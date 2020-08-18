openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ls

ldjson-stream

by Max Ogden
1.2.1 (see all)

streaming line delimited json parser + serializer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

145K

GitHub Stars

289

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ldjson-stream

streaming line delimited json parser + serializer

NPM

usage

var ldj = require('ldjson-stream')

ldj.parse()

returns a transform stream that accepts newline delimited json and emits objects

example newline delimited json:

data.txt:

{"foo": "bar"}
{"hello": "world"}

If you want to discard non-valid JSON messages, you can call ldj.parse({strict: false})

usage:

fs.createReadStream('data.txt')
  .pipe(ldj.parse())
  .on('data', function(obj) {
    // obj is a javascript object
  })

ldj.serialize()

returns a transform stream that accepts json objects and emits newline delimited json

example usage:

var serialize = ldj.serialize()
serialize.on('data', function(line) {
  // line is a line of stringified JSON with a newline delimiter at the end
})
serialize.write({"foo": "bar"})
serialize.end()

license

BSD

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial