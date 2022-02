LCOV Result Merger

When you have multiple test suites for the same application you still want to have the code coverage across all testsuites.

This tool will handle this for you.

Usage

./node_modules/.bin/lcov-result-merger 'FILE_PATTERN' ['OUTPUT_FILE']

Examples

Use stdout

Generate LCOV Code Coverage into different files, e.g. build/coverage/coverage_X.log Run ./node_modules/.bin/lcov-result-merger 'build/coverage/coverage_*.log' Use the stdout to pipe it to e.g. Coveralls Done.

Use merged output file