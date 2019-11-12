This package has been superseded by the official LaunchDarkly React SDK. Please use that instead.

The quickest and easiest way to integrate launch darkly with react 🎉

Why this package?

Easy and fast to use. Two steps to get feature flags into your react app.

Supports subscription out of the box. You get live changes on the client as you toggle features.

You automatically get camelCased keys as opposed to the default kebab-cased.

No need for redux! This package uses the new context api which is available from react ^16.3.0.

Dependency

This needs react ^16.4.0! It won't work otherwise.

Installation

yarn add ld-react

Quickstart

Wrap your root app withFlagProvider : import {withFlagProvider} from 'ld-react' ; const App = () => < div > < Home /> </ div > ; export default withFlagProvider(App, { clientSideId : 'your-client-side-id' }); Wrap your component withFlags to get them via props: import {withFlags} from 'ld-react' ; const Home = props => { return props.flags.devTestFlag ? < div > Flag on </ div > : < div > Flag off </ div > ; }; export default withFlags(Home);

That's it!

API

This is a hoc which accepts a component and a config object with the above properties. Component and clientSideId are mandatory.

For example:

import {withFlagProvider} from 'ld-react' ; const App = () => < div > < Home /> </ div > ; export default withFlagProvider(App, { clientSideId : 'your-client-side-id' });

The user property is optional. You can initialise the sdk with a custom user by specifying one. This must be an object containing at least a "key" property. If you don't specify a user object, ld-react will create a default one that looks like this:

const defaultUser = { key : uuid.v4(), ip : ip.address(), custom : { browser : userAgentParser.getResult().browser.name, device } };

For more info on the user object, see here.

The options property is optional. It can be used to pass in extra options such as Bootstrapping. For example:

withFlagProvider(Component, { clientSideId, options : { bootstrap : 'localStorage' , }, });

This is a hoc which passes all your flags to the specified component via props. Your flags will be available as camelCased properties under this.props.flags . For example:

import {withFlags} from 'ld-react' ; class Home extends Component { render() { return ( < div > { this.props.flags.devTestFlag ? // Look ma, feature flag! < div > Flag on </ div > : < div > Flag off </ div > } </ div > ); } } export default withFlags(Home);

ldClient

Internally the ld-react initialises the ldclient-js sdk and stores a reference to the resultant ldClient object in memory. You can use this object to access the official sdk methods directly. For example, you can do things like:

import {ldClient} from 'ld-react' ; class Home extends Component { onAddToCard = () => ldClient.track( 'add to cart' ); onLoginSuccessful = () => ldClient.identify({ key : 'someUserId' }); }

For more info on changing user context, see the official documentation.

Example