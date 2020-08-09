Another NodeJS module for creating ASCII tables.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save le-table yarn add le-table

📋 Example

const Table = require ( "le-table" ); let data = [ [ "Cell 1.1" , "Cell 2.1" , "Cell 3.1" ] , [ "Cell 1.2" , { text : "Multi

line

\u001b[34mcell

content that\u001b[0m is

left aligned." , data : { hAlign : "left" } }, "Cell 3.2" ] , [ "Cell 1.3" , "Cell 2.3" , "Cell 3.3" ] , [ "Cell 1.4" , "Cell 2.4" , "Cell 3.4" ] ]; var myTable = new Table(); for ( let i = 0 ; i < data.length; ++i) { myTable.addRow([i].concat(data[i]), { hAlign : i > 2 ? "left" : "right" }); } console .log(myTable.stringify());

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Creates a new instance of LeTable .

Params

Object options : An object containing the table configuration: cell : object containing hAlign (default: "center" ): One of the following values: "left" , "center" and "right" vAlign (default: "middle" ): One of the following values: "top" , "middle" and "bottom" autoEOL (default: true ): if true, the lines are wrapped inside of the cell stretch (default: true ): if true, the size of the box will not be fixed marks : object containing the mark characters (see example) noAnsi (Boolean): If you want to disable ANSI characters in the output.

: An object containing the table configuration:

Return

LeTable The LeTable instance.

Adds a new row in table.

Params

Array columns : Row data (as array)

: Row data (as array) Object ops : Options for cell content

Return

LeTable The LeTable instance.

Stringifies the table.

Return

String The stringified table

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău