lda

ldapauth

by Trent Mick
2.3.1 (see all)

**UNMAINTAINED.** Simple node.js module to authenticate against an LDAP server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Note: This repo is unmaintained and has been for a while. If you are interested in taking over this repo, then please let me know (trentm at google's email thing).

A simple node.js lib to authenticate against an LDAP server.

Usage

var LdapAuth = require('ldapauth');
var options = {
    url: 'ldaps://ldap.example.com:663',
    ...
};
var auth = new LdapAuth(options);
...
auth.authenticate(username, password, function(err, user) { ... });
...
auth.close(function(err) { ... })

Install

npm install ldapauth

License

MIT. See "LICENSE" file.

LdapAuth Config Options

Use the source Luke

express/connect basicAuth example

var connect = require('connect');
var LdapAuth = require('ldapauth');

// Config from a .json or .ini file or whatever.
var config = {
  ldap: {
    url: "ldaps://ldap.example.com:636",
    adminDn: "uid=myadminusername,ou=users,o=example.com",
    adminPassword: "mypassword",
    searchBase: "ou=users,o=example.com",
    searchFilter: "(uid={{username}})"
  }
};

var ldap = new LdapAuth({
  url: config.ldap.url,
  adminDn: config.ldap.adminDn,
  adminPassword: config.ldap.adminPassword,
  searchBase: config.ldap.searchBase,
  searchFilter: config.ldap.searchFilter,
  //log4js: require('log4js'),
  cache: true
});

var basicAuthMiddleware = connect.basicAuth(function (username, password, callback) {
  ldap.authenticate(username, password, function (err, user) {
    if (err) {
      console.log("LDAP auth error: %s", err);
    }
    callback(err, user)
  });
});

Development

Check coding style before commit:

make check

To cut a release (tagging, npm publish, etc., see https://github.com/trentm/cutarelease for details):

make cutarelease

