Wraps templates with layouts. Layouts can use other layouts and be nested to any depth. This can be used 100% standalone to wrap any kind of file with banners, headers or footer content. Use for markdown, HTML, handlebars views, lo-dash templates, etc. Layouts can also be vinyl files.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save layouts
const renderLayouts = require('layouts');
renderLayouts(file, layoutCollection, options);
file - a file object (or vinyl file) with a
file.contents property that must be a buffer
layoutCollection - an object of file objects to use as layouts
options - see available options
This library does not clone the file object. If you want to prevent
file.contents from being mutated (after rendering layouts), clone the file first before passing it to this library.
const renderLayouts = require('layouts');
const file = {
contents: Buffer.from('<div>Wrap me with a layout!!!</div>'),
layout: 'one'
};
const layoutCollection = {
one: { contents: Buffer.from('one before\n{% body %}\none after'), layout: 'two' },
two: { contents: Buffer.from('two before\n{% body %}\ntwo after') }
};
const res = renderLayouts(file, layoutCollection);
console.log(res.contents.toString());
// two before
// one before
// <div>Wrap me with a layout!!!</div>
// one after
// two after
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
By default, layouts are prevented from being applied multiple times to the same string. Disable this by setting
disableHistory to true.
Example
layouts(file, layoutCollection, { disableHistory: true });
Custom delimiters to use for injecting contents into layouts.
Type:
regex
Default:
/{% (body) %}/g
Preserve leading whitespace when injecting a string into a layout.
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
Breaking changes
layoutHistory to
layoutStack
layoutStack are now the actual layout object, instead of the layout name
Added
fn(file, layout).
Breaking changes
layouts() function now expects a
file object as the first argument. This can be an object with
path,
layout and
contents properties, or a valid vinyl file. See the API docs for more details.
Breaking changes
options.tag to
options.contentTag
Housekeeping
assert instead of
should
path property, following vinyl conventions.
Brian Woodward
Copyright © 2019, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.
