/5.png' }), L.tileLayer('//stamen-tiles-{s}.a.ssl.fastly.net/watercolor/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { attribution: 'Map tiles by < a href = "http://stamen.com" > Stamen Design </ a > , < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0" > CC BY 3.0 </ a > — Map data © < a href = "http://openstreetmap.org" > OpenStreetMap </ a > contributors, < a href = "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/" > CC-BY-SA </ a > ', subdomains: 'abcd', maxZoom: 16, minZoom: 1, label: 'Watercolor', iconURL: 'alt_icon.jpg' })

Development

npm install

node_modules/.bin/gulp (starts file watcher)

(starts file watcher) node_modules/.bin/gulp build ( builds minified version)

Developed and maintained with support from the Peninsular Florida Landscape Conservation Cooperative and additional support from the U.S. Forest Service Northwest Regional Climate Hub.