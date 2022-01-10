LDAPjs

LDAPjs makes the LDAP protocol a first class citizen in Node.js.

Usage

For full docs, head on over to http://ldapjs.org.

var ldap = require ( 'ldapjs' ); var server = ldap.createServer(); server.search( 'dc=example' , function ( req, res, next ) { var obj = { dn : req.dn.toString(), attributes : { objectclass : [ 'organization' , 'top' ], o : 'example' } }; if (req.filter.matches(obj.attributes)) res.send(obj); res.end(); }); server.listen( 1389 , function ( ) { console .log( 'ldapjs listening at ' + server.url); });

To run that, assuming you've got the OpenLDAP client on your system:

ldapsearch -H ldap://localhost:1389 -x -b dc=example objectclass=*

Installation

npm install ldapjs

DTrace support is included in ldapjs. To enable it, npm install dtrace-provider .

License

MIT.

Bugs

See https://github.com/ldapjs/node-ldapjs/issues.