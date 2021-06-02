Control to just select an area and provide bbox for it
npm install --save leaflet-area-select
var SelectArea = require('leaflet-area-select');
// or
import SelectArea from 'leaflet-area-select';
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/Map.SelectArea.min.js"></script>
Including the handler into the project will automatically add it to the
L.Map,
so to enable/disable it you can use methods:
let map = new L.Map('map', {
selectArea: true // will enable it by default
});
// or
map.selectArea.enable();
map.on('areaselected', (e) => {
console.log(e.bounds.toBBoxString()); // lon, lat, lon, lat
});
// You can restrict selection area like this:
const bounds = map.getBounds().pad(-0.25); // save current map bounds as restriction area
// check restricted area on start and move
map.selectArea.setValidate((layerPoint) => {
return bounds.contains(
this._map.layerPointToLatLng(layerPoint)
);
});
// now switch it off
map.selectArea.setValidate();
// dragging will be enabled and you can
// start selecting with Ctrl key pressed
map.selectArea.setCtrlKey(true);
// box-zoom will be disabled and you can
// start selecting with Shift key pressed
map.selectArea.setCtrlKey(true);
MIT