lazy-req

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Import a module lazily

npm
GitHub
CDN

177K

225

1yr ago

10

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Deprecated!
Renamed to `import-lazy`.

Readme

lazy-req Build Status

Require modules lazily

Install

$ npm install --save lazy-req

Usage

// pass in `require` or a custom require function
const lazyReq = require('lazy-req')(require);
const _ = lazyReq('lodash');

// Where you would normally do
_.isNumber(2);

// You now instead call it as a function
_().isNumber(2);

// It's cached on consecutive calls
_().isString('unicorn');

// Extract lazy variations of the props you need
const members = lazyReq('lodash')('isNumber', 'isString');

// Useful when using destructuring assignment in ES2015
const {isNumber, isString} = lazyReq('lodash')('isNumber', 'isString');

// Works out of the box for functions and regular properties
const stuff = lazyReq('./math-lib')('sum', 'PHI');
console.log(stuff.sum(1, 2)); // => 3
console.log(stuff.PHI); // => 1.618033

Proxy support in Node.js 6 or later

If you use Node.js 6 or later, you can take advantage of ES2015 proxies and don't need to call it as a function.

const lazyReq = require('lazy-req').proxy(require);
const _ = lazyReq('lodash');

// No need to call it as a function but still lazily required
_.isNumber(2);
  • resolve-from - Resolve the path of a module from a given path
  • req-from - Require a module from a given path
  • resolve-pkg - Resolve the path of a package regardless of it having an entry point
  • lazy-value - Create a lazily evaluated value
  • define-lazy-prop - Define a lazily evaluated property on an object

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

