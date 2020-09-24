Note: This repo is unmaintained and has been for a while. If you are interested in taking over this repo, then please let me know (trentm at google's email thing).
A simple node.js lib to authenticate against an LDAP server.
var LdapAuth = require('ldapauth');
var options = {
url: 'ldaps://ldap.example.com:663',
...
};
var auth = new LdapAuth(options);
...
auth.authenticate(username, password, function(err, user) { ... });
...
auth.close(function(err) { ... })
npm install ldapauth
MIT. See "LICENSE" file.
LdapAuth Config Options
var connect = require('connect');
var LdapAuth = require('ldapauth');
// Config from a .json or .ini file or whatever.
var config = {
ldap: {
url: "ldaps://ldap.example.com:636",
adminDn: "uid=myadminusername,ou=users,o=example.com",
adminPassword: "mypassword",
searchBase: "ou=users,o=example.com",
searchFilter: "(uid={{username}})"
}
};
var ldap = new LdapAuth({
url: config.ldap.url,
adminDn: config.ldap.adminDn,
adminPassword: config.ldap.adminPassword,
searchBase: config.ldap.searchBase,
searchFilter: config.ldap.searchFilter,
//log4js: require('log4js'),
cache: true
});
var basicAuthMiddleware = connect.basicAuth(function (username, password, callback) {
ldap.authenticate(username, password, function (err, user) {
if (err) {
console.log("LDAP auth error: %s", err);
}
callback(err, user)
});
});
Check coding style before commit:
make check
To cut a release (tagging, npm publish, etc., see https://github.com/trentm/cutarelease for details):
make cutarelease