openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lay

layouts

by Brian Woodward
3.0.2 (see all)

Wraps templates with layouts. Layouts can use other layouts and be nested to any depth. This can be used 100% standalone to wrap any kind of file with banners, headers or footer content. Use for markdown, HTML, handlebars views, lo-dash templates, etc. Layouts can also be vinyl files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.1K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

layouts NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Wraps templates with layouts. Layouts can use other layouts and be nested to any depth. This can be used 100% standalone to wrap any kind of file with banners, headers or footer content. Use for markdown, HTML, handlebars views, lo-dash templates, etc. Layouts can also be vinyl files.

Please consider following this project's author, Brian Woodward, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save layouts

Usage

const renderLayouts = require('layouts');

renderLayouts(file, layoutCollection, options);
  • file - a file object (or vinyl file) with a file.contents property that must be a buffer
  • layoutCollection - an object of file objects to use as layouts
  • options - see available options

Heads up!

This library does not clone the file object. If you want to prevent file.contents from being mutated (after rendering layouts), clone the file first before passing it to this library.

Example

const renderLayouts = require('layouts');

const file = {
  contents: Buffer.from('<div>Wrap me with a layout!!!</div>'),
  layout: 'one'
};

const layoutCollection = {
  one: { contents: Buffer.from('one before\n{% body %}\none after'), layout: 'two' },
  two: { contents: Buffer.from('two before\n{% body %}\ntwo after') }
};

const res = renderLayouts(file, layoutCollection);
console.log(res.contents.toString());
// two before
// one before
// <div>Wrap me with a layout!!!</div>
// one after
// two after

Options

options.disableHistory

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

By default, layouts are prevented from being applied multiple times to the same string. Disable this by setting disableHistory to true.

Example

layouts(file, layoutCollection, { disableHistory: true });

options.layoutDelims

Custom delimiters to use for injecting contents into layouts.

Type: regex

Default: /{% (body) %}/g

options.preserveWhitespace

Preserve leading whitespace when injecting a string into a layout.

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

History

1.0.0

Breaking changes

  • renames layoutHistory to layoutStack
  • layouts in layoutStack are now the actual layout object, instead of the layout name

Added

  • Adds support for a function as the last argument. If passed, the function is called on the file and each layout with this signature: fn(file, layout).

0.13.0

Breaking changes

  • The main layouts() function now expects a file object as the first argument. This can be an object with path, layout and contents properties, or a valid vinyl file. See the API docs for more details.

0.12.0

Breaking changes

  • change options.tag to options.contentTag

Housekeeping

  • update tests to use assert instead of should

0.11.0

  • All view objects must now have a path property, following vinyl conventions.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • assemble: Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at creating web projects… more | homepage
  • templates: System for creating and managing template collections, and rendering templates with any node.js template engine… more | homepage
  • verb: Documentation generator for GitHub projects. Verb is extremely powerful, easy to use, and is used… more | homepage

Contributors

CommitsContributor
151jonschlinkert
26doowb

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2019, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on April 11, 2019.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial