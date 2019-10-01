Lazy allows you create awesome chat bot with no longer know ai!
Just teach lazy 4 your phase case!
Let him answer you instead!
You can try in telegram already: Lets chat with @LazyAIBot, my Turkish friends already teached somethings like as greetings. If you want host on your own, go ahead do this!
# Or npm install --save lazy.ai
$> yarn add lazy.ai
const Lazy = require('lazy.ai');
async function start() {
const lazy = new Lazy();
// Learn ..
await lazy.learn({phrase: 'hello', category: 'greetings'})
await lazy.learn({phrase: 'hi', category: 'greetings'})
await lazy.learn({phrase: 'Hello there!', category: 'greetings'})
// Maybe add action ..
await lazy.addAction({category: 'greetings', actions: 'http://localhost:3000/'})
// Or add usual response ..
await lazy.addResponse({category: 'greetings', response: 'Hi there!'})
// Query.
await lazy.query({phrase: "hello dude!"})
// Helpers..
await lazy.getResponses({category: 'greetings'})
await lazy.getCategories()
}
// Dont forget start your function :)
start();
# Or Gemfile --> gem 'lazy.ai', '~> 0.0.1'
$> gem install lazy.ai
require 'lazy.ai'
# Change with a valid lazy chatbot server url.
lazy = Lazy.new(host: "lazy.herokuapp.com")
puts lazy.learn(phrase: "hello", category: "greetings")
puts lazy.add_response(response: "Hello there", category: "greetings")
puts lazy.query(phrase: "hello dude!")
puts lazy.get_responses(category: "greetings")
puts lazy.get_categories()
puts lazy.save()
puts lazy.load()
# Or python setup.py install
$> pip install lazy-ai
import lazyai
# Change with a valid lazy chatbot server url.
lazy = lazyai.Lazy()
lazy.learn("hello", "greetings")
lazy.add_response("greetings", "Hello world!")
lazy.query("hello dude!")
lazy.get_responses("greetings")
lazy.get_categories()
lazy.save()
lazy.load()
/add greeting - Hello there!
/add greeting - Hello buddy!
/load
POST /learn
POST /forget
POST /response
POST /action
POST /query
GET /categories
GET /save
GET /load
GET /responses/:category
Special thanks for ruby client @Yengas
Special thanks for python client @ahmetkotan
MIT © cagataycali