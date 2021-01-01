Require modules lazily
$ npm install --save lazy-req
// pass in `require` or a custom require function
const lazyReq = require('lazy-req')(require);
const _ = lazyReq('lodash');
// Where you would normally do
_.isNumber(2);
// You now instead call it as a function
_().isNumber(2);
// It's cached on consecutive calls
_().isString('unicorn');
// Extract lazy variations of the props you need
const members = lazyReq('lodash')('isNumber', 'isString');
// Useful when using destructuring assignment in ES2015
const {isNumber, isString} = lazyReq('lodash')('isNumber', 'isString');
// Works out of the box for functions and regular properties
const stuff = lazyReq('./math-lib')('sum', 'PHI');
console.log(stuff.sum(1, 2)); // => 3
console.log(stuff.PHI); // => 1.618033
If you use Node.js 6 or later, you can take advantage of ES2015 proxies and don't need to call it as a function.
const lazyReq = require('lazy-req').proxy(require);
const _ = lazyReq('lodash');
// No need to call it as a function but still lazily required
_.isNumber(2);
