Automatically generate minimal spec files for Javascript modules. Works well with Jest snapshots to make painless tests. For example, given a test file
src/components/Button.jsx,
import React from 'react';
class Button extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
level: React.PropTypes.oneOf([
'primary', 'secondary', 'tertiary', 'quaternary', 'text', 'icon',
]),
disabled: React.PropTypes.bool,
label: React.PropTypes.string.isRequired,
height: React.PropTypes.number,
children: React.PropTypes.element.isRequired,
};
render() {
return (
<button disabled={this.props.disabled}>
<b>{this.props.label}</b>
</button>
);
}
}
export default Button;
it will generate
src/components/__tests__/Button-test.js:
/* @lazyspec (remove to manage manually) */
/* eslint-disable */
import Button from '../Button.js';
import React from 'react';
import renderer from 'react-test-renderer';
describe('Button', () => {
it('exists', () => {
expect(Button).toBeTruthy();
});
it('renders', () => {
const comp = <Button children="mockElement" label="mockString" />;
const tree = renderer.create(comp).toJSON();
expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot();
});
});
npm install -g lazyspec
lazyspec path/to/fileOrDir
For every dir in the list, it will glob all the
.js and
.jsx
.js and add them.
For each file, it will generate a spec and the
__tests__ dir if necessary. So far it only supports the Jest style layout but PRs for other test runners and layouts are welcomed!
In dev you can do,
./src/cli.js path/to/fileOrDir.
Custom proptypes are never interpreted as required (e.g.
message: MessageInterfacePropType.isRequired)
Fails when more than one component is exported from a module. react-docgen now has
findAllExportedComponentDefinitions, but we don't use it because modules often export a HOC and its base component so it would be redundant. Eventually this tool could detect which is the HOC and omit it.