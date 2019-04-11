layouts

Wraps templates with layouts. Layouts can use other layouts and be nested to any depth. This can be used 100% standalone to wrap any kind of file with banners, headers or footer content. Use for markdown, HTML, handlebars views, lo-dash templates, etc. Layouts can also be vinyl files.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save layouts

Usage

const renderLayouts = require ( 'layouts' ); renderLayouts(file, layoutCollection, options);

file - a file object (or vinyl file) with a file.contents property that must be a buffer

- a file object (or vinyl file) with a property that must be a buffer layoutCollection - an object of file objects to use as layouts

- an object of file objects to use as layouts options - see available options

Heads up!

This library does not clone the file object. If you want to prevent file.contents from being mutated (after rendering layouts), clone the file first before passing it to this library.

Example

const renderLayouts = require ( 'layouts' ); const file = { contents : Buffer.from( '<div>Wrap me with a layout!!!</div>' ), layout : 'one' }; const layoutCollection = { one : { contents : Buffer.from( 'one before

{% body %}

one after' ), layout : 'two' }, two : { contents : Buffer.from( 'two before

{% body %}

two after' ) } }; const res = renderLayouts(file, layoutCollection); console .log(res.contents.toString());

Options

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

By default, layouts are prevented from being applied multiple times to the same string. Disable this by setting disableHistory to true.

Example

layouts(file, layoutCollection, { disableHistory : true });

Custom delimiters to use for injecting contents into layouts.

Type: regex

Default: /{% (body) %}/g

Preserve leading whitespace when injecting a string into a layout.

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

History

Breaking changes

renames layoutHistory to layoutStack

to layouts in layoutStack are now the actual layout object, instead of the layout name

Added

Adds support for a function as the last argument. If passed, the function is called on the file and each layout with this signature: fn(file, layout) .

Breaking changes

The main layouts() function now expects a file object as the first argument. This can be an object with path , layout and contents properties, or a valid vinyl file. See the API docs for more details.

Breaking changes

change options.tag to options.contentTag

Housekeeping

update tests to use assert instead of should

All view objects must now have a path property, following vinyl conventions.

