Note: This repo is unmaintained and has been for a while. If you are interested in taking over this repo, then please let me know (trentm at google's email thing).

A simple node.js lib to authenticate against an LDAP server.

Usage

var LdapAuth = require ( 'ldapauth' ); var options = { url : 'ldaps://ldap.example.com:663' , ... }; var auth = new LdapAuth(options); ... auth.authenticate(username, password, function ( err, user ) { ... }); ... auth.close( function ( err ) { ... })

Install

npm install ldapauth

License

MIT. See "LICENSE" file.

LdapAuth Config Options

Use the source Luke

express/connect basicAuth example

var connect = require ( 'connect' ); var LdapAuth = require ( 'ldapauth' ); var config = { ldap : { url : "ldaps://ldap.example.com:636" , adminDn : "uid=myadminusername,ou=users,o=example.com" , adminPassword : "mypassword" , searchBase : "ou=users,o=example.com" , searchFilter : "(uid={{username}})" } }; var ldap = new LdapAuth({ url : config.ldap.url, adminDn : config.ldap.adminDn, adminPassword : config.ldap.adminPassword, searchBase : config.ldap.searchBase, searchFilter : config.ldap.searchFilter, cache : true }); var basicAuthMiddleware = connect.basicAuth( function ( username, password, callback ) { ldap.authenticate(username, password, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { console .log( "LDAP auth error: %s" , err); } callback(err, user) }); });

Development

Check coding style before commit:

make check

To cut a release (tagging, npm publish, etc., see https://github.com/trentm/cutarelease for details):