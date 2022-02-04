LaunchDarkly Server-Side SDK for Node.js

The LaunchDarkly Server-Side SDK for Node.js is designed primarily for use in multi-user systems such as web servers and applications. It follows the server-side LaunchDarkly model for multi-user contexts. It is not intended for use in desktop and embedded systems applications.

For using LaunchDarkly in client-side Node.js applications, refer to our Client-side Node.js SDK.

LaunchDarkly overview

LaunchDarkly is a feature management platform that serves over 100 billion feature flags daily to help teams build better software, faster. Get started using LaunchDarkly today!

Supported Node versions

This version of the LaunchDarkly SDK is compatible with Node.js versions 12 and above.

Getting started

Refer to the SDK reference guide for instructions on getting started with using the SDK.

Learn more

Check out our documentation for in-depth instructions on configuring and using LaunchDarkly. You can also head straight to the complete reference guide for this SDK.

The authoritative description of all properties and methods is in the TypeScript documentation.

Testing

We run integration tests for all our SDKs using a centralized test harness. This approach gives us the ability to test for consistency across SDKs, as well as test networking behavior in a long-running application. These tests cover each method in the SDK, and verify that event sending, flag evaluation, stream reconnection, and other aspects of the SDK all behave correctly.

Contributing

We encourage pull requests and other contributions from the community. Check out our contributing guidelines for instructions on how to contribute to this SDK.

About LaunchDarkly