Getting Started

Lazy Line Painter can be setup with minimal effort as per the Quick Start instructions.



However if a GUI is more your thing, be sure to use the Lazy Line Composer.

A free Online Editor developed specifically for SVG path animation.

npm i lazy-line-painter

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/lazy-line-painter@1.9.4/lib/lazy-line-painter-1.9.4.min.js" > </ script >

< script src = "./libs/lazylinepainter-1.9.4.js" > </ script >







Quick Start

The most basic, no-frills implementation;

import LazyLinePainter from 'lazy-line-painter' let el = document .querySelector( '#my-svg' ) let myAnimation = new LazyLinePainter(el, { strokeWidth : 10 }) myAnimation.paint()







Documentation

Configuration

Configure on initialisation

On initialise you can pass lazylinepainter a config object as an argument containing the attritubes you wish to alter across the entire svg.

All config properties are optional.

Style attributes set in the config will override css styles.

let config = { 'strokeWidth' 'strokeColor' 'strokeCap' 'strokeJoin' 'strokeOpacity' 'strokeDash' 'delay' 'reverse' 'ease' 'repeat' } let svg = document .querySelector( '#my-svg' ) let myAnimation = new LazyLinePainter(svg, config)

Configure individual paths

Data attributes can be used to configure style & animation properties on individual paths in the SVG.

Data attributes will override both css styles & initialisation config style attributes.



< path // style attribues data-llp-stroke-width data-llp-stroke-color data-llp-stroke-opacity data-llp-stroke-cap data-llp-stroke-join data-llp-stroke-dash // animation attribues data-llp-duration ( ms ) data-llp-delay ( ms ) // delay offset from start of timeline data-llp-reverse ( default = false) data-llp-ease ( default = 'easeLinear' ) />







API Reference

Methods

Paint - accepts optional playback arguments - reverse, ease, delay

myAnimation.paint( { reverse : true , ease : 'easeExpoOut' });

Erase - paint can still be called on the element after it has been erased;

myAnimation.erase();

Pause

myAnimation.pause();

Resume

myAnimation.resume();

Set - set options after initialisation

myAnimation.set( 'progress' , value);

Get - returns all lazylinepainter data;

myAnimation.get();

Destroy - destroys svg & lazyline instance

myAnimation.destroy();







Events

Handle events across entire animation

myAnimation.on( 'start' , () => {}); myAnimation.on( 'update' , () => {}); myAnimation.on( 'complete' , () => {});

Handle all events

Called for each shape animated within the svg.

event argument contains shape properties.

myAnimation.on( 'start:all' , (event) => {}); myAnimation.on( 'update:all' , (event) => { console .log(event.progress); myAnimation.on( 'complete:all' , (event) => {});

Handle targeted events.

Listen to events on specific shapes by adding the shape-id after the colon.

event argument contains shape properties.

myAnimation.on( 'start:id' , (event) => {}); myAnimation.on( 'update:id' , (event) => {}); myAnimation.on( 'complete:id' , (event) => {});

Timeline playback events

myAnimation.on( 'pause' , () => {}); myAnimation.on( 'resume' , () => {}); myAnimation.on( 'erase' , () => {});













Changelog

