Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

75

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js LDAP

3.3/5
Readme

LDAPjs

Build Status Coverage Status

LDAPjs makes the LDAP protocol a first class citizen in Node.js.

Usage

For full docs, head on over to http://ldapjs.org.

var ldap = require('ldapjs');

var server = ldap.createServer();

server.search('dc=example', function(req, res, next) {
  var obj = {
    dn: req.dn.toString(),
    attributes: {
      objectclass: ['organization', 'top'],
      o: 'example'
    }
  };

  if (req.filter.matches(obj.attributes))
  res.send(obj);

  res.end();
});

server.listen(1389, function() {
  console.log('ldapjs listening at ' + server.url);
});

To run that, assuming you've got the OpenLDAP client on your system:

ldapsearch -H ldap://localhost:1389 -x -b dc=example objectclass=*

Installation

npm install ldapjs

DTrace support is included in ldapjs. To enable it, npm install dtrace-provider.

License

MIT.

Bugs

See https://github.com/ldapjs/node-ldapjs/issues.

100
Rigin Oommen
6 months ago
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Buggy
Great Documentation
Slow

LDAPjs is really useful to talk with ldap servers. I have using this library for last 6 years. From my experience i see that this is a perfect fit to query small quantity of data . When we try to use this module with large data sets like repeated queries with a loop there are chances for connetion failure also. Connection termination error is a common issue wth this module when we use this module with large data sets

1
cskumaresan
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Slow
Easy to Use
Buggy
Great Documentation

LDAPjs is a great option for folks who want to implement LDAP based authentication and authorization systems within their Node js applications. Overall it's a great package, however, it's functioning is highly dependent on network bandwidth and request response times. In case of high latency networks I have encountered issues wherein the connection is terminated if a heavy payload takes time to return its response.

1
cskumaresan
Pranali Deshmukh
7 days ago
7 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I had a project wherein I needed to interact with my university’s LDAP based user management system to provide authorization services to users. This is when I came across ldapjs and was pleasantly surprised at how easy to use it was. The only limitation that I faced with this package was that while trying to interact with ldap groups this package was a bit lacking for me. I had to implement separate services to do on-demand group authorizations by iterating through each user. However, all in all, I would still say that this is a nice little package.

0
4 months ago
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I’ve used the ldapjs to integrate the node.js application with the enterprise ldap server. Integration was pretty much smooth for me as the documentation was quite easy and I got the same freedom as querying the ldap js from the shell. Not thing that was noticed was that it doesn’t terminate the connection efficiently. Also, complex query support is very limited for us such as - grep which cannot be done with this package. So either we have to do the data formatting manually or in a complex way or within the application level.

0

