lp

lcov-parse

by Dav Glass
1.0.0 (see all)

Simple LCOV file parser

Documentation
534K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

LCOV file parser

Simple LCOV file parser

Installation

npm install lcov-parse

Usage

var parse = require('lcov-parse');

parse('./path/to/file.info', function(err, data) {
    //process the data here
});

or

parse(lcovString, function(err, data) {
    //process the data here
});

Formatting

Using this as a guide: http://ltp.sourceforge.net/coverage/lcov/geninfo.1.php

It will return JSON like this:

 {
    "title": "Test #1",
    "file": "anim-base/anim-base-coverage.js",
    "functions": {
      "hit": 23,
      "found": 29,
      "details": [
        {
          "name": "(anonymous 1)",
          "line": 7,
          "hit": 6
        },
        {
          "name": "(anonymous 2)",
          "line": 620,
          "hit": 225
        },
        {
          "name": "_end",
          "line": 516,
          "hit": 228
        }
      ]
    }
    "lines": {
      "found": 181,
      "hit": 143,
      "details": [
        {
          "line": 7,
          "hit": 6
        },
        {
          "line": 29,
          "hit": 6
        }
      ]
    }
}

Cli Usage

lcov-parse ./lcov.info

or

cat lcov.info | xargs -0 lcov-parse

Tests

npm install && npm test

Build Status

Build Status

