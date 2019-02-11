lcFormValidation

LcFormValidation is a small JavaScript library that provides you form validation. Validate your viewmodel either on client or server side with Node.js. It is third party / framework agnostic, so you can easily add it in your stack, but it integrates quite well with libraries like React / Redux.

Heavily based on JavaScript (no html attributes annotations).

Full async, all validations are processed as async using native Promises (LcFormValidation already gives you a polyfill for browsers that do not support promises).

Documentation

Check the full documentation in github.io page.

Quick start

Defining validation constraints

import { createFormValidation, Validators } from 'lc-form-validation' ; const customerFormValidationConstraints = { fields : { firstName : [ { validator : Validators.required }, ], lastName : [ { validator : Validators.required } ] } };

Create a form validation instance

const customerFormValidation = createFormValidation(customerFormValidationConstraints);

Validating the entire form

const viewModel = { login : 'jdoe@example.com' , password : 'jdoe3981' }; customerFormValidation .validateForm(viewModel) .then( ( validationResult ) => { console .log(validationResult.success); console .log(validationResult.formGlobalErrors); console .log(validationResult.fieldErrors); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

customerFormValidation .validateField( null , 'firstName' , 'John' ) .then( ( validationResult ) => { console .log(validationResult.succeeded); console .log(validationResult.type); console .log(validationResult.key); console .log(validationResult.errorMessage); }) .catch( ( error ) => { }); customerFormValidation .validateField( null , 'lastName' , '' ) .then( ( validationResult ) => { console .log(validationResult.succeeded); console .log(validationResult.type); console .log(validationResult.key); console .log(validationResult.errorMessage); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Trigger certain validations in each constraint:

Add eventsFilter with on or more events:

import { createFormValidation, Validators, FieldValidationResult } from 'lc-form-validation' ; const loginFormValidationConstraints = { fields : { login : [ { validator : Validators.required }, { validator : Validators.email eventsFilter : { onBlur : true }, } ] } }; const loginFormValidation = createFormValidation(loginValidationConstraints);

Trigger field validation:

loginFormValidation .validateField( null , 'login' , 'jdoe' , { onBlur : true }) .then( ( validationResult ) => { console .log(validationResult.succeeded); console .log(validationResult.type); console .log(validationResult.key); console .log(validationResult.errorMessage); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Not passing eventsFilter as third parameter results in { onChange: true } by default.

Passing extra arguments

You can pass custom parameters that will be injected into the validator using the customParams property:

const loginFormValidationConstraints = { fields : { login : [ { validator : Validators.required }, { validator : Validators.email }, { validator : Validators.pattern, customParams : { pattern : /\@lemoncode.net$/ } } ] } };

Custom validators

Field validator

A field validator must return a FieldValidationResult . You can pass the entire viewModel if you need to validate a field based on other fields:

function allowLowerCaseOnly ( value, viewModel, customParams ) { const isValid = value.toLowerCase() === value; const errorMessage = 'Field must be lowercase.' ; const validationResult = new FieldValidationResult(); validationResult.succeeded = isValid; validationResult.errorMessage = isValid ? '' : errorMessage; validationResult.type = 'LOWER_CASE' ; return validationResult; }

Apply inside your constraints:

const signupValidationConstraints = { fields : { username : [ { validator : allowLowerCaseOnly } ] } };

Global form validator

A global validator will accept the entire viewModel and return a FieldValidationResult . Put your global validators inside global property of your validation constraints. It is useful, e.g., for validating dynamic properties:

function validateQuestions ( questions ) { return questions.every( ( question ) => question.answer.trim().length > 0 ); } function questionsValidator ( viewModel ) { const isValid = validateQuestions(viewModel.questions); const errorMessage = 'You must answer all questions.' ; const validationResult = new FieldValidationResult(); validationResult.succeeded = isValid; validationResult.errorMessage = isValid ? '' : errorMessage; validationResult.type = '' ; return validationResult; } const testFormValidationConstraints = { global : [questionsValidator] }; const testFormValidation = createFormValidation(testFormValidationConstraints); const viewModel = { questions : [ { id : 29 , title : 'What method does merge two or more objects?' , anwser : 'Object.assign' }, { id : 14 , title : 'What character do you need to do string interpolation?' , anwser : 'Backticks' }, { id : 42 , title : 'How to solve 0.1 + 0.2 === 0.3?' , anwser : '+(0.1 + 0.2).toFixed(1)' }, { id : 85 , title : 'What month will new Date("2017", "04", "19").getMonth() produce?' , anwser : 'May' }, ] }; testFormValidation .validateForm(viewModel) .then( ( validationResult ) => { console .log(validationResult.succeeded); console .log(validationResult.formGlobalErrors) console .log(validationResult.fieldErrors); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Examples

React examples

Simple form (ES6, TypeScript)

A simple form with fullname and password fields. Applied validations:

Both fullname and password fields are mandatory (required validator + custom validator).

Signup form (ES6, TypeScript)

A sign up form with username, password and confirm password fields with the next validation constraints:

username is mandatory and has to not exist on GitHub (required validator + custom validator).

password is mandatory and has to be minimum 4 characters length (minLength validator).

confirm password is mandatory and has to be the same value as password field (custom validator).

Quiz form (ES6, TypeScript)

A simple quiz with three options where there has to be at least one checked option to pass the validation (custom global validation).

jQuery examples

Shopping form (ES6)

A little shopping form where the user has to select a product with a version and optionally apply a discount code and enter its NIF. Validations applied:

The brand and product fields are mandatory (required validator).

The discount code is optional but needs to have a valid format if fulfilled (pattern validator).

NIF field is mandatory with a valid format (required validator + custom validator

Why another form library?

Form validation is a complex issue, usually we can find solutions that cover the simple scenarios and are focused on building RAD development just by adding some attributes / annotations to given fields or HTML fields (e.g. input), the disadvantage that we have found to this approach:

There are different approaches for each scenario: sometimes you have to add some tweaking for async validations, some other take care of special scenarios (like validations that depends on more than one field).

Usually you can easily unit test one validation (directive / annotation), but testing the whole form is a complex task (directives are coupled to e.g. HTML).

Validations are tightly coupled to e.g. directives or markup is not easy to reuse this validation code in e.g. server side (universal javascript).

License

MIT

About Basefactor + Lemoncode

We are an innovating team of Javascript experts, passionate about turning your ideas into robust products.

Basefactor, consultancy by Lemoncode provides consultancy and coaching services.

Lemoncode provides training services.

For the LATAM/Spanish audience we are running an Online Front End Master degree, more info: http://lemoncode.net/master-frontend