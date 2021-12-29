lead

Sink your streams.

Usage

var from = require ( 'from2' ); var through = require ( 'through2' ); var sink = require ( 'lead' ); var maybeThrough = through( function ( chunk, enc, cb ) { cb( null , chunk); }); from ([ 'hello' , 'world' ]) .pipe(sink(maybeThrough));

API

Takes a stream to sink and returns the same stream. Sets up event listeners to infer if the stream is being used as a Transform or Writeable stream and sinks it on nextTick if necessary. If the stream is being used as a Transform stream but becomes unpiped, it will be sunk. Respects pipe , on('data') and on('readable') handlers.

License

MIT