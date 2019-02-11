LcFormValidation is a small JavaScript library that provides you form validation. Validate your viewmodel either on client or server side with Node.js. It is third party / framework agnostic, so you can easily add it in your stack, but it integrates quite well with libraries like React / Redux.
import { createFormValidation, Validators } from 'lc-form-validation';
const customerFormValidationConstraints = {
fields: {
firstName: [
// Mandatory field
{ validator: Validators.required },
],
lastName: [
// Mandatory field
{ validator: Validators.required }
]
}
};
Create a form validation instance
const customerFormValidation = createFormValidation(customerFormValidationConstraints);
const viewModel = { login: 'jdoe@example.com', password: 'jdoe3981' };
customerFormValidation
.validateForm(viewModel)
.then((validationResult) => {
console.log(validationResult.success); // true
console.log(validationResult.formGlobalErrors); // []
console.log(validationResult.fieldErrors);
/*{
firstName: { succeeded: true, type: "REQUIRED", key: "firstName", errorMessage: "" },
lastName: { succeeded: true, type: "REQUIRED", key: "lastName", errorMessage: "" }
}*/
})
.catch((error) => {
// handle unexpected errors
});
// Successful validation
customerFormValidation
.validateField(null, 'firstName', 'John')
.then((validationResult) => {
console.log(validationResult.succeeded); // true
console.log(validationResult.type); // "REQUIRED"
console.log(validationResult.key); // "firstName"
console.log(validationResult.errorMessage); // ""
})
.catch((error) => {
// handle unexpected errors
});
// Unsuccessful validation
customerFormValidation
.validateField(null, 'lastName', '')
.then((validationResult) => {
console.log(validationResult.succeeded); // false
console.log(validationResult.type); // "REQUIRED"
console.log(validationResult.key); // "lastName"
console.log(validationResult.errorMessage);
// "Please, fill in this mandatory field."
})
.catch((error) => {
// handle unexpected errors
});
Add
eventsFilter with on or more events:
import {
createFormValidation,
Validators,
FieldValidationResult
} from 'lc-form-validation';
const loginFormValidationConstraints = {
fields: {
login: [
// Mandatory field
{ validator: Validators.required },
// It has to be a valid email address
{
validator: Validators.email
eventsFilter: { onBlur: true }, // <-- apply a filter
}
]
}
};
const loginFormValidation = createFormValidation(loginValidationConstraints);
Trigger field validation:
loginFormValidation
.validateField(null, 'login', 'jdoe', { onBlur: true })
.then((validationResult) => {
console.log(validationResult.succeeded); // false
console.log(validationResult.type); // "EMAIL"
console.log(validationResult.key); // "login"
console.log(validationResult.errorMessage);
// 'Please enter a valid email address.'
})
.catch((error) => {
// handle unexpected errors
});
Not passing
eventsFilteras third parameter results in
{ onChange: true }by default.
You can pass custom parameters that will be injected into the validator using the
customParams property:
const loginFormValidationConstraints = {
fields: {
login: [
// Mandatory field
{ validator: Validators.required },
// It has to be a valid email address
{ validator: Validators.email },
{
validator: Validators.pattern,
customParams: {
// login must belong to "lemoncode.net" domain
pattern: /\@lemoncode.net$/
}
}
]
}
};
A field validator must return a
FieldValidationResult. You can pass the entire
viewModel if you need to validate a field based on other fields:
function allowLowerCaseOnly(value, viewModel, customParams) {
const isValid = value.toLowerCase() === value;
const errorMessage = 'Field must be lowercase.';
const validationResult = new FieldValidationResult();
validationResult.succeeded = isValid;
validationResult.errorMessage = isValid ? '' : errorMessage;
validationResult.type = 'LOWER_CASE';
return validationResult;
}
Apply inside your constraints:
const signupValidationConstraints = {
fields: {
username: [
{ validator: allowLowerCaseOnly }
]
}
};
A global validator will accept the entire viewModel and return a
FieldValidationResult. Put your global validators inside
global property of your validation constraints. It is useful, e.g., for validating dynamic properties:
function validateQuestions(questions) {
// All questions must be answered.
return questions.every((question) => question.answer.trim().length > 0);
}
function questionsValidator(viewModel) {
const isValid = validateQuestions(viewModel.questions);
const errorMessage = 'You must answer all questions.';
const validationResult = new FieldValidationResult();
validationResult.succeeded = isValid;
validationResult.errorMessage = isValid ? '' : errorMessage;
validationResult.type = '';
return validationResult;
}
const testFormValidationConstraints = {
global: [questionsValidator]
};
const testFormValidation = createFormValidation(testFormValidationConstraints);
const viewModel = {
questions: [
{
id: 29,
title: 'What method does merge two or more objects?',
anwser: 'Object.assign'
},
{
id: 14, title: 'What character do you need to do string interpolation?',
anwser: 'Backticks'
},
{
id: 42,
title: 'How to solve 0.1 + 0.2 === 0.3?',
anwser: '+(0.1 + 0.2).toFixed(1)'
},
{
id: 85,
title: 'What month will new Date("2017", "04", "19").getMonth() produce?',
anwser: 'May'
},
]
};
testFormValidation
.validateForm(viewModel)
.then((validationResult) => {
console.log(validationResult.succeeded); // true
console.log(validationResult.formGlobalErrors) // []
console.log(validationResult.fieldErrors); // {}
})
.catch((error) => {
// handle unexpected errors
});
A simple form with fullname and password fields. Applied validations:
A sign up form with username, password and confirm password fields with the next validation constraints:
A simple quiz with three options where there has to be at least one checked option to pass the validation (custom global validation).
A little shopping form where the user has to select a product with a version and optionally apply a discount code and enter its NIF. Validations applied:
Form validation is a complex issue, usually we can find solutions that cover the simple scenarios and are focused on building RAD development just by adding some attributes / annotations to given fields or HTML fields (e.g. input), the disadvantage that we have found to this approach:
There are different approaches for each scenario: sometimes you have to add some tweaking for async validations, some other take care of special scenarios (like validations that depends on more than one field).
Usually you can easily unit test one validation (directive / annotation), but testing the whole form is a complex task (directives are coupled to e.g. HTML).
Validations are tightly coupled to e.g. directives or markup is not easy to reuse this validation code in e.g. server side (universal javascript).
