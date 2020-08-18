streaming line delimited json parser + serializer

usage

var ldj = require ( 'ldjson-stream' )

returns a transform stream that accepts newline delimited json and emits objects

example newline delimited json:

data.txt :

{ "foo" : "bar" } { "hello" : "world" }

If you want to discard non-valid JSON messages, you can call ldj.parse({strict: false})

usage:

fs.createReadStream( 'data.txt' ) .pipe(ldj.parse()) .on( 'data' , function ( obj ) { })

returns a transform stream that accepts json objects and emits newline delimited json

example usage:

var serialize = ldj.serialize() serialize.on( 'data' , function ( line ) { }) serialize.write({ "foo" : "bar" }) serialize.end()

license

BSD