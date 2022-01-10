LDAPjs makes the LDAP protocol a first class citizen in Node.js.
For full docs, head on over to http://ldapjs.org.
var ldap = require('ldapjs');
var server = ldap.createServer();
server.search('dc=example', function(req, res, next) {
var obj = {
dn: req.dn.toString(),
attributes: {
objectclass: ['organization', 'top'],
o: 'example'
}
};
if (req.filter.matches(obj.attributes))
res.send(obj);
res.end();
});
server.listen(1389, function() {
console.log('ldapjs listening at ' + server.url);
});
To run that, assuming you've got the OpenLDAP client on your system:
ldapsearch -H ldap://localhost:1389 -x -b dc=example objectclass=*
npm install ldapjs
DTrace support is included in ldapjs. To enable it,
npm install dtrace-provider.
MIT.