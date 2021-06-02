Control to just select an area and provide bbox for it

Include

Browserify, Webpack

npm install --save leaflet-area-select

var SelectArea = require ( 'leaflet-area-select' ); import SelectArea from 'leaflet-area-select' ;

Browser

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/Map.SelectArea.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Including the handler into the project will automatically add it to the L.Map , so to enable/disable it you can use methods:

let map = new L.Map( 'map' , { selectArea : true }); map.selectArea.enable(); map.on( 'areaselected' , (e) => { console .log(e.bounds.toBBoxString()); }); const bounds = map.getBounds().pad( -0.25 ); map.selectArea.setValidate( ( layerPoint ) => { return bounds.contains( this ._map.layerPointToLatLng(layerPoint) ); }); map.selectArea.setValidate();

map.selectArea.setCtrlKey( true ); map.selectArea.setCtrlKey( true );

License

MIT