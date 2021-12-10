Mobile-oriented, fast and extensible jQuery plugin for lazy loading of images/videos.
Currently tested in IE 6-11, Chrome 1-47, Firefox 1.5-43.0, Safari 3-9, Opera 10.6-34.0, iOS 5-9, Android 2.3-5.1, Amazon Kindle Fire 2 and HD 8.9, Opera Mini 7.
Requires jQuery 1.7+, Zepto 1.0+, DOMtastic 0.7.3+ built with
--jquery-compat, or jQLight.
|Dev version:
|jquery.lazyloadxt.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js
|Minified version:
|jquery.lazyloadxt.min.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.min.js
Effects:
|Dev version:
|jquery.lazyloadxt.fadein.css
|jquery.lazyloadxt.spinner.css
|Minified version:
|jquery.lazyloadxt.fadein.min.css
|jquery.lazyloadxt.spinner.min.css
Addons:
|script-based tagging of lazy loaded elements
|jquery.lazyloadxt.script.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.script.min.js
|Responsive images and srcset
|jquery.lazyloadxt.srcset.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.srcset.min.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.print.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.print.min.js
|Background image
|jquery.lazyloadxt.bg.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.bg.min.js
|Deferred load
|jquery.lazyloadxt.autoload.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.autoload.min.js
|Bootstrap
|jquery.lazyloadxt.bootstrap.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.bootstrap.min.js
|jQueryMobile
|jquery.lazyloadxt.jquerymobile.js
|jquery.lazyloadxt.jquerymobile.min.js
Install and manage Lazy Load XT using Bower
$ bower install lazyloadxt
Install and manage using NPM
$ npm install lazyloadxt
Get full snapshot of Lazy Load XT: lazy-load-xt-master.zip
If you have any feature to request or bug to report please use GitHub issues.
First of all it's necessary to load jQuery and Lazy Load XT script. There are two versions of Lazy Load XT:
jquery.lazyloadxt.js, standard version for lazy loading of images only.
jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js, version with included video addon for lazy loading of both images and videos.
To make media elements (
img,
video,
source,
iframe) to be lazy loaded, rename
src attribute to
data-src.
It is highly recommended to set
width and
height attributes. Optionally you can add a placeholder
src to bypass
HTML validators:
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<img data-src="lazy.jpg" width="100" height="100">
PS. In
src directory you can found
jquery.lazyloadxt.simple.js, it is initial LazyLoadXT version of minimal size
with excluded support of on handlers, lazy events,
blankImage option and addons.
LazyLoadXT may be used without jQuery framework by loading small
jqlight.lazyloadxt.min.js script
(1.3KiB gzipped):
<script src="jqlight.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<img data-src="lazy.jpg" width="100" height="100">
Note: currently
jquery.lazyloadxt.bg.js addon is not supported by jQLight.
Demo: ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt
There are two ways to initialize elements if auto initialization doesn't suit you:
$(window).lazyLoadXT(); to initialize all elements matching
$.lazyLoadXT.selector
$(elements).lazyLoadXT(); to initialize all selected elements.
For example,
$(container).find(selector).lazyLoadXT(); initializes elements matching
selector inside
container.
You can pass optional argument to override default
$.lazyLoadXT options. The following options only may be overridden:
srcAttr,
edgeX,
edgeY,
visibleOnly,
blankImage,
checkDuplicates,
scrollContainer.
Note: don’t forget to disable auto initialization with
$.lazyLoadXT.autoInit=false; if you like to use manual
initialization of all elements.
To manually show elements (may be necessary for integrating Lazy Load XT with some 3rdparty plugins), call
$(elements).lazyLoadXT({show: true});.
As JavaScript may be disabled in the browser (e.g. it may be a feature phone with limited javascript support or browser
with Noscript addon), it is usually recommended to add a fallback image in
<noscript> tag, mark initial image with
class="lazy" attribute and hide it using CSS (otherwise browsers with disabled javascript will display both images).
Lazy Load XT plugin removes this class (
oninit.removeClass option) at image initialization. So, final code should be
like:
img.lazy {
display: none;
}
<img class="lazy" data-src="lazy.jpg" width="100" height="100">
<noscript><img src="lazy.jpg" width="100" height="100"></noscript>
We recommend to keep the order of attributes in both
<img> tags, because of such a code will be effectively gzipped.
Alternative approach is based on tagging images/videos with
<script> tag. It is realized using
jquery.lazyloadxt.script.js addon and is described in corresponding addon’s section
(note that this approach is experimental and currently is not compatible with AJAX).
The plugin is very extensible and supports a lot of options that are stored in $.lazyLoadXT object:
$.extend($.lazyLoadXT, {
edgeY: 200,
srcAttr: 'data-src'
});
You can either create this object before loading of
jquery.lazyloadxt.js, or extend it after loading (but before
jQuery's
ready event).
selector selector in
jQuery's
ready event, if it is disabled you have to do such initialization manually as explained in Advanced
initialization section (default
true)
'img[data-src]')
src path, see example below in [Hi-DPI (Retina) images]
(#hi-dpi-retina-images) section (default
'data-src')
'')
edgeY pixels
(default
0)
0)
99)
true)
true)
overflow: scroll) for adding elements (default
null),
false)
selector
(default
'pageshow' to check AJAX-loaded content in jQueryMobile and to support backward navigation in iPhone)
'load orientationchange resize scroll')
'')
this object) or an object with
addClass and/or
removeClass properties (
addClass is a space-separated list of class names that should be added to the elements,
and
removeClass contains class names that should be removed,
removeClass has higher priority in the case of
identical class names) (default
{removeClass: 'lazy'})
oninit handler, see example below in Spinner section (default
{addClass: 'lazy-hidden'})
oninit handler (default
{removeClass: 'lazy-hidden', addClass: 'lazy-loaded'})
oninit handler (default
{removeClass: 'lazy-hidden'})
null)
Lazy Load XT plugin triggers following events for loading elements (after call to corresponding handler in
$.lazyLoadXT options):
lazystart, (triggered on
window) before plugin's initialization code (binding to events, etc.)
lazyinit, the plugin push element into internal list of "lazy" elements
lazyshow, element appears in viewport area
lazyload, element is successfully loaded
lazyerror, browser cannot load the element
lazycomplete (triggered on
<html> element), internal list of lazy-loaded elements is empty, that is all elements
are loaded or loading.
Unlike global handlers
$.lazyLoadXT, using these events it's possible to assign individual handlers for media
elements.
Images are not the only page elements that may be lazy loaded. Though default value for
$.lazyLoadXT.selector is
'img', you can append it by
iframe to use lazy-loading for iframes,
video for videos,
etc. Full list of supported tags include all tags with
src attribute:
<audio>,
<embed>,
<frame>,
<iframe>,
<img>,
<video>,
<input type="image">.
We distribute special "extra" version of the plugin with additional code for lazyloading of
<video> elements and
<iframe>ed YouTube videos. To use this version, it’s necessary to just load
jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js instead of
jquery.lazyloadxt.js.
<iframe>-embedded Videos (YouTube, Vimeo, etc.)
Most of video hostings allow to embed videos as
<iframe> elements (e.g. Youtube, Vimeo, DailyMotion, and even KickStarter)
and they may be lazy loaded in the way similar to images (by replacing
src attribute by
data-src):
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js"></script>
<iframe width="420" height="315" data-src="//www.youtube.com/embed/uOzO9O15gwI?rel=0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/youtube-iframe.htm
<video> tag
It is easy too, just replace
src attribute by
data-src and
poster by
data-poster (if exists).
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js"></script>
<video data-poster="/path/to/poster.jpg" width="320" height="240" controls>
<source data-src="/path/to/video.mp4" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"'>
<source data-src="/path/to/video.ogv" type='video/ogg; codecs="theora, vorbis"'>
</video>
<video data-src="/path/to/video2.mp4" width="320" height="240" controls></video>
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/video-html5.htm
Lazy Load XT plugin may be easily extended using
oninit,
onshow,
onload and
onerror handlers. Some examples are
listed below.
Some effects may be easily added by using
lazy-hidden and
lazy-loaded css classes. For example, to display animated
spinner while image is loading, just load
jquery.lazyloadxt.spinner.css css file:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="jquery.lazyloadxt.spinner.css">
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/spinner.htm
To add fade-in animation just load
jquery.lazyloadxt.fadein.css CSS file:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="jquery.lazyloadxt.fadein.css">
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/fadein.htm
It's possible to use a lot of animation effects (like bounce, flip, rotate, etc.) from
animate.css project by altering
$.lazyLoadXT.onload.addClass option:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="animate.min.css">
/* JS */
$.lazyLoadXT.onload.addClass = 'animated bounceOutLeft';
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/animatecss.htm
Lazy Load XT checks that an image is in viewport in both vertical and horizontal dimensions, so that it is easy to make lazy loading of images in horizontal scroller. Let's assume that your html markup of scroller is something like
<div class="wrapper">
<img data-src="/path/to/image/1" width="600" height="300">
<img data-src="/path/to/image/2" width="600" height="300">
<img data-src="/path/to/image/3" width="600" height="300">
<img data-src="/path/to/image/4" width="600" height="300">
</div>
with following CSS rules to make
.wrapper scrollable in horizontal direction and images to be alined:
/* CSS */
.wrapper {
overflow-x: scroll;
overflow-y: hidden;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.wrapper > img {
display: inline-block;
*display: inline;
*zoom: 1;
}
Then all that you need is to proxy
scroll event from
.wrapper element to
window because of
scroll event is not
bubbled automatically. It may be easily
done using
scrollContainer option:
/* JS */
$.lazyLoadXT.scrollContainer = '.wrapper';
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/horizontal.htm
Using Lazy Load XT it is easily to get "infinite scroll" effect. Just put a marker element at the end of list
<div id="marker"></div>
and load next part of elements in
lazyshow handler, e.g.:
/* JS */
$(document).ready(function () {
$('#marker').on('lazyshow', function () {
$.ajax({...}).done(function (responseText) {
// add new elements:
// ...
// process new elements:
$(window).lazyLoadXT();
$('#marker').lazyLoadXT({visibleOnly: false, checkDuplicates: false});
});
}).lazyLoadXT({visibleOnly: false});
});
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/infinite.htm
The code below allows you to use
data-src-3x attribute for screens with 3x density (e.g. Samsung Galaxy S4),
data-src-2x for 2x density (e.g. iPhones 4+), and
data-src-1.5x for 1.5x density (e.g. HTC Incredible S).
/* JS */
(function($, dpr) {
if (dpr>1)
$.lazyLoadXT.srcAttr = 'data-src-' + (dpr > 2 ? '3x' : (dpr > 1.5 ? '2x' : '1.5x'));
})(jQuery, window.devicePixelRatio || 1);
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/retina.htm
But in real world it's better to set
srcAttr function and choose most suitable image URL among existing ones. Or set
src attribute in
lazyshow event, like it is done in Responsive images and srcset
addon.
If you use jQuery-based AJAX navigation and don't like to change existing AJAX callbacks,
you can apply lazy loading to new loaded content using
ajaxComplete event. Note that
$.lazyLoadXT.loadEvent = 'pageshow ajaxComplete'; may not work correctly because of content is not added to the page at the time of
ajaxComplete event, that's why it's better to postpone initialization by
setTimeout:
/* JS */
$(window).on('ajaxComplete', function() {
setTimeout(function() {
$(window).lazyLoadXT();
}, 50);
});
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/ajax.htm
Lazy Load XT uses Data-URI-encoded transparent image for images outside of viewport (though this image may be visible during fast page scroll or in print preview). As IE 6 and 7 don't support Data-URI, you can change image for that browsers:
/* JS */
if (parseInt(navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase().split('msie')[1] || 8, 10) < 8)
$.lazyLoadXT.blankImage = '//upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/d/d0/Clear.gif';
Lazy Load XT may be easily extended to support other lazyloading-related things. Some examples are part of Lazy Load XT project and listed below.
To support Bootstrap and jQueryMobile frameworks, use
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.bootstrap.js"></script> and
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.jquerymobile.js"></script>
addons, correspondingly. These addons recheck visible images each time related javascript plugin (e.g. Bootstrap's Carousel
or jQueryMobile's Panel) changes page content.
Support of video elements in extra version of Lazy Load XT is just an addon that is combined with base version of the script. That is loading of
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js"></script>
is identical to loading of
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.video.js"></script>
Options
$.lazyLoadXT.videoPoster name of attribute with path to background image (by default
'data-poster').
Note: this addon append
iframe[data-src] to
$.lazyLoadXT.selector, so if you change
$.lazyLoadXT.srcAttr option,
selector option should be altered properly.
There are two addons for responsive images:
srcset for lazy loading of images with polyfill for
srcset attribute.
picture for lazy loading of images with polyfill for
<picture> tag.
srcset addon allows to combine lazy loading and responsive images description in
data-srcset attribute of
<img>
tag. Format of responsive images description is based on
srcset attribute draft of HTML extension for adaptive images:
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.srcset.js"></script>
<img data-srcset="image-hd.jpg 2x, image-phone.jpg 360w, image-phone-hd.jpg 360w 2x">
It's possible to simplify images description using
data-srcset-base and
data-srcset-ext attributes, so that actual
images URI is concatenation of
data-srcset-base, chosen part of
data-src description, and
data-srcset-ext:
<img data-srcset-base="image" data-srcset-ext=".jpg" data-srcset="-hd 2x, -phone 360w, -phone-hd 360w 2x">
If you like to have fallback image name to be
data-srcset-base+
data-srcset-ext (
image.jpg in above example),
just put comma at the end of
data-srcset description:
data-srcset="-hd 2x, -phone 360w, -phone-hd 360w 2x,". Note
that this addon doesn't require browser to support
srcset attribute.
Options
$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetAttr name of attribute with
srcset-based description (by default
'data-srcset').
$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetExtended enable support of
srcsetBaseAttr and
srcsetExtAttr options (by default
true).
$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetBaseAttr name of attribute with prefix for image URI (by default
'data-srcset-base').
$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetExtAttr name of attribute with suffix for image URI (by default
'data-srcset-ext').
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/srcset.htm
picture addon is based on
<picture> tag draft of HTML extension for
adaptive images. Just rename
<source> tags to
<br>,
src attribute to
data-src, and add few CSS rules to make
<picture> block element in browsers that don't support it:
/* CSS */
picture {
display: block;
}
picture > br {
display: none;
}
img {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto !important;
}
<script src="../dist/jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/jquery.lazyloadxt.picture.js"></script>
<picture width="640" height="480">
<br data-src="small320.jpg">
<br media="(min-width: 321px)" data-src="medium480.jpg">
<br media="(min-width: 481px)" data-src="large640.jpg">
<noscript><img data-src="large640.jpg"></noscript>
<p>Image caption</p>
</picture>
Note: currently
data-srcset attribute is not supported by this addon, but most likely further both
srcset and
picture addons will be merged into single one, so that
srcset format for responsive images will be supported by
<img> and
<picture> tags.
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/picture.htm
Images and videos are not the only heavy parts of the page. Nowadays it's hard to find website that doesn't use
widgets for different social medias (like Twitter, Facebook, Google+, etc.). If integration with such resource is done
using
<iframe> tag, you can use "extra" version of Lazy Load XT to make it lazy loaded:
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js"></script>
<!-- Facebook Recommend Widget -->
<iframe data-src="http://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=http%3A%2F%2Fressio.github.io%2Flazy-load-xt&width&layout=button_count&action=recommend&show_faces=true&share=true&height=21"
scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; height:21px;" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/widget-iframe.htm
But in most cases JavaScript is used to embed widgets. Specially for this case we have universal
jquery.lazyloadxt.widget.js addon that allows to add some html code to the page when other element become visible.
The code should wrapped in html comment inside a
div with assigned
id attribute, and the element should have
data-lazy-widget attribute with value of that
id:
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.widget.js"></script>
<!-- Google +1 Button -->
<div data-lazy-widget="gplus" class="g-plusone" data-annotation="inline" data-width="300"></div>
<div id="gplus"><!--
<script type="text/javascript">
(function() {
var po = document.createElement('script'); po.type = 'text/javascript'; po.async = true;
po.src = 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js';
var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(po, s);
})();
</script>
--></div>
If
data-lazy-widget attribute has empty value, the element itself is used as wrapper:
<div data-lazy-widget><!--
<img src="image.jpg">
--></div>
Options:
$.lazyLoadXT.widgetAttr name of attribute with
id of commented html code (by default
'data-lazy-widget').
Note:
widgetAttr option should be set before loading of
jquery.lazyloadxt.widget.js as it is used to alter
$.lazyLoadXT.selector option.
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/widget.htm
It is another issue of lazy loading: if user prints the page, only loaded images will be printed. This addon allows
to start loading of all images just after browser switch to print mode to render page. Note that this feature is
browser-dependent and currently it works correctly in IE only. In Chrome browser caches page state until user
change print options (printer, page orientation, margins, etc.). In Firefox and Safari addon works if user chooses
Print Preview before actual print (as they don't wait until images will be loaded). In Opera it works starting from
15.0 release (Presto didn't support both
beforeprint event and matchMedia listeners).
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.print.js"></script>
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/print.htm
This addon allows you to use lazy-loading technique for background images of any tag.
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.bg.js"></script>
<div data-bg="/path/to/image.png">...</div>
Above code set
background-image CSS property to
/path/to/image.png as soon
div element becomes visible in
viewport area.
Options:
$.lazyLoadXT.bgAttr name of attribute with path to background image (by default
'data-bg'). Note: option
should be set before loading of
jquery.lazyloadxt.bg.js as it is used to alter
$.lazyLoadXT.selector option.
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/bg.htm
<script>-based tagging
The main problem of lazy loading is necessity to duplicate
<img> tag in
<noscript> wrapper to support browsers with
disabled JavaScript. As an alternative way,
jquery.lazyloadxt.script.js addon allows to prepend tag
<img> tag by
<script> in the following form (without duplicating and renaming
src to
data-src):
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.script.js"></script>
<script>L()</script><img src="/path/to/image.jpg">
<script>Lb()</script>
<video>
<source src="/path/to/video.mp4">
</video>
<script>Le()</script>
<script>Lb('iframe')</script>
<iframe src="/path/to/iframe.htm"></iframe>
<script>Le()</script>
Here
L() is function that should be called before self-closed tag like
<img> and
<input> (optional argument is
the tag name of lazy loaded element, by default
'img'),
Lb() should be called before other tags like
<video>
and
<iframe> (optional argument is the tag name of lazy loaded element, by default
'video'), and
Le() should be
called after corresponding closing tag.
Options:
$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetAttr name of attribute with responsive rules in srcset format, $.lazyLoadXT.srcsetBaseAttr name of attribute for URL prefix, $.lazyLoadXT.srcsetExtAttr name of attribute for URL suffix
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/script-tag.htm
This is very simple addon (just few lines of code) that loads all images after specified time after page loading. That is loading of images doesn't affect loading of CSSes and JavaScripts, and time to initial website rendering will be decreased.
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.autoload.js"></script>
Options:
$.lazyLoadXT.autoLoadTime time interval between
load page event and start of image loading (in ms, default is 50)
Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/autoload.htm
Instead of manipulating
<img> tags directly (that is to replace
src by
data-src,
add
<noscript> fallback image, etc.), it's possible to do html page postprocessing using [your favorite] language.
Here is example of how to do it using PHP:
/* PHP */
function addLazyLoading($html) {
$dom = new DOMDocument();
if (!@$dom->loadHTML('<?xml encoding="UTF-8">' . $html)) // trick to set charset
return $html;
foreach ($dom->childNodes as $item)
if ($item->nodeType === XML_PI_NODE) {
$dom->removeChild($item);
break;
}
$dom->encoding = 'UTF-8';
$images = $dom->getElementsByTagName('img');
$blankImage = '';
for ($i = $images->length - 1; $i >= 0; $i--) {
$node = $images->item($i);
$clone = $node->cloneNode();
$noscript = $dom->createElement('noscript');
$noscript->appendChild($clone);
$node->parentNode->insertBefore($noscript, $node);
$node->setAttribute('data-src', $node->getAttribute('src'));
$node->setAttribute('src', $blankImage);
$node->setAttribute('class', trim($node->getAttribute('class') . ' lazy'));
}
$newHtml = $dom->saveHTML();
if (!$newHtml)
return $html;
return $newHtml;
}
Lazy Load XT may be loaded from jsDelivr CDN
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.lazyloadxt/1.0.0/jquery.lazyloadxt.min.js"></script>
or CDNJS CDN
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery.lazyloadxt/1.0.0/jquery.lazyloadxt.min.js"></script>
Note that any of Lazy Load XT
dist files may be loaded from CDN, not only
jquery.lazyloadxt.min.js.
1.1.0 (11.01.2016): jQLight script, remove lazy-hidden class for non-img elements, fix lazy loading if there is one image only, fix issues in bg, srcset, and video addons, new addons for Bootstrap and jQueryMobile events
1.0.6 (19.11.2014): fix work of srcset addons in IE6-8
1.0.5 (05.06.2014): fix picture and script addons
1.0.4 (30.05.2014): fix calls to each() method
1.0.3 (28.05.2014): support DOMstatic library (
attr,
class,
data,
event,
selector, and
type modules are required); fix loading of images on browser's tab activation
1.0.2 (05.03.2014): fix work in jQuery Mobile 1.4
1.0.1 (16.02.2014): fix triggering
lazyload and
lazyerror
events in
scrset and
picture addons
1.0.0 (16.01.2014): new
forceLoad option,
classNojs
option is removed in flavour of
options.oninit.removeClass,
lazyloadall event is renamed to
lazycomplete,
new
oncomplete option, fix work with Zepto, fix work in some old mobile browsers, default value for
selector
option is set to
img[data-src], lazy events are triggered after corresponding on handlers, new
lazystart event,
remove "simple" version from build.
0.8.12 (12.01.2014): significant performance improvement,
fix work in BlackBerry 5, fix
checkDuplicates options
0.8.11 (10.01.2014): fix to work in browsers without
scroll event (e.g. Opera Mini), handle
touchmove event for better response on mobile devices.
0.8.10 (07.01.2014): bugfix "video" addon, remove loading of
bootstrap.js in
zepto.htm demo.
0.8.9 (06.01.2014):
checkDuplicates option, fix srcset
addon, speed up work with jQuery
0.8.8 (26.12.2013): Fix sharing $el.lazyLoadXT object, support $(window).lazyLoadXT({...}) call with overrides parameter
0.8.7 (26.12.2013): New "picture" addon, feature to pass
original jQuery element object (with
.lazyLoadXT.srcAttr property) to
init and
show callbacks/event handlers,
support empty value for
data-lazy-widget attribute in
widget addon, minor fixes/improvements, horizontal scroll
demo, infinite scroll demo
0.8.6 (18.12.2013): New "widget" addon, support of per element options
0.8.5 (15.12.2013): New addons, "simple" version,
lazyloadall event, slight reduce minified size
0.8.4 (12.12.2013): Fixed check of removed elements,
support of
$.lazyLoadXT.videoPoster parameter, additional examples in
src (srcset polyfill, transparent
placeholder for IE6/7)
0.8.3 (10.12.2013): Speed up initialization,
new
forceEvent option, additional examples of extendability in
/src directory
0.8.2 (08.12.2013): Built-in support of videos in
jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js
0.8.1 (06.12.2013): Add support of
lazyinit,
lazyshow,
lazyload, and
lazyerror events
0.8.0 (05.12.2013): Initial release
Lazy Load XT is licensed under the MIT license