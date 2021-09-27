Admin authenticate mode . If an admin user is provided, the library will login (ldap bind) with the admin user, then search for the user to be authenticated, get its DN (distinguish name), then use the user DN and password to login again. If every thing is ok, the user details will be returned.

Self authenticate mode. If the admin user is not provided, then the userDn and userPassword must be provided. If any of userSearchBase or usernameAttribute is missing, then the lib simply does a login with the userDn and userPassword (ldap bind), and returns true if succeeds.