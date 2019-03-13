Leaflet.js plugin for drawing Great Circle arcs using arc.js
This Leaflet.js plugin adds L.Polyline.Arc function which wraps arc.js functionality for drawing Great Circle arcs on your maps.
Tested with Leaflet v1.0.0-beta.2 and v1.0.0-rc.3
Include leaflet-arc.min.js after Leaflet:
<script src='leaflet-arc.min.js'></script>
You can use hosted version from unpkg.com:
<script src='//unpkg.com/leaflet-arc/bin/leaflet-arc.min.js'></script>
Or install from npm:
npm install --save leaflet-arc
Create arcs!
L.Polyline.Arc([43.11667, 131.90000], [55.7522200, 37.6155600]).addTo(map);
You can also change number of vertices in line or use all L.Polyline options:
L.Polyline.Arc([59.56667, 150.80000], [67.50000, 64.03333], {
color: 'red',
vertices: 200
}).addTo(map);
L.Polyline.Arc(from, to, [options])
Returns general
L.Polyline object.
L.LatLng objects representing the beginning and the end of arc
options
Object to bypass options. Possible properties (inherited from arc.js options):
vertices - number of intermediate vertices in resulting arc;
offset - controls the likelyhood that lines will be split which cross the dateline
All
L.Polyline options are also supported.