Lazy assertions without performance penalty

Note: only tested against Node 4+

Example

Regular assertions evaluate all arguments and concatenate message EVERY time, even if the condition is true.

console .assert( typeof foo === 'object' , 'expected ' + JSON .stringify(foo, null , 2 ) + ' to be an object' );

Lazy assertion function evaluates its arguments and forms a message ONLY IF the condition is false

const {lazyAss} = require ( 'lazy-ass' ) lazyAss( typeof foo === 'object' , 'expected' , foo, 'to be an object' ); const { lazyAss : la} = require ( 'lazy-ass' ) la( typeof foo === 'object' , 'expected' , foo, 'to be an object' );

Concatenates strings, stringifies objects, calls functions - only if condition is false.

function environment ( ) { } var user = {} lazyAsync(condition, 'something went wrong for' , user, 'in' , environment);

Passing an object reference to a function is about 2000-3000 times faster than serializing an object and passing it as a string.

Concatenating 2 strings before passing to a function is about 30% slower than passing 2 separate strings.

Install

Node: npm install lazy-ass --save then var la = require('lazy-ass'); . You can attach the methods to the global object using require('lazy-ass').globalRegister(); .

Browser: bower install lazy-ass --save , include index.js , attaches functions lazyAss and la to window object.

Notes

You can pass as many arguments to lazyAss after the condition. The condition will be evaluated every time (this is required for any assertion). The rest of arguments will be concatenated according to rules

string will be left unchanged.

function will be called and its output will be concatenated.

any array or object will be JSON stringified.

There will be single space between the individual parts.

Lazy async assertions

Sometimes you do not want to throw an error synchronously, breaking the entire execution stack. Instead you can throw an error asynchronously using lazyAssync , which internally implements logic like this:

if (!condition) { setTimeout( function ( ) { throw new Error ( 'Conditions is false!' ); }, 0 ); }

This allows the execution to continue, while your global error handler (like my favorite Sentry) can still forward the error with all specified information to your server.

lazyAss.async( false , 'foo' ); console .log( 'after assync' ); after assync Uncaught Error : foo

In this case, there is no meaningful error stack, so use good message arguments - there is no performance penalty!

Rethrowing errors

If the condition itself is an instance of Error, it is simply rethrown (synchronously or asynchronously).

lazyAss( new Error ( 'foo' ));

Useful to make sure errors in the promise chains are not silently ignored.

For example, a rejected promise below this will be ignored.

var p = new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { reject( new Error ( 'foo' )); }); p.then(...);

We can catch it and rethrow it synchronously, but it will be ignored too (same way, only one step further)

var p = new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { reject( new Error ( 'foo' )); }); p.then(..., lazyAss);

But we can actually trigger global error if we rethrow the error asynchronously

var p = new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { reject( new Error ( 'foo' )); }); p.then(..., lazyAssync);

Predicate function as a condition

Typically, JavaScript evaluates the condition expression first, then calls lazyAss. This means the function itself sees only the true / false result, and not the expression itself. This makes makes the error messages cryptic

lazyAss ( 2 + 2 === 5 );

We usually get around this by giving at least one additional message argument to explain the condition tested

lazyAss ( 2 + 2 === 5 , 'addition' )

lazyAss has a better solution: if you give a function that evaluates the condition expression, if the function returns false, the error message will include the source of the function, making the extra arguments unnecessary

lazyAss(function () { return 2 + 2 === 5 ; }); // Error: function () { return 2 + 2 === 5 ; }

The condition function has access to any variables in the scope, making it extremely powerful

var foo = 2 , bar = 2 ; lazyAss( function ( ) { return foo + bar === 5 ; });

In practical terms, I recommend using separate predicates function and passing relevant values to the lazyAss function. Remember, there is no performance penalty!

var foo = 2 , bar = 2 ; function isValidPair ( ) { return foo + bar === 5 ; } lazyAss(isValidPair, 'foo' , foo, 'bar' , bar);

Testing

This library is fully tested under Node and inside browser environment (CasperJs). I described how one can test asynchronous assertion throwing in your own projects using Jasmine in a blog post.

TypeScript

If you use this function from a TypeScript project, we provide ambient type definition file. Because this is CommonJS library, use it like this

import la = require ( 'lazy-ass' )

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2014

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

