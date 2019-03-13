openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
la

leaflet-arc

by Alexey Gusev
1.0.2 (see all)

Leaflet.js plugin for drawing Great Circle arcs using arc.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet.Arc Build Status npm version

Leaflet.js plugin for drawing Great Circle arcs using arc.js

This Leaflet.js plugin adds L.Polyline.Arc function which wraps arc.js functionality for drawing Great Circle arcs on your maps.

Tested with Leaflet v1.0.0-beta.2 and v1.0.0-rc.3

Demo

Usage & Installation

  1. Include leaflet-arc.min.js after Leaflet:

    <script src='leaflet-arc.min.js'></script>

    You can use hosted version from unpkg.com:

    <script src='//unpkg.com/leaflet-arc/bin/leaflet-arc.min.js'></script>

    Or install from npm:

    npm install --save leaflet-arc

  2. Create arcs!

     L.Polyline.Arc([43.11667, 131.90000], [55.7522200, 37.6155600]).addTo(map);

    You can also change number of vertices in line or use all L.Polyline options:

     L.Polyline.Arc([59.56667, 150.80000], [67.50000, 64.03333], {
    color: 'red',
    vertices: 200
}).addTo(map);

API

L.Polyline.Arc(from, to, [options])

Returns general L.Polyline object.

from, to

L.LatLng objects representing the beginning and the end of arc options

options

Object to bypass options. Possible properties (inherited from arc.js options):

  • vertices - number of intermediate vertices in resulting arc;
  • offset - controls the likelyhood that lines will be split which cross the dateline

All L.Polyline options are also supported.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial