Adds a lazily initialized property to an object.
var addLazyProperty = require("lazy-property")
var obj = {}
addLazyProperty(obj, "foo", function() {
console.log("initialized!")
return "bar"
})
//Access the property
console.log(obj.foo)
console.log(obj.foo)
//Prints out:
//
// initialized!
// bar
// bar
//
npm install lazy-property
require("lazy-property")(obj, name, init[, enumerable])
Adds a lazily initialized property to the object.
obj is the object to add the property to
name is the name of the property
init is a function that computes the value of the property
enumerable if the property is enumerable (default
false)
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License