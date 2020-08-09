openbase logo
lt

le-table

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
6.1.10 (see all)

📋 Another NodeJS module for creating ASCII tables.

Readme

le-table

le-table

Buy Me A Coffee

Another NodeJS module for creating ASCII tables.

le-table

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save le-table

# Using yarn
yarn add le-table

📋 Example

const Table = require("le-table");

// Table data
let data = [
    ["Cell 1.1", "Cell 2.1", "Cell 3.1"]
  , ["Cell 1.2", {
        text: "Multi\nline\n\u001b[34mcell\ncontent that\u001b[0m is\n left aligned."
      , data: {
            hAlign: "left"
        }
    }, "Cell 3.2"]
  , ["Cell 1.3", "Cell 2.3", "Cell 3.3"]
  , ["Cell 1.4", "Cell 2.4", "Cell 3.4"]
];

// Create table instance
var myTable = new Table();

// Push data
for (let i = 0; i < data.length; ++i) {
    myTable.addRow([i].concat(data[i]), {
        hAlign: i > 2 ? "left": "right"
    });
}

// Output table
console.log(myTable.stringify());

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

LeTable(options)

Creates a new instance of LeTable.

Params

  • Object options: An object containing the table configuration:
    • cell: object containing
      • hAlign (default: "center"): One of the following values: "left", "center" and "right"
      • vAlign (default: "middle"): One of the following values: "top", "middle" and "bottom"
      • autoEOL (default: true): if true, the lines are wrapped inside of the cell
      • stretch (default: true): if true, the size of the box will not be fixed
    • marks: object containing the mark characters (see example)
    • noAnsi (Boolean): If you want to disable ANSI characters in the output.

Return

  • LeTable The LeTable instance.

addRow(columns, ops)

Adds a new row in table.

Params

  • Array columns: Row data (as array)
  • Object ops: Options for cell content

Return

  • LeTable The LeTable instance.

stringify()

Stringifies the table.

Return

  • String The stringified table

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • tilda
  • arisecoin-cli
  • bible
  • ascii-github
  • git-issues1
  • mnam-client
  • bexcli
  • bexbro
  • dwn-client
  • smartholdem-cli
  • tithe
  • torrent-info
  • graphql-client-benchmarks
  • cli-github
  • birthday
  • idea
  • git-issues

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

