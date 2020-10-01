openbase logo
🌿🐜 Creates a leaflet polyline with a 'ant-path' animated flux

Readme

Leaflet Ant Path

leaflet-ant-path logo
Creates a leaflet polyline with a 'ant-path' animated flux

example of the animation

Installing

Via NPM:

 npm install --save leaflet-ant-path

Via Yarn:

 yarn add leaflet-ant-path

Via Bower:

 bower install leaflet-ant-path

Or just download this source code

Requirements

  • Leaflet >= 1

Browsers support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Samsung
Samsung		Opera
Opera
IE10-11, Edge => 12>= 3>= 8>= 6>= 6>= 4>= 10

*This list is based on the feature SVG filter

UMD compatible

Can be used with asynchronous module loaders and CommonJS packers

Using the plugin

It's just like a polyline: 

    // Using the constructor...
    let antPolyline = new L.Polyline.AntPath(latlngs, options);
    
    // ... or use the factory
    antPolyline = L.polyline.antPath(latlngs, options);
    
    antPolyline.addTo(map);

Update: Using more Vectors

On this version you now can use diferent vector other than polyline, passing the factory to the option.use. Currently tested support:

// Using a polygon
const antPolygon = antPath([
  [51.509, -0.08],
  [51.503, -0.06],
  [51.51, -0.047]
], { use: L.polygon, fillColor: "red" });

// Using a circle
const antCircle = antPath(
  [51.508, -0.11],
  {
    use: L.circle
    color: 'red',
    fillColor: '#f03',
    fillOpacity: 0.5,
    radius: 500
  }
);

// Using a curve (Leaflet.curve plugin)
const antCurve = antPath([
  "M",
  [50.54136296522163, 28.520507812500004],
  
  "C",
  [52.214338608258224, 28.564453125000004],
  [48.45835188280866, 33.57421875000001],
  [50.680797145321655, 33.83789062500001],
  
  "V",
  [48.40003249610685],
  
  "L",
  [47.45839225859763, 31.201171875],
  [48.40003249610685, 28.564453125000004],
  
  "Z"
  ],
  {use: L.curve, color: "red", fill: true })

Importing

Using with ES6 imports

    import { AntPath, antPath } from 'leaflet-ant-path';
    
    // Usethe constructor...
    let antPolyline = new AntPath(latlngs, options);
    
    // ... or use the factory
    antPolyline = antPath(latlngs, options);   
    
    antPolyline.addTo(map);

Using with AMD: 

require(['leaflet-ant-path'], function(AntPathModule) {
    // Use the constructor ...
    let antPolyline = new AntPathModule.AntPath(latlngs, options);
    
    // ... or use the factory
    antPolyline = AntPathModule.antPath(latlngs, options);
    
    antPolyline.addTo(map);
});

Using with browserify:

    const { AntPath, antPath } = require('leaflet-ant-path');

Parameters

The AntPath extends from the FeatureGroup and implements the Path interface. Initialise with the same options of a common Polyline, with some extra options, like the flux color.

nametypeexampledescription
latlngsL.LatLng[] or Array[number, number][ [0, 10], [-20, 0], ... ]A path (depends on vector used, default as in polyline constructor )
optionsObject{color: 'red', weight: 5, ...}Same as the vector choosen (default to polyline ) plus the extra options bellow
options.useVector Layer factoryVector to use (default to L.polyline)The vector to enhance with the ant-path animation (check the compatibilty)
options.pausedbooleantrue/falseStarts with the animation paused (default: false)
options.reversebooleantrue/falseDefines if the flow follows or not the path order
options.hardwareAcceleratedbooleantrue/falseMakes the animation run with hardware acceleration (default: false)
options.pulseColorstring#FF00FFAdds a color to the dashed flux (default: 'white')
options.delaystring120Add a delay to the animation flux (default: 400)
options.dashArray[number, number] or string[15, 30]The size of the animated dashes (default: "10, 20"). See also the pattern

Methods

namereturnsdescription
pause()booleanStops the animation
resume()booelanResume the animation
reverse()this instanceReverses the animation flow
map(callback)new AntPath or extended classIterates over the latlngs

Also have the same as the L.Polyline API and with the same behaviour. See it here.

Extras!

ES6/ES2015 features

Thinking in the new features of JavaScript, and its new way of programing, AntPath has some nicely features to work with ES6.

spreadable

When spread the path, you will receive it lat/lngs array;

    //...
    const antPathLayer = new AntPath(path, options);
    const anotherAntPath = new AntPath(path2, options);
    
    const latLngs = [...antPathLayer, ...anotherAntPath];

iterable

Use a for ... of ... to iterate over the path coordinates

for(let latLng of antPath) {
    // do something with it latLngs ...
}

extensible

You can create you custom 'class' based on the AntPath:

class CustomAntPath extends AntPath {
    //...
}

map method

AntPath has a map method as the Array, returning a new instance of AntPath (or the child class which extends it, because of its Functor property):

//New path with translated path
const newAnthPath = myAntPath.map(pos => latLng(pos.lat + 1, pos.lng + 1));

With or without polyfills

The module provide two bundles, the full one, with some es6 polyfills (loaded by default when importing) and the lighter one without the polyfills. If you're already uses the following polyfills in your project:

  • core-js/es6/symbol
  • core-js/es6/reflect

Just use the lighter version (leaflet-ant-path.es6.js). If not, just use the full bundle.

Contributing

Find any bug? Open a issue or make a PR!
Also, see the guide on how to contribute.

License

This project is under the MIT LICENSE

