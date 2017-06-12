Simple LCOV file parser
npm install lcov-parse
var parse = require('lcov-parse');
parse('./path/to/file.info', function(err, data) {
//process the data here
});
or
parse(lcovString, function(err, data) {
//process the data here
});
Using this as a guide: http://ltp.sourceforge.net/coverage/lcov/geninfo.1.php
It will return JSON like this:
{
"title": "Test #1",
"file": "anim-base/anim-base-coverage.js",
"functions": {
"hit": 23,
"found": 29,
"details": [
{
"name": "(anonymous 1)",
"line": 7,
"hit": 6
},
{
"name": "(anonymous 2)",
"line": 620,
"hit": 225
},
{
"name": "_end",
"line": 516,
"hit": 228
}
]
}
"lines": {
"found": 181,
"hit": 143,
"details": [
{
"line": 7,
"hit": 6
},
{
"line": 29,
"hit": 6
}
]
}
}
lcov-parse ./lcov.info
or
cat lcov.info | xargs -0 lcov-parse
npm install && npm test