Leaflet.js plugin for drawing Great Circle arcs using arc.js

This Leaflet.js plugin adds L.Polyline.Arc function which wraps arc.js functionality for drawing Great Circle arcs on your maps.

Tested with Leaflet v1.0.0-beta.2 and v1.0.0-rc.3

Demo

Usage & Installation

Include leaflet-arc.min.js after Leaflet: < script src = 'leaflet-arc.min.js' > </ script > You can use hosted version from unpkg.com: < script src = '//unpkg.com/leaflet-arc/bin/leaflet-arc.min.js' > </ script > Or install from npm: npm install --save leaflet-arc Create arcs! L.Polyline.Arc([ 43.11667 , 131.90000 ], [ 55.7522200 , 37.6155600 ]).addTo(map); You can also change number of vertices in line or use all L.Polyline options: L.Polyline.Arc([ 59.56667 , 150.80000 ], [ 67.50000 , 64.03333 ], { color : 'red' , vertices : 200 }).addTo(map);

API

L.Polyline.Arc( from , to, [options])

Returns general L.Polyline object.

from, to

L.LatLng objects representing the beginning and the end of arc options

options

Object to bypass options. Possible properties (inherited from arc.js options):

vertices - number of intermediate vertices in resulting arc;

- number of intermediate vertices in resulting arc; offset - controls the likelyhood that lines will be split which cross the dateline