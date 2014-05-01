openbase logo
lazy-property

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.0 (see all)

Lazy initialization for object properties

Documentation
334K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

lazy-property

Adds a lazily initialized property to an object.

Example

var addLazyProperty = require("lazy-property")

var obj = {}

addLazyProperty(obj, "foo", function() {
  console.log("initialized!")
  return "bar"
})

//Access the property
console.log(obj.foo)
console.log(obj.foo)

//Prints out:
//
//    initialized!
//    bar
//    bar
//

Install

npm install lazy-property

API

require("lazy-property")(obj, name, init[, enumerable])

Adds a lazily initialized property to the object.

  • obj is the object to add the property to
  • name is the name of the property
  • init is a function that computes the value of the property
  • enumerable if the property is enumerable (default false)

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

