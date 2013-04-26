Introduction

Documentation

Check out this toy example, first you create a Lazy object:

var Lazy = require ( 'lazy' ); var lazy = new Lazy; lazy .filter( function ( item ) { return item % 2 == 0 }) .take( 5 ) .map( function ( item ) { return item* 2 ; }) .join( function ( xs ) { console .log(xs); });

This code says that 'lazy' is going to be a lazy list that filters even numbers, takes first five of them, then multiplies all of them by 2, and then calls the join function (think of join as in threads) on the final list.

And now you can emit 'data' events with data in them at some point later,

[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ].forEach( function ( x ) { lazy.emit( 'data' , x); });

The output will be produced by the 'join' function, which will output the expected [0, 4, 8, 12, 16].

And here is a real-world example. Some time ago I wrote a hash database for node.js called node-supermarket (think of key-value store except greater). Now it had a similar interface as a list, you could .forEach on the stored elements, .filter them, etc. But being asynchronous in nature it lead to the following code, littered with callbacks and temporary lists:

var Store = require ( 'supermarket' ); var db = new Store({ filename : 'users.db' , json : true }); var users_over_20 = []; db.filter( function ( user, meta ) { return meta.age > 20 ; }, function ( err, user, meta ) { if (users_over_20.length < 5 ) users_over_20.push(meta); }, function ( ) { } )

This code selects first five users who are over 20 years old and stores them in users_over_20.

But now we changed the node-supermarket interface to return lazy lists, and the code became:

var Store = require ( 'supermarket' ); var db = new Store({ filename : 'users.db' , json : true }); db.filter( function ( user, meta ) { return meta.age > 20 ; }) .take( 5 ) .join( function ( xs ) { });

This is so much nicer!

Here is the latest feature: .lines. Given a stream of data that has

's in it, .lines converts that into a list of lines.

Here is an example from node-iptables that I wrote the other week,

var Lazy = require ( 'lazy' ); var spawn = require ( 'child_process' ).spawn; var iptables = spawn( 'iptables' , [ '-L' , '-n' , '-v' ]); Lazy(iptables.stdout) .lines .map( String ) .skip( 2 ) .map( function ( line ) { var fields = line.trim().split( /\s+/ , 9 ); return { parsed : { packets : fields[ 0 ], bytes : fields[ 1 ], target : fields[ 2 ], protocol : fields[ 3 ], opt : fields[ 4 ], in : fields[ 5 ], out : fields[ 6 ], src : fields[ 7 ], dst : fields[ 8 ] }, raw : line.trim() }; });