LDAP client based on LDAPjs.
The code to create a new client looks like:
import { Client } from 'ldapts';
const client = new Client({
url: 'ldaps://ldap.jumpcloud.com',
timeout: 0,
connectTimeout: 0,
tlsOptions: {
minVersion: 'TLSv1.2',
},
strictDN: true,
});
You can use
ldap:// or
ldaps://; the latter would connect over SSL (note
that this will not use the LDAP TLS extended operation, but literally an SSL
connection to port 636, as in LDAP v2). The full set of options to create a
client is:
|Attribute
|Description
|url
|A valid LDAP URL (proto/host/port only)
|timeout
|Milliseconds client should let operations live for before timing out (Default: Infinity)
|connectTimeout
|Milliseconds client should wait before timing out on TCP connections (Default: OS default)
|tlsOptions
|TLS connect() options
|strictDN
|Force strict DN parsing for client methods (Default is true)
Single or an array of
Control objects can be added to various operations like the following:
import { Control } from 'ldapts/controls';
const { searchEntries, searchReferences } = await client.search(
searchDN,
{
filter: '(mail=peter.parker@marvel.com)',
},
new Control('1.2.840.113556.1.4.417'),
);
You can also subclass
Control for finer control over how data is parsed and written.
Look at PagedResultsControl for an example.
bind(dnOrSaslMechanism, [password], [controls])
Performs a bind operation against the LDAP server.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
dnOrSaslMechanism (string)
|The name (DN) of the directory object that the client wishes to bind as or the SASL mechanism (PLAIN, EXTERNAL)
[password] (string)
|Password for the target bind DN. For SASL this is instead an optional set of encoded SASL credentials.
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Simple Example:
await client.bind('cn=root', 'secret');
SASL Example:
// No credentials
await client.bind('EXTERNAL');
// With credentials
const credentials = '...foo...';
await client.bind('PLAIN', credentials);
startTLS(options, [controls])
Performs a StartTLS extended operation against the LDAP server to initiate a TLS-secured communication channel over an otherwise clear-text connection.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
options (object)
|TLS connect() options
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Example:
await client.startTLS({
ca: [fs.readFileSync('mycacert.pem')],
});
add(dn, entry, [controls])
Performs an add operation against the LDAP server.
Allows you to add an entry (as a js object or array of Attributes), and as always, controls are optional.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
dn (string)
|The DN of the entry to add
entry (object|Attribute[])
|The set of attributes to include in that entry
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Example:
var entry = {
cn: 'foo',
sn: 'bar',
email: ['foo@bar.com', 'foo1@bar.com'],
objectclass: 'fooPerson',
};
await client.add('cn=foo, o=example', entry);
compare(dn, attribute, value, [controls])
Performs an LDAP compare operation with the given attribute and value against the entry referenced by dn.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
dn (string)
|The DN of the entry in which the comparison is to be made
attribute (string)
|The Name of the attribute in which the comparison is to be made
value (string)
|The Attribute Value Assertion to try to find in the specified attribute
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Returns:
(boolean): Returns
true if the target entry exists and does contain the specified attribute value; otherwise
false
Example:
const hasValue = await client.compare('cn=foo, o=example', 'sn', 'bar');
del(dn, [controls])
Deletes an entry from the LDAP server.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
dn (string)
|The DN of the entry to delete
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Example:
await client.del('cn=foo, o=example');
exop(oid, [value], [controls])
Performs an LDAP extended operation against an LDAP server.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
oid (string)
|Object identifier representing the type of request
[value] (string)
|Optional value - based on the type of operation
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Example (performs an LDAP 'whoami' extended op):
const { value } = await client.exop('1.3.6.1.4.1.4203.1.11.3');
modify(name, changes, [controls])
Performs an LDAP modify operation against the LDAP server. This API requires
you to pass in a
Change object, which is described below. Note that you can
pass in a single
Change or an array of
Change objects.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
dn (string)
|The DN of the entry to modify
changes (Change|Change[])
|The set of changes to make to the entry
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Example (update multiple attributes):
import { Attribute, Change } from 'ldapts';
await client.modify('cn=foo, o=example', [
new Change({ operation: 'replace', modification: new Attribute({ type: 'title', values: ['web tester'] }) }),
new Change({ operation: 'replace', modification: new Attribute({ type: 'displayName', values: ['John W Doe'] }) }),
]);
Example (update binary attribute):
import { Attribute, Change } from 'ldapts';
const thumbnailPhotoBuffer = await fs.readFile(path.join(__dirname, './groot_100.jpg'));
var change = new Change({
operation: 'replace',
modification: new Attribute({
type: 'thumbnailPhoto;binary',
values: [thumbnailPhotoBuffer],
}),
});
await client.modify('cn=foo, o=example', change);
Change({ operation, modification })
A
Change object maps to the LDAP protocol of a modify change, and requires you
to set the
operation and
modification.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
operation (replace|add|delete)
|See table below
modification (Attribute)
|Attribute details to add, remove, or update
Operations:
|Value
|Description
replace
|Replaces the attribute referenced in
modification. If the modification has no values, it is equivalent to a delete.
add
|Adds the attribute value(s) referenced in
modification. The attribute may or may not already exist.
delete
|Deletes the attribute (and all values) referenced in
modification.
modifyDN(dn, newDN, [controls])
Performs an LDAP modifyDN (rename) operation against an entry in the LDAP server. A couple points with this client API:
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
dn (string)
|The DN of the entry to rename
newDN (string)
|The new RDN to use assign to the entry. It may be the same as the current RDN if you only intend to move the entry beneath a new parent. If the new RDN includes any attribute values that aren’t already in the entry, the entry will be updated to include them.
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Example:
await client.modifyDN('cn=foo, o=example', 'cn=bar');
search(baseDN, options, [controls])
Performs a search operation against the LDAP server.
The search operation is more complex than the other operations, so this one
takes an
options object for all the parameters.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Description
baseDN (string)
|The base of the subtree in which the search is to be constrained
options (object)
|See table below
[controls] (Control|Control[])
|Optional
Control object or array of
Control objects
Options:
|Attribute
|Description
|[scope=sub] (string)
|[filter=(objectclass=*)] (string|Filter)
|The filter of the search request. It must conform to the LDAP filter syntax specified in RFC4515
|[derefAliases=never] (string)
|[returnAttributeValues=true] (boolean)
|If true, attribute values should be included in the entries that are returned; otherwise entries that match the search criteria should be returned containing only the attribute descriptions for the attributes contained in that entry but should not include the values for those attributes.
|[sizeLimit=0] (number)
|The maximum number of entries that should be returned from the search. A value of zero indicates no limit. Note that the server may also impose a size limit for the search operation, and in that case the smaller of the client-requested and server-imposed size limits will be enforced.
|[timeLimit=10] (number)
|The maximum length of time, in seconds, that the server should spend processing the search. A value of zero indicates no limit. Note that the server may also impose a time limit for the search operation, and in that case the smaller of the client-requested and server-imposed time limits will be enforced.
|[paged=false] (boolean|SearchPageOptions)
|Used to allow paging and specify the page size
|[attributes=] (string[])
|A set of attributes to request for inclusion in entries that match the search criteria and are returned to the client. If a specific set of attribute descriptions are listed, then only those attributes should be included in matching entries. The special value “” indicates that all user attributes should be included in matching entries. The special value “+” indicates that all operational attributes should be included in matching entries. The special value “1.1” indicates that no attributes should be included in matching entries. Some servers may also support the ability to use the “@” symbol followed by an object class name (e.g., “@inetOrgPerson”) to request all attributes associated with that object class. If the set of attributes to request is empty, then the server should behave as if the value “” was specified to request that all user attributes be included in entries that are returned.
|[explicitBufferAttributes=] (string[])
|List of explicit attribute names to return as Buffer objects
Example:
const { searchEntries, searchReferences } = await client.search(searchDN, {
filter: '(mail=peter.parker@marvel.com)',
});
Please see Client tests for more search examples
The easiest way to write search filters is to write them compliant with RFC2254, which is "The string representation of LDAP search filters."
Assuming you don't really want to read the RFC, search filters in LDAP are
basically are a "tree" of attribute/value assertions, with the tree specified
in prefix notation. For example, let's start simple, and build up a complicated
filter. The most basic filter is equality, so let's assume you want to search
for an attribute
foo@bar.com. The syntax would be:
const filter = `(email=foo@bar.com)`;
ldapts requires all filters to be surrounded by '()' blocks. Ok, that was easy. Let's now assume that you want to find all records where the email is actually just anything in the "@bar.com" domain and the location attribute is set to Seattle:
const filter = `(&(email=*@bar.com)(l=Seattle))`;
Now our filter is actually three LDAP filters. We have an
and filter (single
amp
&), an
equality filter
(the l=Seattle), and a
substring filter.
Substrings are wildcard filters. They use
* as the wildcard. You can put more
than one wildcard for a given string. For example you could do
(email=*@*bar.com)
to match any email of @bar.com or its subdomains like "example@foo.bar.com".
Now, let's say we also want to set our filter to include a specification that either the employeeType not be a manager nor a secretary:
const filter = `(&(email=*@bar.com)(l=Seattle)(!(|(employeeType=manager)(employeeType=secretary))))`;
The
not character is represented as a
!, the
or as a single pipe
|.
It gets a little bit complicated, but it's actually quite powerful, and lets you
find almost anything you're looking for.
Sometimes you may want to get a buffer back instead of a string for an attribute value. Depending on the server software,
you may be able to append
;binary
(the binary attribute subtype) to the attribute name,
to have the value returned as a Buffer.
const searchResults = await ldapClient.search('ou=Users,o=5be4c382c583e54de6a3ff52,dc=jumpcloud,dc=com', {
filter: '(mail=peter.parker@marvel.com)',
attributes: ['jpegPhoto;binary'],
});
However, some servers are very strict when it comes to the binary attribute subtype and will only acknowledge it if there is an associated AN.1 type or valid BER encoding. In those cases, you can tell ldapts to explicitly return a Buffer for an attribute:
const searchResult = await client.search('ou=Users,o=5be4c382c583e54de6a3ff52,dc=jumpcloud,dc=com', {
filter: '(mail=peter.parker@marvel.com)',
explicitBufferAttributes: ['jpegPhoto'],
});
unbind()
Used to indicate that the client wants to close the connection to the directory server.
Example:
await client.unbind();
const { Client } = require('ldapts');
const url = 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com:389';
const bindDN = 'cn=read-only-admin,dc=example,dc=com';
const password = 'password';
const client = new Client({
url,
});
let isAuthenticated;
try {
await client.bind(bindDN, password);
isAuthenticated = true;
} catch (ex) {
isAuthenticated = false;
} finally {
await client.unbind();
}
const { Client } = require('ldapts');
const url = 'ldaps://ldap.jumpcloud.com';
const bindDN = 'uid=tony.stark,ou=Users,o=5be4c382c583e54de6a3ff52,dc=jumpcloud,dc=com';
const password = 'MyRedSuitKeepsMeWarm';
const searchDN = 'ou=Users,o=5be4c382c583e54de6a3ff52,dc=jumpcloud,dc=com';
const client = new Client({
url,
tlsOptions: {
rejectUnauthorized: args.rejectUnauthorized,
},
});
try {
await client.bind(bindDN, password);
const { searchEntries, searchReferences } = await client.search(searchDN, {
scope: 'sub',
filter: '(mail=peter.parker@marvel.com)',
});
} catch (ex) {
throw ex;
} finally {
await client.unbind();
}
const { Client } = require('ldapts');
const url = 'ldap://127.0.0.1:1389';
const bindDN = 'uid=foo,dc=example,dc=com';
const password = 'bar';
const dnToDelete = 'uid=foobar,dc=example,dc=com';
const client = new Client({
url,
});
try {
await client.bind(bindDN, password);
await client.del(dnToDelete);
} catch (ex) {
if (ex instanceof InvalidCredentialsError) {
// Handle authentication specifically
}
throw ex;
} finally {
await client.unbind();
}