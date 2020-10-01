Leaflet Ant Path





Creates a leaflet polyline with a 'ant-path' animated flux

Installing

Via NPM:

npm install --save leaflet-ant-path

Via Yarn:

yarn add leaflet-ant- path

Via Bower:

bower install leaflet-ant-path

Or just download this source code

Requirements

Leaflet >= 1

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari

Samsung

Opera IE10-11, Edge => 12 >= 3 >= 8 >= 6 >= 6 >= 4 >= 10

* This list is based on the feature SVG filter

UMD compatible

Can be used with asynchronous module loaders and CommonJS packers

Using the plugin

It's just like a polyline:

let antPolyline = new L.Polyline.AntPath(latlngs, options); antPolyline = L.polyline.antPath(latlngs, options); antPolyline.addTo(map);

On this version you now can use diferent vector other than polyline, passing the factory to the option.use. Currently tested support:

const antPolygon = antPath([ [ 51.509 , -0.08 ], [ 51.503 , -0.06 ], [ 51.51 , -0.047 ] ], { use : L.polygon, fillColor : "red" }); const antCircle = antPath( [ 51.508 , -0.11 ], { use : L.circle color : 'red' , fillColor : '#f03' , fillOpacity : 0.5 , radius : 500 } ); const antCurve = antPath([ "M" , [ 50.54136296522163 , 28.520507812500004 ], "C" , [ 52.214338608258224 , 28.564453125000004 ], [ 48.45835188280866 , 33.57421875000001 ], [ 50.680797145321655 , 33.83789062500001 ], "V" , [ 48.40003249610685 ], "L" , [ 47.45839225859763 , 31.201171875 ], [ 48.40003249610685 , 28.564453125000004 ], "Z" ], { use : L.curve, color : "red" , fill : true })

Importing

Using with ES6 imports

import { AntPath, antPath } from 'leaflet-ant-path' ; let antPolyline = new AntPath(latlngs, options); antPolyline = antPath(latlngs, options); antPolyline.addTo(map);

Using with AMD:

require ([ 'leaflet-ant-path' ], function ( AntPathModule ) { let antPolyline = new AntPathModule.AntPath(latlngs, options); antPolyline = AntPathModule.antPath(latlngs, options); antPolyline.addTo(map); });

Using with browserify:

const { AntPath, antPath } = require ( 'leaflet-ant-path' );

Parameters

The AntPath extends from the FeatureGroup and implements the Path interface. Initialise with the same options of a common Polyline, with some extra options, like the flux color.

name type example description latlngs L.LatLng[] or Array[number, number] [ [0, 10], [-20, 0], ... ] A path (depends on vector used, default as in polyline constructor ) options Object {color: 'red', weight: 5, ...} Same as the vector choosen (default to polyline ) plus the extra options bellow options.use Vector Layer factory Vector to use (default to L.polyline) The vector to enhance with the ant-path animation (check the compatibilty) options.paused boolean true/false Starts with the animation paused (default: false) options.reverse boolean true/false Defines if the flow follows or not the path order options.hardwareAccelerated boolean true/false Makes the animation run with hardware acceleration (default: false) options.pulseColor string #FF00FF Adds a color to the dashed flux (default: 'white') options.delay string 120 Add a delay to the animation flux (default: 400) options.dashArray [number, number] or string [15, 30] The size of the animated dashes (default: "10, 20"). See also the pattern

Methods

name returns description pause() boolean Stops the animation resume() booelan Resume the animation reverse() this instance Reverses the animation flow map(callback) new AntPath or extended class Iterates over the latlngs

Also have the same as the L.Polyline API and with the same behaviour. See it here.

ES6/ES2015 features

Thinking in the new features of JavaScript, and its new way of programing, AntPath has some nicely features to work with ES6.

spreadable

When spread the path, you will receive it lat/lngs array;

const antPathLayer = new AntPath(path, options); const anotherAntPath = new AntPath(path2, options); const latLngs = [...antPathLayer, ...anotherAntPath];

iterable

Use a for ... of ... to iterate over the path coordinates

for ( let latLng of antPath) { }

extensible

You can create you custom 'class' based on the AntPath:

class CustomAntPath extends AntPath { }

map method

AntPath has a map method as the Array, returning a new instance of AntPath (or the child class which extends it, because of its Functor property):

const newAnthPath = myAntPath.map( pos => latLng(pos.lat + 1 , pos.lng + 1 ));

With or without polyfills

The module provide two bundles, the full one, with some es6 polyfills (loaded by default when importing) and the lighter one without the polyfills. If you're already uses the following polyfills in your project:

core-js/es6/symbol

core-js/es6/reflect

Just use the lighter version (leaflet-ant-path.es6.js). If not, just use the full bundle.

Contributing

Find any bug? Open a issue or make a PR!

Also, see the guide on how to contribute.

License

This project is under the MIT LICENSE