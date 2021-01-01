Require modules lazily

Install

$ npm install --save lazy -req

Usage

const lazyReq = require ( 'lazy-req' )( require ); const _ = lazyReq( 'lodash' ); _.isNumber( 2 ); _().isNumber( 2 ); _().isString( 'unicorn' ); const members = lazyReq( 'lodash' )( 'isNumber' , 'isString' ); const {isNumber, isString} = lazyReq( 'lodash' )( 'isNumber' , 'isString' ); const stuff = lazyReq( './math-lib' )( 'sum' , 'PHI' ); console .log(stuff.sum( 1 , 2 )); console .log(stuff.PHI);

Proxy support in Node.js 6 or later

If you use Node.js 6 or later, you can take advantage of ES2015 proxies and don't need to call it as a function.

const lazyReq = require ( 'lazy-req' ).proxy( require ); const _ = lazyReq( 'lodash' ); _.isNumber( 2 );

