LazySpec

Automatically generate minimal spec files for Javascript modules. Works well with Jest snapshots to make painless tests. For example, given a test file src/components/Button.jsx ,

import React from 'react' ; class Button extends React . Component { static propTypes = { level : React.PropTypes.oneOf([ 'primary' , 'secondary' , 'tertiary' , 'quaternary' , 'text' , 'icon' , ]), disabled : React.PropTypes.bool, label : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired, height : React.PropTypes.number, children : React.PropTypes.element.isRequired, }; render() { return ( < button disabled = {this.props.disabled} > < b > {this.props.label} </ b > </ button > ); } } export default Button;

it will generate src/components/__tests__/Button-test.js :

import Button from '../Button.js' ; import React from 'react' ; import renderer from 'react-test-renderer' ; describe( 'Button' , () => { it( 'exists' , () => { expect(Button).toBeTruthy(); }); it( 'renders' , () => { const comp = < Button children = "mockElement" label = "mockString" /> ; const tree = renderer.create(comp).toJSON(); expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot(); }); });

Usage

npm install -g lazyspec lazyspec path / to /fileOrDir

For every dir in the list, it will glob all the .js and .jsx .js and add them.

For each file, it will generate a spec and the __tests__ dir if necessary. So far it only supports the Jest style layout but PRs for other test runners and layouts are welcomed!

In dev you can do, ./src/cli.js path/to/fileOrDir .

Editor integration

for Sublime Text, https://github.com/turadg/sublime-react-ide

Known Issues