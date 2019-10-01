openbase logo
Readme

Lazy,

AI chat bot service.

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Lazy allows you create awesome chat bot with no longer know ai!

Just teach lazy 4 your phase case!

Let him answer you instead!

You can try in telegram already: Lets chat with @LazyAIBot, my Turkish friends already teached somethings like as greetings. If you want host on your own, go ahead do this!

Create telegram bot

Telegram Bot Deploy: Deploy

Express HTTP Endpoint Deploy: Deploy

Nodejs Example Usages

Chat with lazy online in Turkish lazy

Node Usage

# Or npm install --save lazy.ai
$> yarn add lazy.ai


const Lazy = require('lazy.ai');

async function start() {
  const lazy = new Lazy();

  // Learn ..
  await lazy.learn({phrase: 'hello', category: 'greetings'})
  await lazy.learn({phrase: 'hi', category: 'greetings'})
  await lazy.learn({phrase: 'Hello there!', category: 'greetings'})

  // Maybe add action ..
  await lazy.addAction({category: 'greetings', actions: 'http://localhost:3000/'})
  // Or add usual response ..
  await lazy.addResponse({category: 'greetings', response: 'Hi there!'})

  // Query.
  await lazy.query({phrase: "hello dude!"})

  // Helpers..
  await lazy.getResponses({category: 'greetings'})
  await lazy.getCategories()

}
// Dont forget start your function :)
start();

Ruby Usage

# Or Gemfile --> gem 'lazy.ai', '~> 0.0.1'
$> gem install lazy.ai

require 'lazy.ai'

# Change with a valid lazy chatbot server url.
lazy = Lazy.new(host: "lazy.herokuapp.com")

puts lazy.learn(phrase: "hello", category: "greetings")

puts lazy.add_response(response: "Hello there", category: "greetings")

puts lazy.query(phrase: "hello dude!")

puts lazy.get_responses(category: "greetings")

puts lazy.get_categories()

puts lazy.save()

puts lazy.load()

Python Usage

# Or python setup.py install
$> pip install lazy-ai

import lazyai

# Change with a valid lazy chatbot server url.
lazy = lazyai.Lazy()

lazy.learn("hello", "greetings")

lazy.add_response("greetings", "Hello world!")

lazy.query("hello dude!")

lazy.get_responses("greetings")

lazy.get_categories()

lazy.save()

lazy.load()

See in action

Telegram Bot Usage

Learn something..

Add some greeting message..

/add greeting - Hello there!
/add greeting - Hello buddy!

Show categories

Show responses

Just quiet

Save trained output

Load trained output

/load

Express HTTP Endpoint Usage

BASE URL: https://YOURAPPNAME.herokuapp.com/

Train sended data (phrase, category)

POST /learn

Forget trained data (phrase, category)

POST /forget

Add response in category (category, response)

POST /response

Add action in category (category, actions)

POST /action

Do query in trained data and response random response text.

POST /query

Get all trained categories (-)

GET /categories

Save trained data.

GET /save

Load already trained and saved data.

GET /load

Get responses order by category.

GET /responses/:category

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License & Contributors

Special thanks for ruby client @Yengas
Special thanks for python client @ahmetkotan

MIT © cagataycali

