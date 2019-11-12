This package has been superseded by the official LaunchDarkly React SDK. Please use that instead.
The quickest and easiest way to integrate launch darkly with react 🎉
Why this package?
This needs react ^16.4.0! It won't work otherwise.
yarn add ld-react
Wrap your root app
withFlagProvider:
import {withFlagProvider} from 'ld-react';
const App = () =>
<div>
<Home />
</div>;
export default withFlagProvider(App, {clientSideId: 'your-client-side-id'});
Wrap your component
withFlags to get them via props:
import {withFlags} from 'ld-react';
const Home = props => {
// flags are available via props.flags
return props.flags.devTestFlag ? <div>Flag on</div> : <div>Flag off</div>;
};
export default withFlags(Home);
That's it!
This is a hoc which accepts a component and a config object with the above properties.
Component and
clientSideId are mandatory.
For example:
The
user property is optional. You can initialise the sdk with a custom user by specifying one. This must be an object containing
at least a "key" property. If you don't specify a user object, ld-react will create a default one that looks like this:
const defaultUser = {
key: uuid.v4(), // random guid
ip: ip.address(),
custom: {
browser: userAgentParser.getResult().browser.name,
device
}
};
For more info on the user object, see here.
The
options property is optional. It can be used to pass in extra options such as Bootstrapping.
For example:
withFlagProvider(Component, {
clientSideId,
options: {
bootstrap: 'localStorage',
},
});
This is a hoc which passes all your flags to the specified component via props. Your flags will be available
as camelCased properties under
this.props.flags. For example:
import {withFlags} from 'ld-react';
class Home extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
{
this.props.flags.devTestFlag ? // Look ma, feature flag!
<div>Flag on</div>
:
<div>Flag off</div>
}
</div>
);
}
}
export default withFlags(Home);
Internally the ld-react initialises the ldclient-js sdk and stores a reference to the resultant ldClient object in memory. You can use this object to access the official sdk methods directly. For example, you can do things like:
import {ldClient} from 'ld-react';
class Home extends Component {
// track goals
onAddToCard = () => ldClient.track('add to cart');
// change user context
onLoginSuccessful = () => ldClient.identify({key: 'someUserId'});
// ... other implementation
}
For more info on changing user context, see the official documentation.
Check the example for a fully working spa with
react and react-router. Remember to enter your client side sdk in the client root app file
and create a test flag called
dev-test-flag before running the example!