Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

552K

GitHub Stars

32.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Map

Top Feedback

13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
4Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Leaflet

Leaflet is the leading open-source JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps. Weighing just about 39 KB of gzipped JS plus 4 KB of gzipped CSS code, it has all the mapping features most developers ever need.

Leaflet is designed with simplicity, performance and usability in mind. It works efficiently across all major desktop and mobile platforms out of the box, taking advantage of HTML5 and CSS3 on modern browsers while being accessible on older ones too. It can be extended with a huge amount of plugins, has a beautiful, easy to use and well-documented API and a simple, readable source code that is a joy to contribute to.

For more info, docs and tutorials, check out the official website.
For Leaflet downloads (including the built main version), check out the download page.

We're happy to meet new contributors. If you want to get involved with Leaflet development, check out the contribution guide. Let's make the best mapping library that will ever exist, and push the limits of what's possible with online maps!

CI

100
Preveen Raj
8 months ago
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago
Easy to Use

Looking for a free map embed with a lot of features? Leaflet is the best I can say. Well... google maps is there. but, this can be considered an alternative. It's very simple to use and it works seamlessly with any javascript frontend framework out there. I used it in react and implemented features to zoom in and out, pan to a location, point locations in the map... and there are lot others which I haven't yet looked upon.

2
vishnuprasad-95
ajayesivan
shubham jangid
1 month ago
A passionate individual 🚀 who always thrive to work on end to end products which develop sustainable and scalable social and technical systems to create impact
1 month ago

Anyone wants an alternative to google map which is open source then its leaflet. First used it in my college project to plot on maps and it was easy to use and understand. It has simple readable and well maintain documentation. Performance is also great with a memory space of just 39kb of javascript.it has all the feature which is required.

2
dhruv-karan
Amarjeetkhasyap
Mirzaei.dev
3 months ago
I'm page developer. I'm fifteen years old I started page developer from age 14. And now I'm working at rnad.
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

Leaflet is the leading open-source JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps. Weighing just about 39 KB of JS, it has all the mapping features most developers ever need. Leaflet is designed with simplicity, performance and usability in mind. It works efficiently across all major desktop and mobile platforms, can be extended with lots of plugins, has a beautiful, easy to use and well-documented API and a simple, readable source code that is a joy to contribute to.

0
Abhishek Kumar
December 1, 2020
Front-end Developer, Web Designer, C++, Social Media Manager, Artist & after all a wonderful Human Being.
December 1, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

eaflet is an open source JavaScript library used to build web mapping applications. First released in 2011, it supports most mobile and desktop platforms, supporting HTML5 and CSS3. Among its users are FourSquare, Pinterest and Flickr. Leaflet allows developers without a GIS background to very easily display tiled web maps hosted on a public server, with optional tiled overlays.

0
Amarjeet
20 days ago
20 days ago

Leaflet is one of the greatest open-source libraries of javascript which solves the maps functionality in the project. It is lightweight and very easy to use, fast, and readable documentation is available for this. This is a kind of alternative to google maps. Have great customizable features.

0

