openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
las

leaflet-area-select

by Alexander Milevski
1.0.5 (see all)

Control to just select an area and provide bbox for it

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

834

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

leaflet-area-select npm version CircleCI

Control to just select an area and provide bbox for it

Demo

Include

Browserify, Webpack

npm install --save leaflet-area-select

var SelectArea = require('leaflet-area-select');
// or
import SelectArea from 'leaflet-area-select';

Browser

<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/Map.SelectArea.min.js"></script>

Usage

Including the handler into the project will automatically add it to the L.Map, so to enable/disable it you can use methods:

let map = new L.Map('map', {
  selectArea: true // will enable it by default
});

// or
map.selectArea.enable();

map.on('areaselected', (e) => {
  console.log(e.bounds.toBBoxString()); // lon, lat, lon, lat
});

// You can restrict selection area like this:
const bounds = map.getBounds().pad(-0.25); // save current map bounds as restriction area
// check restricted area on start and move
map.selectArea.setValidate((layerPoint) => {
  return bounds.contains(
    this._map.layerPointToLatLng(layerPoint)
  );
});

// now switch it off
map.selectArea.setValidate();

Key-strokes

// dragging will be enabled and you can
// start selecting with Ctrl key pressed
map.selectArea.setCtrlKey(true);

// box-zoom will be disabled and you can
// start selecting with Shift key pressed
map.selectArea.setCtrlKey(true);

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial