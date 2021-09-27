Make authentication with an LDAP server easy.
This library use
ldapjs as the underneath library. It has two modes of authentications:
Admin authenticate mode. If an admin user is provided, the library will login (ldap bind) with the admin user, then search for the user to be authenticated, get its DN (distinguish name), then use the user DN and password to login again. If every thing is ok, the user details will be returned.
Self authenticate mode. If the admin user is not provided, then the
userDn and
userPassword must be provided.
If any of
userSearchBase or
usernameAttribute is missing, then the lib simply does a login with
the
userDn and
userPassword (ldap bind), and returns true if succeeds.
Otherwise, the lib does a login with the
userDn and
userPassword (ldap bind),
then does a search on the user and return the user's details.
Verify user exists. If an
verifyUserExists : true is provided, the library will login (ldap bind) with the admin user,
then search for the user to be verified. If the user exists, user details will be returned (without verifying the user's password).
npm install ldap-authentication --save
An example on how to use with Passport is passport-ldap-example
Another simple library express-passport-ldap-mongoose provide turn key solution
let authenticated = await authenticate({
ldapOpts: { url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com' },
userDn: 'uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com',
userPassword: 'password',
})
let authenticated = await authenticate({
ldapOpts: { url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com' },
userDn: 'uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com',
userPassword: 'password',
userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
usernameAttribute: 'uid',
username: 'gauss',
})
let authenticated = await authenticate({
ldapOpts: { url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com' },
userDn: 'uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com',
verifyUserExists : true,
userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
usernameAttribute: 'uid',
username: 'gauss',
})
let authenticated = await authenticate({
ldapOpts: { url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com' },
userDn: 'uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com',
userPassword: 'password',
userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
usernameAttribute: 'uid',
username: 'gauss',
groupsSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
groupClass: 'groupOfUniqueNames',
groupMemberAttribute: 'uniqueMember',
// groupMemberUserAttribute: 'dn'
})
const { authenticate } = require('ldap-authentication')
async function auth() {
// auth with admin
let options = {
ldapOpts: {
url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com',
// tlsOptions: { rejectUnauthorized: false }
},
adminDn: 'cn=read-only-admin,dc=example,dc=com',
adminPassword: 'password',
userPassword: 'password',
userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
usernameAttribute: 'uid',
username: 'gauss',
// starttls: false
}
let user = await authenticate(options)
console.log(user)
// auth with regular user
options = {
ldapOpts: {
url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com',
// tlsOptions: { rejectUnauthorized: false }
},
userDn: 'uid=einstein,dc=example,dc=com',
userPassword: 'password',
userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
usernameAttribute: 'uid',
username: 'einstein',
// starttls: false
}
user = await authenticate(options)
console.log(user)
}
auth()
ldapOpts: This is passed to
ldapjs client directly
url: url of the ldap server. Example:
ldap://ldap.forumsys.com
tlsOptions: options to pass to node tls. Example:
{ rejectUnauthorized: false }
connectTimeout: Int. Default:
5000. Connect timeout in ms
adminDn: The DN of the admistrator. Example:
cn=read-only-admin,dc=example,dc=com,
adminPassword: The password of the admin.
userDn: The DN of the user to be authenticated. This is only needed if
adminDn and
adminPassword are not provided.
Example:
uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com
userPassword: The password of the user
verifyUserExists : if
true user existence will be verified without password
userSearchBase: The ldap base DN to search the user. Example:
dc=example,dc=com
usernameAttribute: The ldap search equality attribute name corresponding to the user's username.
It will be used with the value in
username to construct an ldap filter as
({attribute}={username})
to find the user and get user details in LDAP.
In self authenticate mode (
userDn and
userPassword are provided, but not
adminDn and
adminPassword),
if this value is not set, then authenticate will return true right after user bind succeed. No user details
from LDAP search will be performed and returned.
Example:
uid
username: The username to authenticate with. It is used together with the name in
usernameAttribute
to construct an ldap filter as
({attribute}={username})
to find the user and get user details in LDAP. Example:
some user input
starttls: Boolean. Use
STARTTLS or not
groupsSearchBase: if specified with groupClass, will serve as search base for authenticated user groups
groupClass: if specified with groupsSearchBase, will be used as objectClass in search filter for authenticated user groups
groupMemberAttribute: if specified with groupClass and groupsSearchBase, will be used as member name (if not specified this defaults to
member) in search filter for authenticated user groups
groupMemberUserAttribute: if specified with groupClass and groupsSearchBase, will be used as the attribute on the user object (if not specified this defaults to
dn) in search filter for authenticated user groups