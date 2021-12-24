Fork of node-ldapauth - A simple node.js lib to authenticate against an LDAP server.
This fork was originally created and published because of an urgent need to get newer version of ldapjs in use to passport-ldapauth since the newer version supported passing
tlsOptions to the TLS module. Since then a lot of issues from the original module (#2, #3, #8, #10, #11, #12, #13) have been fixed, and new features have been added as well.
Multiple ldapjs client options have been made available.
var LdapAuth = require('ldapauth-fork');
var options = {
url: 'ldaps://ldap.example.org:636',
...
};
var auth = new LdapAuth(options);
auth.on('error', function (err) {
console.error('LdapAuth: ', err);
});
...
auth.authenticate(username, password, function(err, user) { ... });
...
auth.close(function(err) { ... })
LdapAuth inherits from
EventEmitter.
npm install ldapauth-fork
LdapAuth Config Options
Required ldapjs client options:
url - LDAP server URL, eg. ldaps://ldap.example.org:636, or a list of URLs, e.g.
["ldaps://ldap.example.org:636"]
ldapauth-fork options:
bindDN - Admin connection DN, e.g. uid=myapp,ou=users,dc=example,dc=org. Optional. If not given at all, admin client is not bound. Giving empty string may result in anonymous bind when allowed.
bindCredentials - Password for bindDN.
searchBase - The base DN from which to search for users by username. E.g. ou=users,dc=example,dc=org
searchFilter - LDAP search filter with which to find a user by username, e.g. (uid={{username}}). Use the literal {{username}} to have the given username interpolated in for the LDAP search.
searchAttributes - Optional, default all. Array of attributes to fetch from LDAP server.
bindProperty - Optional, default dn. Property of the LDAP user object to use when binding to verify the password. E.g. name, email
searchScope - Optional, default sub. Scope of the search, one of base, one, or sub.
ldapauth-fork can look for valid users groups too. Related options:
groupSearchBase - Optional. The base DN from which to search for groups. If defined, also
groupSearchFilter must be defined for the search to work.
groupSearchFilter - Optional. LDAP search filter for groups. Place literal {{dn}} in the filter to have it replaced by the property defined with
groupDnProperty of the found user object. {{username}} is also available and will be replaced with the uid of the found user. This is useful for example to filter PosixGroups by memberUid. Optionally you can also assign a function instead. The found user is passed to the function and it should return a valid search filter for the group search.
groupSearchAttributes - Optional, default all. Array of attributes to fetch from LDAP server.
groupDnProperty - Optional, default dn. The property of user object to use in {{dn}} interpolation of
groupSearchFilter.
groupSearchScope - Optional, default sub.
Other ldapauth-fork options:
includeRaw - Optional, default false. Set to true to add property
_raw containing the original buffers to the returned user object. Useful when you need to handle binary attributes
cache - Optional, default false. If true, then up to 100 credentials at a time will be cached for 5 minutes.
log - Bunyan logger instance, optional. If given this will result in TRACE-level error logging for component:ldapauth. The logger is also passed forward to ldapjs.
Optional ldapjs options, see ldapjs documentation:
tlsOptions - Needed for TLS connection. See Node.js documentation
socketPath
timeout
connectTimeout
idleTimeout
reconnect
strictDN
queueSize
queueTimeout
queueDisable
The LDAP authentication flow is usually:
bindDN and
bindCredentials
{{username}} from the
searchFilter with given username
var basicAuth = require('basic-auth');
var LdapAuth = require('ldapauth-fork');
var ldap = new LdapAuth({
url: 'ldaps://ldap.example.org:636',
bindDN: 'uid=myadminusername,ou=users,dc=example,dc=org',
bindCredentials: 'mypassword',
searchBase: 'ou=users,dc=example,dc=org',
searchFilter: '(uid={{username}})',
reconnect: true
});
var rejectBasicAuth = function(res) {
res.statusCode = 401;
res.setHeader('WWW-Authenticate', 'Basic realm="Example"');
res.end('Access denied');
}
var basicAuthMiddleware = function(req, res, next) {
var credentials = basicAuth(req);
if (!credentials) {
return rejectBasicAuth(res);
}
ldap.authenticate(credentials.name, credentials.pass, function(err, user) {
if (err) {
return rejectBasicAuth(res);
}
req.user = user;
next();
});
};
MIT
ldapauth-fork has been partially sponsored by Wakeone Ltd.