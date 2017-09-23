Latent Dirichlet allocation (LDA) topic modeling in javascript for node.js. LDA is a machine learning algorithm that extracts topics and their related keywords from a collection of documents.
In LDA, a document may contain several different topics, each with their own related terms. The algorithm uses a probabilistic model for detecting the number of topics specified and extracting their related keywords. For example, a document may contain topics that could be classified as beach-related and weather-related. The beach topic may contain related words, such as sand, ocean, and water. Similarly, the weather topic may contain related words, such as sun, temperature, and clouds.
See http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latent_Dirichlet_allocation
$ npm install lda
var lda = require('lda');
// Example document.
var text = 'Cats are small. Dogs are big. Cats like to chase mice. Dogs like to eat bones.';
// Extract sentences.
var documents = text.match( /[^\.!\?]+[\.!\?]+/g );
// Run LDA to get terms for 2 topics (5 terms each).
var result = lda(documents, 2, 5);
The above example produces the following result with two topics (topic 1 is "cat-related", topic 2 is "dog-related"):
Topic 1
cats (0.21%)
dogs (0.19%)
small (0.1%)
mice (0.1%)
chase (0.1%)
Topic 2
dogs (0.21%)
cats (0.19%)
big (0.11%)
eat (0.1%)
bones (0.1%)
LDA returns an array of topics, each containing an array of terms. The result contains the following format:
[ [ { term: 'dogs', probability: 0.2 },
{ term: 'cats', probability: 0.2 },
{ term: 'small', probability: 0.1 },
{ term: 'mice', probability: 0.1 },
{ term: 'chase', probability: 0.1 } ],
[ { term: 'dogs', probability: 0.2 },
{ term: 'cats', probability: 0.2 },
{ term: 'bones', probability: 0.11 },
{ term: 'eat', probability: 0.1 },
{ term: 'big', probability: 0.099 } ] ]
The result can be traversed as follows:
var result = lda(documents, 2, 5);
// For each topic.
for (var i in result) {
var row = result[i];
console.log('Topic ' + (parseInt(i) + 1));
// For each term.
for (var j in row) {
var term = row[j];
console.log(term.term + ' (' + term.probability + '%)');
}
console.log('');
}
LDA uses stop-words to ignore common terms in the text (for example: this, that, it, we). By default, the stop-words list uses English. To use additional languages, you can specify an array of language ids, as follows:
// Use English (this is the default).
result = lda(documents, 2, 5, ['en']);
// Use German.
result = lda(documents, 2, 5, ['de']);
// Use English + German.
result = lda(documents, 2, 5, ['en', 'de']);
To add a new language-specific stop-words list, create a file /lda/lib/stopwords_XX.js where XX is the id for the language. For example, a French stop-words list could be named "stopwords_fr.js". The contents of the file should follow the format of an existing stop-words list. The format is, as follows:
exports.stop_words = [
'cette',
'que',
'une',
'il'
];
A specific random seed can be used to compute the same terms and probabilities during subsequent runs. You can specify the random seed, as follows:
// Use the random seed 123.
result = lda(documents, 2, 5, null, null, null, 123);
Kory Becker http://www.primaryobjects.com
Based on original javascript implementation https://github.com/awaisathar/lda.js