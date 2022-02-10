Leaflet is the leading open-source JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps. Weighing just about 39 KB of gzipped JS plus 4 KB of gzipped CSS code, it has all the mapping features most developers ever need.
Leaflet is designed with simplicity, performance and usability in mind. It works efficiently across all major desktop and mobile platforms out of the box, taking advantage of HTML5 and CSS3 on modern browsers while being accessible on older ones too. It can be extended with a huge amount of plugins, has a beautiful, easy to use and well-documented API and a simple, readable source code that is a joy to contribute to.
Looking for a free map embed with a lot of features? Leaflet is the best I can say. Well... google maps is there. but, this can be considered an alternative. It's very simple to use and it works seamlessly with any javascript frontend framework out there. I used it in react and implemented features to zoom in and out, pan to a location, point locations in the map... and there are lot others which I haven't yet looked upon.
Anyone wants an alternative to google map which is open source then its leaflet. First used it in my college project to plot on maps and it was easy to use and understand. It has simple readable and well maintain documentation. Performance is also great with a memory space of just 39kb of javascript.it has all the feature which is required.
eaflet is an open source JavaScript library used to build web mapping applications. First released in 2011, it supports most mobile and desktop platforms, supporting HTML5 and CSS3. Among its users are FourSquare, Pinterest and Flickr. Leaflet allows developers without a GIS background to very easily display tiled web maps hosted on a public server, with optional tiled overlays.
Leaflet is one of the greatest open-source libraries of javascript which solves the maps functionality in the project. It is lightweight and very easy to use, fast, and readable documentation is available for this. This is a kind of alternative to google maps. Have great customizable features.