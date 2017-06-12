LCOV file parser

Simple LCOV file parser

Installation

npm install lcov-parse

Usage

var parse = require ( 'lcov-parse' ); parse( './path/to/file.info' , function ( err, data ) { });

or

parse(lcovString, function ( err, data ) { });

Formatting

Using this as a guide: http://ltp.sourceforge.net/coverage/lcov/geninfo.1.php

It will return JSON like this:

{ "title" : "Test #1" , "file" : "anim-base/anim-base-coverage.js" , "functions" : { "hit" : 23 , "found" : 29 , "details" : [ { "name" : "(anonymous 1)" , "line" : 7 , "hit" : 6 }, { "name" : "(anonymous 2)" , "line" : 620 , "hit" : 225 }, { "name" : "_end" , "line" : 516 , "hit" : 228 } ] } "lines" : { "found" : 181 , "hit" : 143 , "details" : [ { "line" : 7 , "hit" : 6 }, { "line" : 29 , "hit" : 6 } ] } }

Cli Usage

lcov-parse ./lcov. info

or

cat lcov. info | xargs - 0 lcov-parse

Tests

npm install && npm test

Build Status