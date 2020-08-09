Introduction

Lazy hydration for Vue SSR.

NOTE: This project uses @znck/prop-types which generates tree shakeable component prop definitions but it requires process.env.NODE_ENV to replaced with "production" to work effectively. See @znck/prop-types's documentation to know more.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save lazy-hydration

Examples

import Hydrate from 'lazy-hydration' ; export default { ... components: { Hydrate } ... }

Examples of using Hydrate in a Vue component, which also documents the different options provided:

< template > < div > < Hydrate on-click > < MyComponent /> < MyComponent /> < MyComponent /> </ Hydrate > < Hydrate on-hover > ... </ Hydrate > < Hydrate on = "fullscreen" > ... </ Hydrate > < Hydrate :on = "['fullscreen', 'mousedown']" > ... </ Hydrate > < Hydrate on-interaction > ... </ Hydrate > < Hydrate when-visible > ... </ Hydrate > < Hydrate when-idle > ... </ Hydrate > < Hydrate ssr-only > ... </ Hydrate > < Hydrate :with-delay = "2000" > ... </ Hydrate > < Hydrate :force = "isItReady" > ... </ Hydrate > </ div > </ template >

Programmatic approach:

< template > < Hydrate ref = "child" > ... </ Hydrate > </ template > < script > export default { methods : { foo() { this .$refs.child.hydrate() } } } </ script >

NOTE: Consider BETA until v1.0 release.

Prior Art

vue-lazy-hydration by Markus Oberlehner

