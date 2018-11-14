openbase logo
ldapjs-client

by Alexander Zonov
0.1.1 (see all)

LDAP Client API for node.js

Readme

LDAP js client

'Build status'

node >= 8.0

No ldapjs (https://www.npmjs.com/package/ldapjs) as dependency.

Why: because ldapjs is not maintained for more than two years.

Installation

npm install ldapjs-client

Usage

To create a new client:

var LdapClient = require('ldapjs-client');
var client = new LdapClient({ url: 'ldap://127.0.0.1:389' });
AttributeTypeDescription
urlStringA valid LDAP URL (proto/host/port only)
timeoutNumberMilliseconds client should let operations live for before timing out (Default: Infinity)
tlsOptionsObjectAdditional options passed to TLS connection layer when connecting via ldaps:// (See: The TLS docs for node.js)

add

try {
  const entry = {
    cn: 'foo',
    sn: 'bar',
    email: ['foo@bar.com', 'foo1@bar.com'],
    objectclass: 'fooPerson'
  };

  await client.add('cn=foo, o=example', entry);
} catch (e) {
  console.log('Add failed');
}

bind

try {
  await client.bind('username', 'password');
} catch (e) {
  console.log('Bind failed');
}

del

try {
  await client.del('cn=foo, o=example');
} catch (e) {
  console.log(e);
}

modify

try {
  const change = {
    operation: 'add', // add, delete, replace
    modification: {
      pets: ['cat', 'dog']
    }
  };

  await client.modify('cn=foo, o=example', change);
} catch (e) {
  console.log(e);
}

modifyDN

try {
  await client.modifyDN('cn=foo, o=example', 'cn=bar');
} catch (e) {
  console.log(e);
}

try {
  const options = {
    filter: '(&(l=Seattle)(email=*@foo.com))',
    scope: 'sub',
    attributes: ['dn', 'sn', 'cn']
  };

  const entries = await client.search('o=example', options);
} catch (e) {
  console.log(e);
}
AttributeTypeDescription
scopeStringOne of base, one, or sub. Defaults to base
filterStringA string version of an LDAP filter. Defaults to (objectclass=*)
attributesArray of Stringattributes to select and return. Defaults to the empty set, which means all attributes
sizeLimitNumberthe maximum number of entries to return. Defaults to 0 (unlimited)
timeLimitNumberthe maximum amount of time the server should take in responding, in seconds. Defaults to 10. Lots of servers will ignore this
typesOnlyBooleanon whether you want the server to only return the names of the attributes, and not their values. Borderline useless. Defaults to false

unbind

try {
  await client.unbind();
} catch (e) {
  console.log(e);
}

destroy

try {
  await client.destroy();
} catch (e) {
  console.log(e);
}

Close connection if exists and destroy current client

Pull requests and suggestions are welcome!

License

MIT.

