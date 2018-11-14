LDAP js client

node >= 8.0

No ldapjs (https://www.npmjs.com/package/ldapjs) as dependency.

Why: because ldapjs is not maintained for more than two years.

Installation

npm install ldapjs-client

Usage

To create a new client:

var LdapClient = require ( 'ldapjs-client' ); var client = new LdapClient({ url : 'ldap://127.0.0.1:389' });

Attribute Type Description url String A valid LDAP URL (proto/host/port only) timeout Number Milliseconds client should let operations live for before timing out (Default: Infinity) tlsOptions Object Additional options passed to TLS connection layer when connecting via ldaps:// (See: The TLS docs for node.js)

add

try { const entry = { cn : 'foo' , sn : 'bar' , email : [ 'foo@bar.com' , 'foo1@bar.com' ], objectclass : 'fooPerson' }; await client.add( 'cn=foo, o=example' , entry); } catch (e) { console .log( 'Add failed' ); }

bind

try { await client.bind( 'username' , 'password' ); } catch (e) { console .log( 'Bind failed' ); }

del

try { await client.del( 'cn=foo, o=example' ); } catch (e) { console .log(e); }

modify

try { const change = { operation : 'add' , modification : { pets : [ 'cat' , 'dog' ] } }; await client.modify( 'cn=foo, o=example' , change); } catch (e) { console .log(e); }

modifyDN

try { await client.modifyDN( 'cn=foo, o=example' , 'cn=bar' ); } catch (e) { console .log(e); }

search

try { const options = { filter : '(&(l=Seattle)(email=*@foo.com))' , scope : 'sub' , attributes : [ 'dn' , 'sn' , 'cn' ] }; const entries = await client.search( 'o=example' , options); } catch (e) { console .log(e); }

Attribute Type Description scope String One of base, one, or sub. Defaults to base filter String A string version of an LDAP filter. Defaults to (objectclass=*) attributes Array of String attributes to select and return. Defaults to the empty set, which means all attributes sizeLimit Number the maximum number of entries to return. Defaults to 0 (unlimited) timeLimit Number the maximum amount of time the server should take in responding, in seconds. Defaults to 10. Lots of servers will ignore this typesOnly Boolean on whether you want the server to only return the names of the attributes, and not their values. Borderline useless. Defaults to false

unbind

try { await client.unbind(); } catch (e) { console .log(e); }

destroy

try { await client.destroy(); } catch (e) { console .log(e); }

Close connection if exists and destroy current client

Pull requests and suggestions are welcome!

License

MIT.