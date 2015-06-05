Provides a Fraction / Rational / Ratio object for javascript.

Why use Ratio.js?

By keeping values in a rational form, you can maintain precision and can avoid common floating point operation errors in Javascript.

Support:

Node.js, Chrome 19+, Firefox 12+, IE 7+, and Opera 11+.

Note: Run the test cases to check for additional browser compatibility.

##Current version 0.4.1

Installation

Just include the Ratio.js script. There are no dependencies.

Browser:

< script src = "./dist/Ratio-0.4.1.js" > </ script >

Install from npm

npm install lb-ratio

Include in project

var Ratio = require ( "lb-ratio" );

Development

Useful npm scripts. First run npm install on the root directory.

npm run format : Format the javascript code in ./lib with jsbeautifier.

: Format the javascript code in with jsbeautifier. npm run lint : Lint code with jshint and find errors in the code.

: Lint code with jshint and find errors in the code. npm run build : Build a release based on base package.json version number and the beta js.

Examples

What is 12.12121212121212 as a fraction? Solution: var result = Ratio.parse( 12.12121212121212 ).simplify(). toString (); result === "400/33" ; Evaluate ( 0.1 + 0.2 )/( 1/3 * 12 )? Solution: var a = Ratio.parse( 0.1 ).add( 0.2 ).divide( Ratio( 1 , 3 ).multiply( 12 ) ); var result = a. toString (); result === "3/40" Does Math.PI equal 22/7? Solution: var result = Ratio.parse( "22/7" ).equals( Math .PI ); result === false ;

Short Tutorial

Ratio Constructor

Ratio.js introduces a global constructor called Ratio .

new is not require to make a new object since it's done for you.

Thus new Ratio() and Ratio() are both valid to instantiate an object.



Ratio Properties

The default value of the numerator is 0 and denominator is 1.

var a = Ratio(); a. toString () === "0/1" ; a.numerator() === 0 ; a.denominator() === 1 ;

Examples:

Ratio (). toString () === "0/1" Ratio ( 4 ). toString () === "4/1" Ratio ( 4 , 5 ). toString () === "4/5" Ratio ( "five" ). toString () === "NaN/1" Ratio ( 1 , "ten" ). toString () === "1/NaN" Ratio ( "five" , "ten" ). toString () === "NaN/NaN"

Ratio values

To retrieve the value inside a Ratio object you can use toString() , toLocaleString() , toArray() or valueOf() .

toString() - returns string "numerator/denominator".

toArray() - returns [ numerator, denominator ].

valueOf() - returns (numerator/denominator).

toLocaleString() - returns string mixed number, whole number or proper fraction.



var a = Ratio ( 30 , 10 ); a. toString () === "30/10" ; a.toLocaleString() === "3" ; a.toArray() a.valueOf() === 3 ;

Ratio Comparison

valueOf() is called when inequality comparisons are made on a Ratio object.

However, equalivance( == ) will compare the object and not the value of the object. Use .equals() instead.

Thus you can do the following.

var a = Ratio(15,3), b = Ratio(3,15); (a > b) === true ; (a < b) === false ; ( a == b ) === false ; a.equals( a ) === true ; a.equals( b ) === false ;

Creating new Ratio Objects

There are various ways to create a new Ratio object. Ratio.parse() is the prefered methods.

Ratio()

Ratio (). toString () === "0/1" ; Ratio ( 1 ). toString () === "1/1" ; Ratio ( 1 , 2 ). toString () === "1/2" ;

Ratio.parse( value )

Ratio .parse( 1 / 2 ). toString () === "1/2" ; Ratio .parse( "1/2" ). toString () === "1/2" ; Ratio .parse( "1 1/2" ). toString () === "3/2" ; Ratio .parse( Ratio ( 1 / 2 ) ). toString () === "1/2" ;

Ratio.parse( value1, value2 )

This is the same as value1 / value2 or Ratio.parse(value1).divide(value2)

Ratio .parse( Ratio ( 1 ), Ratio ( 2 ) ). toString () === "1/2" ; Ratio .parse( "1/2" , "1/3" ). toString () === "3/2" ;

Methods

All proproty methods are non-destructive and return a new Ratio object.

var a = Ratio( 1 , 3 ); a. toString () === "1/3" a.add( 1 , 5 ). toString () === "8/15" a. toString () === "1/3"

Refer to the documentation for a complete method list.

Additional Examples

var a = 0.1 + 0.2 ; var b = 0.3 ; ( a == b ) === false ; a === 0.30000000000000004 ; var a = Ratio (); a. toString () === "0/1" ; var c = Ratio .parse( 1 / 3 ).negate().add( "-0.1" ).multiply( 0xF3 ).divide( 1 , 2 ).divide(1e- 4 ). abs (); c . toString () === "1053/5" ; var a = Ratio ( 0.1 ).add( 0.2 ); var b = Ratio ( 0.3 ); (+a == +b ) === true ; Ratio ( "0.1" ).add( 0.2 ).equals( 0.3 ); var a = Ratio ( 1 , 10 ); var b = Ratio ( 2 , 10 ); var c = Ratio ( 3 , 10 ); a.add( b ). toString () === c . toString (); a. toString () === "1/10" ; +a === 0.1 ; ( +a === a.valueOf() ) ; a.toArray();

License

MIT License

Known Issues