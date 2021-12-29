Sink your streams.
var from = require('from2');
var through = require('through2');
var sink = require('lead');
// Might be used as a Transform or Writeable
var maybeThrough = through(function (chunk, enc, cb) {
// processing
cb(null, chunk);
});
from(['hello', 'world'])
// Sink it to behave like a Writeable
.pipe(sink(maybeThrough));
sink(stream)
Takes a
stream to sink and returns the same stream. Sets up event listeners to infer if the stream is being used as a
Transform or
Writeable stream and sinks it on
nextTick if necessary. If the stream is being used as a
Transform stream but becomes unpiped, it will be sunk. Respects
pipe,
on('data') and
on('readable') handlers.
MIT