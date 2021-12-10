Lazy Load XT jQuery plugin

Mobile-oriented, fast and extensible jQuery plugin for lazy loading of images/videos.

Currently tested in IE 6-11, Chrome 1-47, Firefox 1.5-43.0, Safari 3-9, Opera 10.6-34.0, iOS 5-9, Android 2.3-5.1, Amazon Kindle Fire 2 and HD 8.9, Opera Mini 7.

Requires jQuery 1.7+, Zepto 1.0+, DOMtastic 0.7.3+ built with --jquery-compat , or jQLight.

Download / Install

Effects:

Addons:

Install and manage Lazy Load XT using Bower

bower install lazyloadxt

Install and manage using NPM

npm install lazyloadxt

Get full snapshot of Lazy Load XT: lazy-load-xt-master.zip

If you have any feature to request or bug to report please use GitHub issues.

Usage

First of all it's necessary to load jQuery and Lazy Load XT script. There are two versions of Lazy Load XT:

jquery.lazyloadxt.js , standard version for lazy loading of images only. jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js , version with included video addon for lazy loading of both images and videos.

To make media elements ( img , video , source , iframe ) to be lazy loaded, rename src attribute to data-src . It is highly recommended to set width and height attributes. Optionally you can add a placeholder src to bypass HTML validators:

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < img data-src = "lazy.jpg" width = "100" height = "100" >

PS. In src directory you can found jquery.lazyloadxt.simple.js , it is initial LazyLoadXT version of minimal size with excluded support of on handlers, lazy events, blankImage option and addons.

jQLight

LazyLoadXT may be used without jQuery framework by loading small jqlight.lazyloadxt.min.js script (1.3KiB gzipped):

< script src = "jqlight.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < img data-src = "lazy.jpg" width = "100" height = "100" >

Note: currently jquery.lazyloadxt.bg.js addon is not supported by jQLight.

Demo

Demo: ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt

Advanced initialization

There are two ways to initialize elements if auto initialization doesn't suit you:

$(window).lazyLoadXT(); to initialize all elements matching $.lazyLoadXT.selector $(elements).lazyLoadXT(); to initialize all selected elements.

For example, $(container).find(selector).lazyLoadXT(); initializes elements matching selector inside container .

You can pass optional argument to override default $.lazyLoadXT options. The following options only may be overridden: srcAttr , edgeX , edgeY , visibleOnly , blankImage , checkDuplicates , scrollContainer .

Note: don’t forget to disable auto initialization with $.lazyLoadXT.autoInit=false; if you like to use manual initialization of all elements.

To manually show elements (may be necessary for integrating Lazy Load XT with some 3rdparty plugins), call $(elements).lazyLoadXT({show: true}); .

Browsers with disabled JavaScript

As JavaScript may be disabled in the browser (e.g. it may be a feature phone with limited javascript support or browser with Noscript addon), it is usually recommended to add a fallback image in <noscript> tag, mark initial image with class="lazy" attribute and hide it using CSS (otherwise browsers with disabled javascript will display both images). Lazy Load XT plugin removes this class ( oninit.removeClass option) at image initialization. So, final code should be like:

img .lazy { display : none; }

< img class = "lazy" data-src = "lazy.jpg" width = "100" height = "100" > < noscript > < img src = "lazy.jpg" width = "100" height = "100" > </ noscript >

We recommend to keep the order of attributes in both <img> tags, because of such a code will be effectively gzipped.

Alternative approach is based on tagging images/videos with <script> tag. It is realized using jquery.lazyloadxt.script.js addon and is described in corresponding addon’s section (note that this approach is experimental and currently is not compatible with AJAX).

Options

The plugin is very extensible and supports a lot of options that are stored in $.lazyLoadXT object:

$.extend($.lazyLoadXT, { edgeY : 200 , srcAttr : 'data-src' });

You can either create this object before loading of jquery.lazyloadxt.js , or extend it after loading (but before jQuery's ready event).

autoInit : auto initialization of the plugin, that is processing of all elements matching selector selector in jQuery's ready event, if it is disabled you have to do such initialization manually as explained in Advanced initialization section (default true )

: auto initialization of the plugin, that is processing of all elements matching selector in jQuery's event, if it is disabled you have to do such initialization manually as explained in Advanced initialization section (default ) selector : selector for elements that should be lazy-loaded (default 'img[data-src]' )

: selector for elements that should be lazy-loaded (default ) srcAttr : attribute containing actual src path, see example below in [Hi-DPI (Retina) images] (#hi-dpi-retina-images) section (default 'data-src' )

: attribute containing actual path, see example below in [Hi-DPI (Retina) images] (#hi-dpi-retina-images) section (default ) blankImage : blank image for used until actual image is not loaded (default is transparent 1x1 gif image in data-uri format '' )

: blank image for used until actual image is not loaded (default is transparent 1x1 gif image in data-uri format ) edgeY : expand visible page area (viewport) in vertical direction by specified amount of pixels, so that elements start to load even if they are not visible, but will be visible after scroll by edgeY pixels (default 0 )

: expand visible page area (viewport) in vertical direction by specified amount of pixels, so that elements start to load even if they are not visible, but will be visible after scroll by pixels (default ) edgeX : expand visible page area in horizontal direction by specified amount of pixels (default 0 )

: expand visible page area in horizontal direction by specified amount of pixels (default ) throttle : time interval (in ms) to check for visible elements, the plugin uses it to speed up page work in the case of flow of page change events (default 99 )

: time interval (in ms) to check for visible elements, the plugin uses it to speed up page work in the case of flow of page change events (default ) visibleOnly : being disabled this option forces the plugin to check element position only, but not to check that it is actually visible (default true )

: being disabled this option forces the plugin to check element position only, but not to check that it is actually visible (default ) checkDuplicates : prevent re-add lazy-loaded elements (default true )

: prevent re-add lazy-loaded elements (default ) scrollContainer : set scroll container ( overflow: scroll ) for adding elements (default null ),

: set scroll container ( ) for adding elements (default ), forceLoad : load all elements without checking for visibility (default false )

: load all elements without checking for visibility (default ) loadEvent : space-separated list of events when the plugin starts to found new elements matching selector (default 'pageshow' to check AJAX-loaded content in jQueryMobile and to support backward navigation in iPhone)

: space-separated list of events when the plugin starts to found new elements matching (default to check AJAX-loaded content in jQueryMobile and to support backward navigation in iPhone) updateEvent : space-separated list of events when the plugin starts to check what elements are visible in current viewport (default 'load orientationchange resize scroll' )

: space-separated list of events when the plugin starts to check what elements are visible in current viewport (default ) forceEvent : space-separated list of events when the plugin starts to load all images independently of are they visible or not (default '' )

: space-separated list of events when the plugin starts to load all images independently of are they visible or not (default ) oninit : handler called when the plugin push elements into internal list of "lazy" elements, it may be either a function (DOM element is accessible using this object) or an object with addClass and/or removeClass properties ( addClass is a space-separated list of class names that should be added to the elements, and removeClass contains class names that should be removed, removeClass has higher priority in the case of identical class names) (default {removeClass: 'lazy'} )

: handler called when the plugin push elements into internal list of "lazy" elements, it may be either a function (DOM element is accessible using object) or an object with and/or properties ( is a space-separated list of class names that should be added to the elements, and contains class names that should be removed, has higher priority in the case of identical class names) (default ) onshow : handler called when an element appears in viewport area, it may be either a function or an object by analogy to oninit handler, see example below in Spinner section (default {addClass: 'lazy-hidden'} )

: handler called when an element appears in viewport area, it may be either a function or an object by analogy to handler, see example below in Spinner section (default ) onload : handler called when element is successfully loaded, it may be either a function or an object by analogy to oninit handler (default {removeClass: 'lazy-hidden', addClass: 'lazy-loaded'} )

: handler called when element is successfully loaded, it may be either a function or an object by analogy to handler (default ) onerror : handler called when browser cannot load the element, it may be either a function or an object by analogy to oninit handler (default {removeClass: 'lazy-hidden'} )

: handler called when browser cannot load the element, it may be either a function or an object by analogy to handler (default ) oncomplete: handler called when all lazy-loaded elements are loaded (default null )

Events

Lazy Load XT plugin triggers following events for loading elements (after call to corresponding handler in $.lazyLoadXT options):

lazystart , (triggered on window ) before plugin's initialization code (binding to events, etc.)

, (triggered on ) before plugin's initialization code (binding to events, etc.) lazyinit , the plugin push element into internal list of "lazy" elements

, the plugin push element into internal list of "lazy" elements lazyshow , element appears in viewport area

, element appears in viewport area lazyload , element is successfully loaded

, element is successfully loaded lazyerror , browser cannot load the element

, browser cannot load the element lazycomplete (triggered on <html> element), internal list of lazy-loaded elements is empty, that is all elements are loaded or loading.

Unlike global handlers $.lazyLoadXT , using these events it's possible to assign individual handlers for media elements.

More than images

Images are not the only page elements that may be lazy loaded. Though default value for $.lazyLoadXT.selector is 'img' , you can append it by iframe to use lazy-loading for iframes, video for videos, etc. Full list of supported tags include all tags with src attribute: <audio> , <embed> , <frame> , <iframe> , <img> , <video> , <input type="image"> .

We distribute special "extra" version of the plugin with additional code for lazyloading of <video> elements and <iframe> ed YouTube videos. To use this version, it’s necessary to just load jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js instead of jquery.lazyloadxt.js .

<iframe> -embedded Videos (YouTube, Vimeo, etc.)

Most of video hostings allow to embed videos as <iframe> elements (e.g. Youtube, Vimeo, DailyMotion, and even KickStarter) and they may be lazy loaded in the way similar to images (by replacing src attribute by data-src ):

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js" > </ script >

< iframe width = "420" height = "315" data-src = "//www.youtube.com/embed/uOzO9O15gwI?rel=0" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/youtube-iframe.htm

Support <video> tag

It is easy too, just replace src attribute by data-src and poster by data-poster (if exists).

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js" > </ script >

< video data-poster = "/path/to/poster.jpg" width = "320" height = "240" controls > < source data-src = "/path/to/video.mp4" type = 'video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' > < source data-src = "/path/to/video.ogv" type = 'video/ogg; codecs="theora, vorbis"' > </ video > < video data-src = "/path/to/video2.mp4" width = "320" height = "240" controls > </ video >

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/video-html5.htm

Extendability

Lazy Load XT plugin may be easily extended using oninit , onshow , onload and onerror handlers. Some examples are listed below.

Spinner

Some effects may be easily added by using lazy-hidden and lazy-loaded css classes. For example, to display animated spinner while image is loading, just load jquery.lazyloadxt.spinner.css css file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "jquery.lazyloadxt.spinner.css" >

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/spinner.htm

Fade-in animation

To add fade-in animation just load jquery.lazyloadxt.fadein.css CSS file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "jquery.lazyloadxt.fadein.css" >

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/fadein.htm

It's possible to use a lot of animation effects (like bounce, flip, rotate, etc.) from animate.css project by altering $.lazyLoadXT.onload.addClass option:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "animate.min.css" >

$.lazyLoadXT.onload.addClass = 'animated bounceOutLeft' ;

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/animatecss.htm

Horizontal scroll

Lazy Load XT checks that an image is in viewport in both vertical and horizontal dimensions, so that it is easy to make lazy loading of images in horizontal scroller. Let's assume that your html markup of scroller is something like

< div class = "wrapper" > < img data-src = "/path/to/image/1" width = "600" height = "300" > < img data-src = "/path/to/image/2" width = "600" height = "300" > < img data-src = "/path/to/image/3" width = "600" height = "300" > < img data-src = "/path/to/image/4" width = "600" height = "300" > </ div >

with following CSS rules to make .wrapper scrollable in horizontal direction and images to be alined:

.wrapper { overflow-x : scroll; overflow-y : hidden; white-space : nowrap; } .wrapper > img { display : inline-block; * display : inline; * zoom : 1 ; }

Then all that you need is to proxy scroll event from .wrapper element to window because of scroll event is not bubbled automatically. It may be easily done using scrollContainer option:

$.lazyLoadXT.scrollContainer = '.wrapper' ;

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/horizontal.htm

Infinite scroll

Using Lazy Load XT it is easily to get "infinite scroll" effect. Just put a marker element at the end of list

< div id = "marker" > </ div >

and load next part of elements in lazyshow handler, e.g.:

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#marker' ).on( 'lazyshow' , function ( ) { $.ajax({...}).done( function ( responseText ) { $( window ).lazyLoadXT(); $( '#marker' ).lazyLoadXT({ visibleOnly : false , checkDuplicates : false }); }); }).lazyLoadXT({ visibleOnly : false }); });

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/infinite.htm

Hi-DPI (Retina) images

The code below allows you to use data-src-3x attribute for screens with 3x density (e.g. Samsung Galaxy S4), data-src-2x for 2x density (e.g. iPhones 4+), and data-src-1.5x for 1.5x density (e.g. HTC Incredible S).

( function ( $, dpr ) { if (dpr> 1 ) $.lazyLoadXT.srcAttr = 'data-src-' + (dpr > 2 ? '3x' : (dpr > 1.5 ? '2x' : '1.5x' )); })(jQuery, window .devicePixelRatio || 1 );

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/retina.htm

But in real world it's better to set srcAttr function and choose most suitable image URL among existing ones. Or set src attribute in lazyshow event, like it is done in Responsive images and srcset addon.

AJAX

If you use jQuery-based AJAX navigation and don't like to change existing AJAX callbacks, you can apply lazy loading to new loaded content using ajaxComplete event. Note that $.lazyLoadXT.loadEvent = 'pageshow ajaxComplete'; may not work correctly because of content is not added to the page at the time of ajaxComplete event, that's why it's better to postpone initialization by setTimeout :

$( window ).on( 'ajaxComplete' , function ( ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { $( window ).lazyLoadXT(); }, 50 ); });

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/ajax.htm

Support of IE6/7

Lazy Load XT uses Data-URI-encoded transparent image for images outside of viewport (though this image may be visible during fast page scroll or in print preview). As IE 6 and 7 don't support Data-URI, you can change image for that browsers:

if ( parseInt (navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase().split( 'msie' )[ 1 ] || 8 , 10 ) < 8 ) $.lazyLoadXT.blankImage = '//upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/d/d0/Clear.gif' ;

Addons

Lazy Load XT may be easily extended to support other lazyloading-related things. Some examples are part of Lazy Load XT project and listed below.

Bootstrap and jQueryMobile

To support Bootstrap and jQueryMobile frameworks, use <script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.bootstrap.js"></script> and <script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.jquerymobile.js"></script> addons, correspondingly. These addons recheck visible images each time related javascript plugin (e.g. Bootstrap's Carousel or jQueryMobile's Panel) changes page content.

Video

Support of video elements in extra version of Lazy Load XT is just an addon that is combined with base version of the script. That is loading of

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js" > </ script >

is identical to loading of

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.video.js" > </ script >

Options

$.lazyLoadXT.videoPoster name of attribute with path to background image (by default 'data-poster' ).

Note: this addon append iframe[data-src] to $.lazyLoadXT.selector , so if you change $.lazyLoadXT.srcAttr option, selector option should be altered properly.

Responsive images

There are two addons for responsive images:

srcset for lazy loading of images with polyfill for srcset attribute. picture for lazy loading of images with polyfill for <picture> tag.

srcset addon allows to combine lazy loading and responsive images description in data-srcset attribute of <img> tag. Format of responsive images description is based on srcset attribute draft of HTML extension for adaptive images:

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.srcset.js" > </ script >

< img data-srcset = "image-hd.jpg 2x, image-phone.jpg 360w, image-phone-hd.jpg 360w 2x" >

It's possible to simplify images description using data-srcset-base and data-srcset-ext attributes, so that actual images URI is concatenation of data-srcset-base , chosen part of data-src description, and data-srcset-ext :

< img data-srcset-base = "image" data-srcset-ext = ".jpg" data-srcset = "-hd 2x, -phone 360w, -phone-hd 360w 2x" >

If you like to have fallback image name to be data-srcset-base + data-srcset-ext ( image.jpg in above example), just put comma at the end of data-srcset description: data-srcset="-hd 2x, -phone 360w, -phone-hd 360w 2x," . Note that this addon doesn't require browser to support srcset attribute.

Options

$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetAttr name of attribute with srcset -based description (by default 'data-srcset' ).

$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetExtended enable support of srcsetBaseAttr and srcsetExtAttr options (by default true ).

$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetBaseAttr name of attribute with prefix for image URI (by default 'data-srcset-base' ).

$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetExtAttr name of attribute with suffix for image URI (by default 'data-srcset-ext' ).

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/srcset.htm

picture addon is based on <picture> tag draft of HTML extension for adaptive images. Just rename <source> tags to <br> , src attribute to data-src , and add few CSS rules to make <picture> block element in browsers that don't support it:

picture { display : block; } picture > br { display : none; } img { max-width : 100% ; height : auto ; }

< script src = "../dist/jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "../dist/jquery.lazyloadxt.picture.js" > </ script >

< picture width = "640" height = "480" > < br data-src = "small320.jpg" > < br media = "(min-width: 321px)" data-src = "medium480.jpg" > < br media = "(min-width: 481px)" data-src = "large640.jpg" > < noscript > < img data-src = "large640.jpg" > </ noscript > < p > Image caption </ p > </ picture >

Note: currently data-srcset attribute is not supported by this addon, but most likely further both srcset and picture addons will be merged into single one, so that srcset format for responsive images will be supported by <img> and <picture> tags.

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/picture.htm

Widgets

Images and videos are not the only heavy parts of the page. Nowadays it's hard to find website that doesn't use widgets for different social medias (like Twitter, Facebook, Google+, etc.). If integration with such resource is done using <iframe> tag, you can use "extra" version of Lazy Load XT to make it lazy loaded:

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js" > </ script >

< iframe data-src = "http://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=http%3A%2F%2Fressio.github.io%2Flazy-load-xt&width&layout=button_count&action=recommend&show_faces=true&share=true&height=21" scrolling = "no" frameborder = "0" style = "border:none; overflow:hidden; height:21px;" allowTransparency = "true" > </ iframe >

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/widget-iframe.htm

But in most cases JavaScript is used to embed widgets. Specially for this case we have universal jquery.lazyloadxt.widget.js addon that allows to add some html code to the page when other element become visible. The code should wrapped in html comment inside a div with assigned id attribute, and the element should have data-lazy-widget attribute with value of that id :

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.widget.js" > </ script >

< div data-lazy-widget = "gplus" class = "g-plusone" data-annotation = "inline" data-width = "300" > </ div > < div id = "gplus" > </ div >

If data-lazy-widget attribute has empty value, the element itself is used as wrapper:

< div data-lazy-widget > </ div >

Options:

$.lazyLoadXT.widgetAttr name of attribute with id of commented html code (by default 'data-lazy-widget' ). Note: widgetAttr option should be set before loading of jquery.lazyloadxt.widget.js as it is used to alter $.lazyLoadXT.selector option.

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/widget.htm

It is another issue of lazy loading: if user prints the page, only loaded images will be printed. This addon allows to start loading of all images just after browser switch to print mode to render page. Note that this feature is browser-dependent and currently it works correctly in IE only. In Chrome browser caches page state until user change print options (printer, page orientation, margins, etc.). In Firefox and Safari addon works if user chooses Print Preview before actual print (as they don't wait until images will be loaded). In Opera it works starting from 15.0 release (Presto didn't support both beforeprint event and matchMedia listeners).

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.print.js" > </ script >

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/print.htm

Background image

This addon allows you to use lazy-loading technique for background images of any tag.

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.bg.js" > </ script >

< div data-bg = "/path/to/image.png" > ... </ div >

Above code set background-image CSS property to /path/to/image.png as soon div element becomes visible in viewport area.

Options:

$.lazyLoadXT.bgAttr name of attribute with path to background image (by default 'data-bg' ). Note: option should be set before loading of jquery.lazyloadxt.bg.js as it is used to alter $.lazyLoadXT.selector option.

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/bg.htm

<script> -based tagging

The main problem of lazy loading is necessity to duplicate <img> tag in <noscript> wrapper to support browsers with disabled JavaScript. As an alternative way, jquery.lazyloadxt.script.js addon allows to prepend tag <img> tag by <script> in the following form (without duplicating and renaming src to data-src ):

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.script.js" > </ script >

< script > L() </ script > < img src = "/path/to/image.jpg" > < script > Lb() </ script > < video > < source src = "/path/to/video.mp4" > </ video > < script > Le() </ script > < script > Lb( 'iframe' ) </ script > < iframe src = "/path/to/iframe.htm" > </ iframe > < script > Le() </ script >

Here L() is function that should be called before self-closed tag like <img> and <input> (optional argument is the tag name of lazy loaded element, by default 'img' ), Lb() should be called before other tags like <video> and <iframe> (optional argument is the tag name of lazy loaded element, by default 'video' ), and Le() should be called after corresponding closing tag.

Options:

$.lazyLoadXT.srcsetAttr name of attribute with responsive rules in srcset format, $.lazyLoadXT.srcsetBaseAttr name of attribute for URL prefix, $.lazyLoadXT.srcsetExtAttr name of attribute for URL suffix

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/script-tag.htm

Deferred autoload

This is very simple addon (just few lines of code) that loads all images after specified time after page loading. That is loading of images doesn't affect loading of CSSes and JavaScripts, and time to initial website rendering will be decreased.

< script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.lazyloadxt.autoload.js" > </ script >

Options:

$.lazyLoadXT.autoLoadTime time interval between load page event and start of image loading (in ms, default is 50)

Demo: http://ressio.github.io/lazy-load-xt/demo/autoload.htm

Example of page preparation in PHP

Instead of manipulating <img> tags directly (that is to replace src by data-src , add <noscript> fallback image, etc.), it's possible to do html page postprocessing using [your favorite] language. Here is example of how to do it using PHP:

function addLazyLoading ($html) { $dom = new DOMDocument(); if (!@$dom->loadHTML( '<?xml encoding="UTF-8">' . $html)) return $html; foreach ($dom->childNodes as $item) if ($item->nodeType === XML_PI_NODE) { $dom->removeChild($item); break ; } $dom->encoding = 'UTF-8' ; $images = $dom->getElementsByTagName( 'img' ); $blankImage = '' ; for ($i = $images->length - 1 ; $i >= 0 ; $i--) { $node = $images->item($i); $clone = $node->cloneNode(); $noscript = $dom->createElement( 'noscript' ); $noscript->appendChild($clone); $node->parentNode->insertBefore($noscript, $node); $node->setAttribute( 'data-src' , $node->getAttribute( 'src' )); $node->setAttribute( 'src' , $blankImage); $node->setAttribute( 'class' , trim($node->getAttribute( 'class' ) . ' lazy' )); } $newHtml = $dom->saveHTML(); if (!$newHtml) return $html; return $newHtml; }

CDN

Lazy Load XT may be loaded from jsDelivr CDN

< script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.lazyloadxt/1.0.0/jquery.lazyloadxt.min.js" > </ script >

or CDNJS CDN

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery.lazyloadxt/1.0.0/jquery.lazyloadxt.min.js" > </ script >

Note that any of Lazy Load XT dist files may be loaded from CDN, not only jquery.lazyloadxt.min.js .

Version History

1.1.0 (11.01.2016): jQLight script, remove lazy-hidden class for non-img elements, fix lazy loading if there is one image only, fix issues in bg, srcset, and video addons, new addons for Bootstrap and jQueryMobile events

1.0.6 (19.11.2014): fix work of srcset addons in IE6-8

1.0.5 (05.06.2014): fix picture and script addons

1.0.4 (30.05.2014): fix calls to each() method

1.0.3 (28.05.2014): support DOMstatic library ( attr , class , data , event , selector , and type modules are required); fix loading of images on browser's tab activation

1.0.2 (05.03.2014): fix work in jQuery Mobile 1.4

1.0.1 (16.02.2014): fix triggering lazyload and lazyerror events in scrset and picture addons

1.0.0 (16.01.2014): new forceLoad option, classNojs option is removed in flavour of options.oninit.removeClass , lazyloadall event is renamed to lazycomplete , new oncomplete option, fix work with Zepto, fix work in some old mobile browsers, default value for selector option is set to img[data-src] , lazy events are triggered after corresponding on handlers, new lazystart event, remove "simple" version from build.

0.8.12 (12.01.2014): significant performance improvement, fix work in BlackBerry 5, fix checkDuplicates options

0.8.11 (10.01.2014): fix to work in browsers without scroll event (e.g. Opera Mini), handle touchmove event for better response on mobile devices.

0.8.10 (07.01.2014): bugfix "video" addon, remove loading of bootstrap.js in zepto.htm demo.

0.8.9 (06.01.2014): checkDuplicates option, fix srcset addon, speed up work with jQuery

0.8.8 (26.12.2013): Fix sharing $el.lazyLoadXT object, support $(window).lazyLoadXT({...}) call with overrides parameter

0.8.7 (26.12.2013): New "picture" addon, feature to pass original jQuery element object (with .lazyLoadXT.srcAttr property) to init and show callbacks/event handlers, support empty value for data-lazy-widget attribute in widget addon, minor fixes/improvements, horizontal scroll demo, infinite scroll demo

0.8.6 (18.12.2013): New "widget" addon, support of per element options

0.8.5 (15.12.2013): New addons, "simple" version, lazyloadall event, slight reduce minified size

0.8.4 (12.12.2013): Fixed check of removed elements, support of $.lazyLoadXT.videoPoster parameter, additional examples in src (srcset polyfill, transparent placeholder for IE6/7)

0.8.3 (10.12.2013): Speed up initialization, new forceEvent option, additional examples of extendability in /src directory

0.8.2 (08.12.2013): Built-in support of videos in jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js

0.8.1 (06.12.2013): Add support of lazyinit , lazyshow , lazyload , and lazyerror events

0.8.0 (05.12.2013): Initial release

License

Lazy Load XT is licensed under the MIT license