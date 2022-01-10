Rigin Oommen ● Pune ● 61 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● 6 months ago Easy to Use Buggy Great Documentation Slow LDAPjs is really useful to talk with ldap servers. I have using this library for last 6 years. From my experience i see that this is a perfect fit to query small quantity of data . When we try to use this module with large data sets like repeated queries with a loop there are chances for connetion failure also. Connection termination error is a common issue wth this module when we use this module with large data sets 1

Sayak Sarkar ● Pune, India ● 196 Rating s ● 109 Review s ● Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer. 5 months ago Slow Easy to Use Buggy Great Documentation LDAPjs is a great option for folks who want to implement LDAP based authentication and authorization systems within their Node js applications. Overall it's a great package, however, it's functioning is highly dependent on network bandwidth and request response times. In case of high latency networks I have encountered issues wherein the connection is terminated if a heavy payload takes time to return its response. 1

Pranali Deshmukh ● Remote, UK ● 32 Rating s ● 32 Review s ● 7 days ago Easy to Use Great Documentation I had a project wherein I needed to interact with my university’s LDAP based user management system to provide authorization services to users. This is when I came across ldapjs and was pleasantly surprised at how easy to use it was. The only limitation that I faced with this package was that while trying to interact with ldap groups this package was a bit lacking for me. I had to implement separate services to do on-demand group authorizations by iterating through each user. However, all in all, I would still say that this is a nice little package. 0