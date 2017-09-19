There's a ton of great solutions for lazy loading now that simply do it better. Here's a couple of options you should check out;
This component only works with React Router 4 and Webpack 2 (because of System.import).
Installation:
npm install lazy-route or
yarn add lazy-route
How to use with React Router 4:
import {Match} from 'react-router'
import LazyRoute from 'lazy-route'
<Match
pattern="/myroute"
render={(props) => <LazyRoute {...props} component={import('./myComponent')} />}
/>
The component works, but I have yet to add tests and some polish to it, the plan is to add a customizable loader etc.