by gulpjs
3.0.0 (see all)

Sink your streams.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.4M

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

lead

Sink your streams.

Usage

var from = require('from2');
var through = require('through2');
var sink = require('lead');

// Might be used as a Transform or Writeable
var maybeThrough = through(function (chunk, enc, cb) {
  // processing
  cb(null, chunk);
});

from(['hello', 'world'])
  // Sink it to behave like a Writeable
  .pipe(sink(maybeThrough));

API

sink(stream)

Takes a stream to sink and returns the same stream. Sets up event listeners to infer if the stream is being used as a Transform or Writeable stream and sinks it on nextTick if necessary. If the stream is being used as a Transform stream but becomes unpiped, it will be sunk. Respects pipe, on('data') and on('readable') handlers.

License

MIT

