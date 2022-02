🍃 Leaf-UI A react component library for web, native and amp built using styled-components [WARNING: This is a work in progress, API is subject to change]

Installation

npm install -S leaf-ui

Usage

Wrap your App component with ThemeProvider and pass it the leaf-ui theme (or override it with custom a theme)

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import leafUiTheme, { BaseStyles } from 'leaf-ui/theme' ; import App from './App' ; ReactDOM.render( < ThemeProvider theme = {leafUiTheme} > < BaseStyles /> < App /> </ ThemeProvider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ), );

Import and use the components in your App.js

import React from 'react' ; import Button from 'leaf-ui/Button' ; const App = () => ( < Button > Leaf-UI </ Button > ); export default App;

Supported Platforms

web

native

amp

Contribute

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to leaf-ui.

Setup

Follow this quick setup guide to get leaf-ui working on your local machine.