openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
la

ldap-authentication

by shaozi
2.2.9 (see all)

🔐🔐🔐 A simple Nodejs Async LDAP authentication library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js LDAP, Node.js Async

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A Simple node Library that Authenticates a User Against an LDAP/AD Server

Build Status Known Vulnerabilities

Goal

Make authentication with an LDAP server easy.

Description

This library use ldapjs as the underneath library. It has two modes of authentications:

  1. Admin authenticate mode. If an admin user is provided, the library will login (ldap bind) with the admin user, then search for the user to be authenticated, get its DN (distinguish name), then use the user DN and password to login again. If every thing is ok, the user details will be returned.

  2. Self authenticate mode. If the admin user is not provided, then the userDn and userPassword must be provided. If any of userSearchBase or usernameAttribute is missing, then the lib simply does a login with the userDn and userPassword (ldap bind), and returns true if succeeds.

    Otherwise, the lib does a login with the userDn and userPassword (ldap bind), then does a search on the user and return the user's details.

  3. Verify user exists. If an verifyUserExists : true is provided, the library will login (ldap bind) with the admin user, then search for the user to be verified. If the user exists, user details will be returned (without verifying the user's password).

Features

  • Can use an admin to search and authenticate a user
  • Can also use a regular user and authenticate the user itself
  • Supports ldap, ldaps, and STARTTLS
  • Async/Await Promise

Usage

Installation

npm install ldap-authentication --save

Examples

User authenticate without getting user details

let authenticated = await authenticate({
  ldapOpts: { url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com' },
  userDn: 'uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com',
  userPassword: 'password',
})

User authenticate and return user details

let authenticated = await authenticate({
  ldapOpts: { url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com' },
  userDn: 'uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com',
  userPassword: 'password',
  userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
  usernameAttribute: 'uid',
  username: 'gauss',
})

User exists verification and return user details (without user's password)

let authenticated = await authenticate({
  ldapOpts: { url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com' },
  userDn: 'uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com',
  verifyUserExists : true,
  userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
  usernameAttribute: 'uid',
  username: 'gauss',
})

User authenticate and return user details with groups

let authenticated = await authenticate({
  ldapOpts: { url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com' },
  userDn: 'uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com',
  userPassword: 'password',
  userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
  usernameAttribute: 'uid',
  username: 'gauss',
  groupsSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
  groupClass: 'groupOfUniqueNames',
  groupMemberAttribute: 'uniqueMember',
  // groupMemberUserAttribute: 'dn'
})

Complete example

const { authenticate } = require('ldap-authentication')

async function auth() {
  // auth with admin
  let options = {
    ldapOpts: {
      url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com',
      // tlsOptions: { rejectUnauthorized: false }
    },
    adminDn: 'cn=read-only-admin,dc=example,dc=com',
    adminPassword: 'password',
    userPassword: 'password',
    userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
    usernameAttribute: 'uid',
    username: 'gauss',
    // starttls: false
  }

  let user = await authenticate(options)
  console.log(user)

  // auth with regular user
  options = {
    ldapOpts: {
      url: 'ldap://ldap.forumsys.com',
      // tlsOptions: { rejectUnauthorized: false }
    },
    userDn: 'uid=einstein,dc=example,dc=com',
    userPassword: 'password',
    userSearchBase: 'dc=example,dc=com',
    usernameAttribute: 'uid',
    username: 'einstein',
    // starttls: false
  }

  user = await authenticate(options)
  console.log(user)
}

auth()

Parameters

  • ldapOpts: This is passed to ldapjs client directly
    • url: url of the ldap server. Example: ldap://ldap.forumsys.com
    • tlsOptions: options to pass to node tls. Example: { rejectUnauthorized: false }
    • connectTimeout: Int. Default: 5000. Connect timeout in ms
  • adminDn: The DN of the admistrator. Example: cn=read-only-admin,dc=example,dc=com,
  • adminPassword: The password of the admin.
  • userDn: The DN of the user to be authenticated. This is only needed if adminDn and adminPassword are not provided. Example: uid=gauss,dc=example,dc=com
  • userPassword: The password of the user
  • verifyUserExists : if true user existence will be verified without password
  • userSearchBase: The ldap base DN to search the user. Example: dc=example,dc=com
  • usernameAttribute: The ldap search equality attribute name corresponding to the user's username. It will be used with the value in username to construct an ldap filter as ({attribute}={username}) to find the user and get user details in LDAP. In self authenticate mode (userDn and userPassword are provided, but not adminDn and adminPassword), if this value is not set, then authenticate will return true right after user bind succeed. No user details from LDAP search will be performed and returned. Example: uid
  • username: The username to authenticate with. It is used together with the name in usernameAttribute to construct an ldap filter as ({attribute}={username}) to find the user and get user details in LDAP. Example: some user input
  • starttls: Boolean. Use STARTTLS or not
  • groupsSearchBase: if specified with groupClass, will serve as search base for authenticated user groups
  • groupClass: if specified with groupsSearchBase, will be used as objectClass in search filter for authenticated user groups
  • groupMemberAttribute: if specified with groupClass and groupsSearchBase, will be used as member name (if not specified this defaults to member) in search filter for authenticated user groups
  • groupMemberUserAttribute: if specified with groupClass and groupsSearchBase, will be used as the attribute on the user object (if not specified this defaults to dn) in search filter for authenticated user groups

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ldapjsLDAP Client and Server API for node.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
111K
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ldapLDAP Client and Server API for node.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
76
pl
promised-ldapA thin wrapper over ldapjs to give a promise interface and authentication helpers.
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
194
lda
LDAPLDAP binding for node.js
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
53
lc
ldap-clientLDAP binding for node.js
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
26

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial