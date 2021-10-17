Dependency-free library for lazyloading iframes. Demo
Because embedded content takes time to load.
Lazyframe creates a responsive placeholder for embedded content and requests it when the user interacts with it. This decreases the page load and idle time.
Lazyframe comes with brand-like themes for Youtube and Vimeo.
NPM
$ npm install lazyframe --save
Bower
$ bower install lazyframe
JavaScript ES6 imports
import lazyframe from "lazyframe";
Include JavaScript in html
<script src="dist/lazyframe.min.js"></script>
Sass import
@import 'src/scss/lazyframe'
Include css in html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/lazyframe.css" />
// Passing a selector
lazyframe(".lazyframe");
// Passing a nodelist
let elements = document.querySelectorAll(".lazyframe");
lazyframe(elements);
// Passing a jQuery object
let elements = $(".lazyframe");
lazyframe(elements);
You can pass general options to lazyframe on initialization. Element-specific options (most options) are set on data attributes on the element itself.
General options and corresponding defaults
lazyframe(elements, {
debounce: 250,
lazyload: true,
autoplay: true,
// Callbacks
onLoad: (lazyframe) => console.log(lazyframe),
onAppend: (iframe) => console.log(iframe),
onThumbnailLoad: (img) => console.log(img),
});
debounce
Value (in milliseconds) for when the update function should run after the user has scrolled. More here
lazyload
Set this to
false if you want all API calls and local images to be loaded on page load (instead of when the element is in view).
autoplay
Set this to
false to remove autoplay from the
allow attribute on the iframe tag i.e if set this to
false if you want don't want your Youtube video to automatically start playing once the user clicks on the play icon.
onLoad
Callback function for when a element is initialized.
onAppend
Callback function for when the iframe is appended to DOM.
onThumbnailLoad
Callback function with the thumbnail URL
<div
class="lazyframe"
data-vendor=""
data-title=""
data-thumbnail=""
data-src=""
data-ratio="1:1"
data-initinview="false"
data-autoplay="false"
></div>
data-vendor
Attribute for theming lazyframe. Currently supported values are
youtube,
youtube_nocookie and
vimeo.
data-title
Attribute for custom title. Leave empty to get value from noembed.com.
data-thumbnail
Attribute for custom thumbnail. Leave empty to get value from noembed.com.
data-src
The source of what you want to lazyload.
data-ratio
The ratio of the lazyframe. Possible values: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1
data-initinview
Set this to true if you want the resource to execute (for example video to play) when the element is in view.
MIT. © 2016 Viktor Bergehall