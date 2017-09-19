openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lr

lazy-route

by Martin
1.0.7 (see all)

Lazy/async route loading for React Router 4 through System.import

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

285

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lazy-route - Lazy route loading for React Router 4 through System.import

 ⚠️ DEPRECATED

There's a ton of great solutions for lazy loading now that simply do it better. Here's a couple of options you should check out;

Dependencies and requirements

This component only works with React Router 4 and Webpack 2 (because of System.import).

Usage

Installation:

npm install lazy-route or yarn add lazy-route

How to use with React Router 4:

import {Match} from 'react-router'
import LazyRoute from 'lazy-route'

<Match 
  pattern="/myroute"
  render={(props) => <LazyRoute {...props} component={import('./myComponent')} />}
/>

Upcoming features

The component works, but I have yet to add tests and some polish to it, the plan is to add a customizable loader etc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial