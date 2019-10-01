AI chat bot service.

Lazy allows you create awesome chat bot with no longer know ai!

Just teach lazy 4 your phase case!

Let him answer you instead!

You can try in telegram already: Lets chat with @LazyAIBot, my Turkish friends already teached somethings like as greetings. If you want host on your own, go ahead do this!

Create telegram bot

Telegram Bot Deploy:

Express HTTP Endpoint Deploy:

Nodejs Example Usages

Chat with lazy online in Turkish lazy

Node Usage

$> yarn add lazy.ai

const Lazy = require ( 'lazy.ai' ); async function start ( ) { const lazy = new Lazy(); await lazy.learn({ phrase : 'hello' , category : 'greetings' }) await lazy.learn({ phrase : 'hi' , category : 'greetings' }) await lazy.learn({ phrase : 'Hello there!' , category : 'greetings' }) await lazy.addAction({ category : 'greetings' , actions : 'http://localhost:3000/' }) await lazy.addResponse({ category : 'greetings' , response : 'Hi there!' }) await lazy.query({ phrase : "hello dude!" }) await lazy.getResponses({ category : 'greetings' }) await lazy.getCategories() } start();

Ruby Usage

$> gem install lazy.ai

require 'lazy.ai' lazy = Lazy.new( host: "lazy.herokuapp.com" ) puts lazy.learn( phrase: "hello" , category: "greetings" ) puts lazy.add_response( response: "Hello there" , category: "greetings" ) puts lazy.query( phrase: "hello dude!" ) puts lazy.get_responses( category: "greetings" ) puts lazy.get_categories() puts lazy.save() puts lazy.load()

Python Usage

$> pip install lazy-ai

import lazyai lazy = lazyai.Lazy() lazy.learn( "hello" , "greetings" ) lazy.add_response( "greetings" , "Hello world!" ) lazy.query( "hello dude!" ) lazy.get_responses( "greetings" ) lazy.get_categories() lazy.save() lazy.load()

Telegram Bot Usage

Learn something.. Add some greeting message.. / add greeting - Hello there! / add greeting - Hello buddy! Show categories Show responses Just quiet Save trained output Load trained output / load

Express HTTP Endpoint Usage

BASE URL: https://YOURAPPNAME.herokuapp.com/ Train sended data (phrase, category) POST /learn Forget trained data (phrase, category) POST /forget Add response in category (category, response) POST /response Add action in category (category, actions) POST /action Do query in trained data and response random response text. POST /query Get all trained categories (-) GET /categories Save trained data. GET /save Load already trained and saved data. GET / load Get responses order by category. GET / responses / :category

License & Contributors

Special thanks for ruby client @Yengas

Special thanks for python client @ahmetkotan

MIT © cagataycali