Lazyframe

Dependency-free library for lazyloading iframes. Demo

Because embedded content takes time to load.

Youtube – 11 requests ≈ 580kb

– 11 requests ≈ 580kb Google maps – 52 requests ≈ 580kb

– 52 requests ≈ 580kb Vimeo – 8 requests ≈ 145kb

Lazyframe creates a responsive placeholder for embedded content and requests it when the user interacts with it. This decreases the page load and idle time.

Lazyframe comes with brand-like themes for Youtube and Vimeo.

Install

NPM

$ npm install lazyframe --save

Bower

$ bower install lazyframe

Import

JavaScript ES6 imports

import lazyframe from "lazyframe" ;

Include JavaScript in html

< script src = "dist/lazyframe.min.js" > </ script >

Sass import

@import 'src/scss/lazyframe'

Include css in html

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/lazyframe.css" />

Initialize

lazyframe( ".lazyframe" ); let elements = document .querySelectorAll( ".lazyframe" ); lazyframe(elements); let elements = $( ".lazyframe" ); lazyframe(elements);

Options

You can pass general options to lazyframe on initialization. Element-specific options (most options) are set on data attributes on the element itself.

General options and corresponding defaults

lazyframe(elements, { debounce : 250 , lazyload : true , autoplay : true , onLoad : ( lazyframe ) => console .log(lazyframe), onAppend : ( iframe ) => console .log(iframe), onThumbnailLoad : ( img ) => console .log(img), });

debounce

Value (in milliseconds) for when the update function should run after the user has scrolled. More here

lazyload

Set this to false if you want all API calls and local images to be loaded on page load (instead of when the element is in view).

autoplay

Set this to false to remove autoplay from the allow attribute on the iframe tag i.e if set this to false if you want don't want your Youtube video to automatically start playing once the user clicks on the play icon.

onLoad

Callback function for when a element is initialized.

onAppend

Callback function for when the iframe is appended to DOM.

onThumbnailLoad

Callback function with the thumbnail URL

Element-specific options

< div class = "lazyframe" data-vendor = "" data-title = "" data-thumbnail = "" data-src = "" data-ratio = "1:1" data-initinview = "false" data-autoplay = "false" > </ div >

Attribute for theming lazyframe. Currently supported values are youtube , youtube_nocookie and vimeo .

Attribute for custom title. Leave empty to get value from noembed.com.

Attribute for custom thumbnail. Leave empty to get value from noembed.com.

The source of what you want to lazyload.

The ratio of the lazyframe. Possible values: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1

Set this to true if you want the resource to execute (for example video to play) when the element is in view.

License

MIT. © 2016 Viktor Bergehall