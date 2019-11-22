Lazy Compile Webpack Plugin Plugin that saves a tremendous amount of time.

Why

Starting the development server is taking you a long time when the codebase is large. You have tried dynamic imports, it only does a load-on-demand, the whole project was still been compiled. We don't want to wait a couple of minutes for a simple modification. People don't waste time for the things they have never used!

Install

npm i -D lazy-compile-webpack-plugin yarn add -D lazy-compile-webpack-plugin

Usage

const LazyCompilePlugin = require ( 'lazy-compile-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : 'index.js' , output : { path : __dirname + '/dist' , filename : 'bundle.js' , }, plugins : [ new LazyCompilePlugin()], };

Options

Name Type Default Description refreshAfterCompile boolean false Enable/Disable page refresh when compilation is finish ignores RegExp[] \| Function[] undefined Request to be ignored from lazy compiler

refreshAfterCompile

Type: boolean Default: false

Set false for a seamless dev experience.

ignores

Type: RegExp[] | ((request: string, wpModule: object) => boolean) Default: undefined

Request to be ignored from lazy compiler, html-webpack-plugin is always ignored.

Specifically, an Angular app should enable this option like following: