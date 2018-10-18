This library provides the math required to implement a "lazy brush". It takes a radius and the {x,y} coordinates of a mouse/pointer and calculates the position of the brush. The brush will only move when the pointer is outside the "lazy area" of the brush. With this technique it's possible to freely draw smooth lines and curves with just a pointer or finger.
When the position of the pointer is updated, the distance to the brush is
calculated. If this distance is larger than the defined radius, the brush will
be moved by
distance - radius pixels in the direction where the pointer is.
lazy-brush is on npm so you can install it with your favorite package manager.
lazy-brush can be easily added in any canvas drawing scenario. It acts like a "proxy" between user input and drawing.
const lazy = new LazyBrush({
radius: 30,
enabled: true,
initialPoint: { x: 0, y: 0 }
}) // default
lazy.update({ x: 50, y: 0 })
console.log(lazy.getBrushCoordinates()) // { x: 0, y: 0 }
lazy.update({ x: 200, y: 50 })
console.log(lazy.getBrushCoordinates()) // { x: 100, y: 0 }
Use the
LazyBrush.update() function to update the pointer position. That
would be when the mouse is moved. The function returns a boolean to indicate
whether any of the values (brush or pointer) have changed. This can be used to
prevent unneccessary canvas redrawing.
If you need to know if the position of the brush was changed, you can get that
boolean via LazyBrush.brushHasMoved().
To get the coordinates , use
LazyBrush.getBrushCoordinates() or
LazyBrush.getPointerCoordinates(). This will return an object with x and y
properties.
The functions
getBrush() and
getPointer() will return a
LazyPoint, which
has some functions like getDistanceTo, getAngleTo or equalsTo.
For performance reasons it's best to decouple calculations and canvas rendering
from mousemove/touchmove events: One way is to store the current coordinates in
a variable. Then, using an animation loop (typically requestAnimationFrame),
call the
LazyBrush.update() function on every frame with the latest
coordinates from the variable.
The library will only do calculations if the pointer or brush values changed.