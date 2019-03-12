If you have an existing application that has an issue with LayoutManager, or wish to champion ownership, please contact @tbranyen.
Maintained by Tim Branyen @tbranyen, Mike Pennisi @jugglinmike, Simon Boudrias @SBoudrias, and @ssafejava with help from awesome contributors!
Provides a logical foundation for assembling layouts and views within Backbone. Designed to be adaptive and configurable for painless integration. Well tested, with full code coverage, in both the browser and Node.js environments.
Depends on Underscore, Backbone, and jQuery. You can swap out the dependencies with a custom configuration.
Please read and follow the contribution guide before contributing.
Open
test/index.html in your browser to run the test suite.
Headless:
Install Node.js, Grunt.js 0.4, and
run
npm install -q inside the project directory.
Make sure you've installed
grunt-cli globally with:
npm install grunt-cli -gq
Run
grunt inside a terminal in the project directory to run the tests in both
a headless browser and Node.js environment.