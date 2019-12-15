Lazy Get decorator

Previously known as typescript-lazy-get-decorator.

Compatibility

Typescript - full

Spec-compliant decorator proposal - full

Babel (current proposal) - full

Babel (legacy) - full

API

function LazyGetter ( setProto?: boolean , makeNonConfigurable?: boolean , resultSelector?: (value: any ) => boolean ): MethodDecorator ;

Usage

import {LazyGetter} from 'lazy-get-decorator' ; class AClass { () get lazyNoProto(): string { console .log( 'Evaluating lazyNoProto' ); return 'lazyNoProtoValue' ; } ( true ) get lazyWithProto(): string { console .log( 'Evaluating lazyWithProto' ); return 'lazyWithProtoValue' ; } } const inst1 = new AClass(); console .log( '==== inst 1 ====

' ); console .log(inst1.lazyNoProto); console .log(inst1.lazyNoProto); console .log(inst1.lazyWithProto); console .log(inst1.lazyWithProto); const inst2 = new AClass(); console .log( '



==== inst 2 ====

' ); console .log(inst2.lazyNoProto); console .log(inst2.lazyNoProto); console .log(inst2.lazyWithProto); console .log(inst2.lazyWithProto);

Output:

==== inst 1 ==== Evaluating lazyNoProto lazyNoProtoValue lazyNoProtoValue Evaluating lazyWithProto lazyWithProtoValue lazyWithProtoValue ==== inst 2 ==== Evaluating lazyNoProto lazyNoProtoValue lazyNoProtoValue lazyWithProtoValue lazyWithProtoValue

Using the result selector

import {LazyGetter} from 'lazy-get-decorator' ; class MyClass { public readonly someCondition = 10 ; ( false , false , ( v: number ) => v === 10 ) public get prop1(): number { return this .someCondition; } ( false , false , ( v: number ) => v === 1 ) public get prop2(): number { return this .someCondition; } }

Resetting LazyGetter

The cached value can be reset if the decorator does not modify the class prototype, i.e. is not called as @LazyGetter(true) :

import {LazyGetter} from 'lazy-get-decorator' ; const instanceDec = LazyGetter(); const staticDec = LazyGetter(); class MyClass { public instanceCount = 0 ; public static staticCount = 0 ; public get count(): number { return this .instanceCount++; } public static get count(): number { return MyClass.staticCount++; } } const inst = new MyClass(); console .log(inst.count); console .log(inst.count); instanceDec.reset(inst); console .log(inst.count); console .log(MyClass.count); console .log(MyClass.count); staticDec.reset(MyClass); console .log(MyClass.count);

Resetting the decoration performs the following steps:

Resets the property descriptor to its state before the decoration Re-applies the decorator

This means that any descriptor changes made by other decorators may be lost, therefore you should ensure LazyGetter is applied last if you intend on resetting it, i.e. place it at the very top of your decorators list: