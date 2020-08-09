Lazy hydration for Vue SSR.
NOTE: This project uses @znck/prop-types which generates tree shakeable component prop definitions but it requires
process.env.NODE_ENVto replaced with
"production"to work effectively. See @znck/prop-types's documentation to know more.
npm install --save lazy-hydration
import Hydrate from 'lazy-hydration';
export default {
...
components: { Hydrate }
...
}
Examples of using Hydrate in a Vue component, which also documents the different options provided:
<template>
<div>
<!-- Hydrate when user clicks. -->
<Hydrate on-click>
<MyComponent />
<MyComponent />
<MyComponent />
</Hydrate>
<!-- Just in time hydration. When user hovers over content -->
<Hydrate on-hover>
...
</Hydrate>
<!-- Hydrate on any event -->
<Hydrate on="fullscreen">
...
</Hydrate>
<!-- or events -->
<Hydrate :on="['fullscreen', 'mousedown']">
...
</Hydrate>
<!-- When user hover over or keyboard focus into. -->
<Hydrate on-interaction>
...
</Hydrate>
<!-- Requires IntersectionObserver. Polyfill not included. -->
<Hydrate when-visible>
...
</Hydrate>
<!-- Requires requestIdleCallback. Polyfill not included. -->
<Hydrate when-idle>
...
</Hydrate>
<!-- Only in SSR. -->
<Hydrate ssr-only>
...
</Hydrate>
<!-- Scheduled hydration. In 2s of initial render. -->
<Hydrate :with-delay="2000">
...
</Hydrate>
<!-- Controlled hydration -->
<Hydrate :force="isItReady">
...
</Hydrate>
</div>
</template>
Programmatic approach:
<template>
<Hydrate ref="child">
...
</Hydrate>
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
foo() {
this.$refs.child.hydrate()
}
}
}
</script>
NOTE: Consider BETA until v1.0 release.
