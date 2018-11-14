node >= 8.0
No
ldapjs (https://www.npmjs.com/package/ldapjs) as dependency.
Why: because
ldapjs is not maintained for more than two years.
npm install ldapjs-client
To create a new client:
var LdapClient = require('ldapjs-client');
var client = new LdapClient({ url: 'ldap://127.0.0.1:389' });
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|url
|String
|A valid LDAP URL (proto/host/port only)
|timeout
|Number
|Milliseconds client should let operations live for before timing out (Default: Infinity)
|tlsOptions
|Object
|Additional options passed to TLS connection layer when connecting via ldaps:// (See: The TLS docs for node.js)
try {
const entry = {
cn: 'foo',
sn: 'bar',
email: ['foo@bar.com', 'foo1@bar.com'],
objectclass: 'fooPerson'
};
await client.add('cn=foo, o=example', entry);
} catch (e) {
console.log('Add failed');
}
try {
await client.bind('username', 'password');
} catch (e) {
console.log('Bind failed');
}
try {
await client.del('cn=foo, o=example');
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
try {
const change = {
operation: 'add', // add, delete, replace
modification: {
pets: ['cat', 'dog']
}
};
await client.modify('cn=foo, o=example', change);
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
try {
await client.modifyDN('cn=foo, o=example', 'cn=bar');
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
try {
const options = {
filter: '(&(l=Seattle)(email=*@foo.com))',
scope: 'sub',
attributes: ['dn', 'sn', 'cn']
};
const entries = await client.search('o=example', options);
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|scope
|String
|One of base, one, or sub. Defaults to base
|filter
|String
|A string version of an LDAP filter. Defaults to (objectclass=*)
|attributes
|Array of String
|attributes to select and return. Defaults to the empty set, which means all attributes
|sizeLimit
|Number
|the maximum number of entries to return. Defaults to 0 (unlimited)
|timeLimit
|Number
|the maximum amount of time the server should take in responding, in seconds. Defaults to 10. Lots of servers will ignore this
|typesOnly
|Boolean
|on whether you want the server to only return the names of the attributes, and not their values. Borderline useless. Defaults to false
try {
await client.unbind();
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
try {
await client.destroy();
} catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
Close connection if exists and destroy current client
Pull requests and suggestions are welcome!
MIT.