A lazy React.js input field that only updates when it is told to re-render (fixes issues with Flux backed field data)
Using input elements with Flux can be a pain because actions are asynchronous. Triggering an action in the
onChange handler will cause React's default
input component to re-render the original value miliseconds before the new value arrives from the store.
LazyInput solves this problem by keeping an internal state for
value and only updates that state when given new props, and then only after a
lazyLevel has lapsed (default 1s). Otherwise, it works exactly like
input. Well, almost. . .
LazyInput expands the
type prop slightly to accept
textarea in addition to the normal
input types. We chose to do it this way because it seemed better than maintaining two packages (LazyInput and LazyTextarea), having
lazy-input/input and
lazy-input/textarea require statements, or having
LazyInput.input and
LazyInput.textarea.
var LazyInput = require('lazy-input');
// ...
render: function() {
return (
<div>
// an input element
<LazyInput type="text" value="some value" onChange={this.onChange} />
// a test area element
<LazyInput type="textarea" value="some value" onChange={this.onTextAreaChange} />
</div>
);
}
LazyInput can also accept any React Component as the type. For example, if you are using the react-input-placeholder to get placeholder working in older browsers (ex. IE9), then you can pass through the input component directly. There is plenty of rope here to hang yourself though, so be careful.
var Input= PlaceholderShim.input;
// ...
<LazyInput type={Input} value="some value" onChange={this.onChange} />
Installing via npmjs
npm install --save lazy-input
Using
LazyInput = require('lazy-input');
// ...
<LazyInput type="text" value={this.state.myFluxValue} onChange={this.onChange} />
git clone https://github.com/HurricaneJames/lazy-input.git
cd lazy-input
npm install
npm run examples
open localhost:8090
v2.0 - Updated to support React 15.x, added examples
v1.1 - LazyInput types can now include any React Component class. Thanks go to Riku Rouvila.