Another NodeJS module for creating ASCII tables.
# Using npm
npm install --save le-table
# Using yarn
yarn add le-table
const Table = require("le-table");
// Table data
let data = [
["Cell 1.1", "Cell 2.1", "Cell 3.1"]
, ["Cell 1.2", {
text: "Multi\nline\n\u001b[34mcell\ncontent that\u001b[0m is\n left aligned."
, data: {
hAlign: "left"
}
}, "Cell 3.2"]
, ["Cell 1.3", "Cell 2.3", "Cell 3.3"]
, ["Cell 1.4", "Cell 2.4", "Cell 3.4"]
];
// Create table instance
var myTable = new Table();
// Push data
for (let i = 0; i < data.length; ++i) {
myTable.addRow([i].concat(data[i]), {
hAlign: i > 2 ? "left": "right"
});
}
// Output table
console.log(myTable.stringify());
There are few ways to get help:
LeTable(options)
Creates a new instance of
LeTable.
options: An object containing the table configuration:
cell: object containing
hAlign (default:
"center"): One of the following values:
"left",
"center" and
"right"
vAlign (default:
"middle"): One of the following values:
"top",
"middle" and
"bottom"
autoEOL (default:
true): if true, the lines are wrapped inside of the cell
stretch (default:
true): if true, the size of the box will not be fixed
marks: object containing the mark characters (see example)
noAnsi (Boolean): If you want to disable ANSI characters in the output.
LeTable instance.
addRow(columns, ops)
Adds a new row in table.
columns: Row data (as array)
ops: Options for cell content
LeTable instance.
stringify()
Stringifies the table.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
tilda
arisecoin-cli
bible
ascii-github
git-issues1
mnam-client
bexcli
bexbro
dwn-client
smartholdem-cli
tithe
torrent-info
graphql-client-benchmarks
cli-github
birthday
idea
git-issues